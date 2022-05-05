Meta Apes to Launch The First Game On Binance Application Sidechain

San Francisco, California, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Apes is the first game to launch on BNB’s new Binance Application Sidechain (BAS) architecture and is one of the most anticipated Web3 games of 2022. Derived from the popular Age of Apes mobile game, Meta Apes brings together all of the fun gameplay users love with Web3 incentives and monetizations that crypto users have come to expect.







Age of Apes is a mobile MMO strategy game and is currently rated 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store out of nearly 100,000 reviews and over one million installs. The goal is to encourage the existing fan base to switch to the new Meta Apes game that will take all the best features but be deployed on a much more modern ecosystem.

Meta Apes will launch on BAS, a sidechain within the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem. Sidechains have become an area of increasing interest within the crypto ecosystem. They are essentially blockchains dedicated to a specific purpose. This allows increased flexibility and efficiency for developers. In many ways, the launch of Meta Apes is a game-changer that has serious implications for the future of Web3 gaming.

Through Meta Apes, Ankr is launching the very first instance of what is known as a BAS. It means that developers can build blockchains (sidechains) that are designed to suit the needs of their unique application. It also means they can develop infinite test networks that mimic the live chain that players are playing on. This allows more accurate testing and deployment as well as enhanced scalability. Transactions fees will be either extremely low or non-existent.

Stanley Wu, Ankr CTO, said, “When we saw what was happening with BSC we got worried. So as one of their main infrastructure partners we stepped in and helped.”

The blockchain integration will enhance the Meta Apes game with Web3 features. This will include in-game cryptocurrencies (such as $SHELL and $BANANA), NFT characters, and true digital ownership. Thanks to Ankr, Meta Apes will be the first Web2 Game converted to Web3 via a software development kit. It will be the first of many, as Web3 games reward players for their time and attention. These SDKs will allow for easy conversion for any Web2 game, by adding NFTs and crypto payment gateways.

Speaking on the release, Ankr CMO Greg Gopman stated, “The launch of Meta Apes is significant in many ways. First, it's set to be a massive blockbuster! Not only for the gameplay but also because it's the leading instance of a game built on BAS. Second, developers should be really excited about these powerful new capabilities and the ecosystem building around it. We expect to see an explosion of games this year using our SDK to easily convert from Web2 games to Web3. Lastly, sidechains can be applied to many industries aside from gaming and we are at the start of a technological revolution.”

Ankr is a leading Web3 infrastructure provider, and the main partner for top names like Polygon, Binance, and Fantom. It built out much of BNB Chain’s core infrastructure including their Erigon upgrade, Archive Node upgrade, and their new BAS sidechain scalability solution. Ankr is also aiming to become a leader in sidechains and has previously released an SDK allowing developers to convert games built on the Unreal and Unity Engines to Web3.

Ankr is launching many products and services. Its recently released gaming SDK will allow millions of Web2 developers to easily convert to Web3. It also offers an unrivaled package for Web3 developers in terms of node infrastructure and RPC access as the current leader in multichain expansion. They are making it very easy for developers to build and scale in Web3, even if they only have experience in Web2 technologies.

Ankr is building the future of Web3 infrastructure and staking, servicing over 50 Proof-of-Stake chains with an industry-leading global node delivery system and RPC aggregator. Ankr currently serves over 2T transactions a year across Web3 and is the main infrastructure provider for Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, and Polygon as of 2022. It’s also the 3rd largest ETH 2 staker and the creator of Liquid Staking, a growing Ankr product with over 500M in TVL.

