AIR FRANCE-KLM FIRST QUARTER 2022

May 05, 2022

FIRST QUARTER 2022

Postive EBITDA at 221 million euros, better than expected

Strong adjusted operating free cash flow at 630 million euros

thanks to outstanding sales in March

First quarter :

EBITDA positive at 221 million euros

Net income at -552 million euros, showing a 930 million euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year, supported by a revenue development at 4,445 million euros, which is 2,284 million euros higher than last year

Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 630 million euros thanks to strong ticket sales. Compared to the same quarter in 2021 the adjusted operating free cash flow improved by 1,974 million euros

Net debt at 7.7 billion euros, down by 0.6 billion euros compared to end of 2021 thanks to a positive adjusted operating free cash flow

Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“The performance of the Air France-KLM Group over the first quarter of 2022 confirms that recovery is here. In spite of a challenging context, with the continued effect of the Omicron variant, the situation in Ukraine and the sharp increase of fuel prices, the Group posted once again a positive EBITDA and recorded strong bookings for the following quarters. March was notably very encouraging with a significant increase in demand for corporate and premium traffic, complementing the already strong leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) demand across our worldwide network. This paves the way for a successful summer season in all our activities, which we continue to strengthen through our extensive transformation plan.”

Outlook :

Context:

The start of the First quarter was hampered by the Omicron variant, mainly on the short and medium haul, while the outbreak of the Ukraine war resulted in higher fuel price and a slowdown in bookings during a very short period.

The recovery accelerated in March with highly dynamic bookings for the summer season.

Capacity

In this recovery context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of:

80% to 85% in the Second quarter of 2022

85% to 90% in the Third quarter of 2022

All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.

Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Transavia is expected at an index above 100 for the second and third quarter compared to 2019.

Yield

A healthy yield environment for the remainder of 2022 is expected with a strong summer demand resulting in yield levels above 2019

Operating result expected

Break-even in the second quarter

Significantly positive in the third quarter

Cash

As of March 31 2022, the Group has a sufficient 10.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.

Full year 2022 Net Capex spending is estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% related to IT and ground.

Air France-KLM made progress on the equity strengthening measures

Thanks to KLM's strong performance, KLM's State backed RCF has been partly repaid on May 3rd for 311 million euros. In addition, KLM expects to strengthen its balance sheet with positive results. Further equity measures are being contemplated for the coming year.

Progress has been made on refinancing up to 500 million euros of Air France’s assets, mainly through quasi-equity instruments to redeem French State aid. Air France is currently engaged in advanced discussions with various partners.

The Group is closely monitoring capital strengthening measures such as a capital increase with pre-emptive rights for shareholders, as well as the issuance of quasi equity instruments such as straight and convertible perpetual bonds, to further restore equity and accelerate the State aid redemption.

In total, these measures including the refinancing of Air France’s assets could represent up to 4.0 billion euros. The timing and sizing of each transaction will depend on market conditions and remain subject to the approval of the European Commission as well as legal and regulatory approvals.

Air France-KLM Group: Q1 results are promising and pave the way towards a strong summer

First Quarter 2022 Change vs 2021 Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 14,577 +201.4% Capacity (ASK m) 58,064 +67.8% Traffic (RPK m) 43,134 +207.8% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.39 +86.2% +83.2% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 6.76 +33.7% +31.1% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 7.36 -13.1% -18.9% Revenues (€m) 4,445 +105.7% +104.4% EBITDA (€m) 221 849 864 Operating result (€m) -350 830 844 Operating margin (%) -7.9% +46.7 pt +47.0 pt Net income - Group part (€m) -552 +930 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) 630 +1,974 Net debt at end of period (€m)1 7,655 -561

In the First quarter 2022, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive EBITDA of 221 million euros, up by 864 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity and unit cost reduction. In parallel, the increase of load factor and yield generated an increase of the unit revenue.

Net income amounted to -552 million euros in the First quarter 2022, an increase of 930 million euros compared to last year.

Thanks to transformation programs, unit cost down while Group capacity 23% below 2019

Despite the Group capacity 23% down compared to the same quarter in 2019, the unit cost was 0.1% reduced at a constant fuel price and constant currency thanks to the ongoing transformation programs.

Compared to December 2019 the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) of Air France excluding Transavia reduced by 16% and KLM by 14%. In the First quarter Air France excluding Transavia decreased 400 FTE’s and another 300 FTE’s will leave this year. The total reduction of FTE for Air France excluding Transavia will be 17% compared to December 2019.

The staff cost decreased in the First quarter by 23% compared to the same quarter in 2019 thanks to FTE reduction and government support on wages. Corrected for government support on wages the staff cost decreased by 12%.

Business review

Network: Significant improvement in operating result

Network



First Quarter 2022 Change vs 2021 Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 3,894 +109.6% +105.9% Scheduled revenues (€m) 3,675 +114.6% +110.3% Operating result (€m) -309 +751 +760

First quarter 2022 revenues increased by 105.9% at constant currency to 3,894 million euros. The operating result was negative and amounted to -309 million euros, a 760 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Passenger network: Unit revenue increase supported by both load factor and yield

First Quarter Passenger network 2022 Change vs 2021 Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 11,942 +167.3% Capacity (ASK m) 52,570 +56.5% Traffic (RPK m) 38,866 +189.3% Load factor 73.9% +33.9 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 2,983 +192.8% +189.7% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 2,879 +198.5% +193.6% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.48 +90.7% +87.6%

First quarter 2022, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 56.5% higher than last year and at 75% of 2019 First quarter level which was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the Fourth quarter 2021 results presentation.

The beginning of the First quarter was impacted by the spread of Omicron variant and additional travel restrictions, with the short and medium-haul routes more impacted. The borders reopening and progressive removal of travel constraints enabled the Group to post strong March results.

In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to different fares increases during the first quarter on all its long-haul flights. The amount of the increase varies according to destination and class of travel, and applies to flights operated by Air France and KLM. First quarter 2022 yield was above 2019 thanks to strong demand and the quick implementation of the fares adjustments.

The First quarter result is driven by a strong performance on Caribbean & Indian Ocean, Africa and South America:

North Atlantic: Most travel restrictions have been lifted in the course of February/March with a strong capacity increase since mid-January.

South America saw very positive trends during the first quarter resulting in higher capacity, load factors at 85% and yield above 2019.

The Asian routes continued to post strong differences between the regions. During the First quarter China and Japan were rather closed while South East Asia and India posted positive results but could not mitigate the negative impact of China and Japan on the network.

Caribbean & Indian Ocean: Positive trends continued in the first quarter, with a very favourable fare environment and strong traffic performance.

Africa: The start of the year was complicated with Omicron variant. South Africa recovered quickly and the Group observed a good performance on West, Central and East Africa.

The Middle-East region stayed strong.

Medium-haul: Omicron spread lead to a strong capacity reduction at the beginning of the year. Yield is at 2019 levels helped by capacity constraints. Corporate traffic gradually increased during the quarter.

Short-haul: The traffic and yield were impacting by some restrictions and a lack of corporate traffic at the start of the year. March saw a good improvement of corporate traffic.

During the First quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900, two Airbus A220-300 and one Embraer 190 to its fleet while Air France phased out one Boeing B777-200, one Airbus A320, two Airbus A319, three A318 and two Embrear 145.

KLM phased in two Embraer 195 E2 and phased out one Embraer 190. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.

Cargo: Increase in yield drove the increase in cargo revenues

First Quarter Cargo business 2022 Change vs 2021 Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 236 -11.9% Capacity (ATK m) 2,974 +10.7% Traffic (RTK m) 1,766 -14.9% Load factor 59.4% -17.8 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 910 +8.5% +5.8% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 796 +6.4% +3.9% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 26.78 -3.8% -6.1%

Compared to the First quarter 2021, capacity increased by 10.7% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in belly capacity, while traffic decreased by 14.9% resulting in a decrease of load factor by 17.8 points. This reduction in load factor partly compensated by the yield increase led to a unit revenue per ATK down 6.1% at constant currency.

Cargo capacity in the First quarter is still 14% below the capacity in the First quarter of 2019 while the demand remains high, resulting in total revenues that are 66% higher than in the First quarter of 2019. This increase in revenues is fully driven by a higher yield thanks to the focus on Pharmaceutical and Express deliveries while the load factor is back at 2019 levels. The yield in North Asia increased significantly due to the closure of the Russian aerospace.

The Group ordered four Airbus 350 full freighter to strengthen his presence on the cargo market and signed a contract with DHL on Sustainable aviation fuel.

Transavia: Capacity approaching pre-crisis level with a load factor close to 80%

First Quarter Transavia 2022 Change vs 2021 Passengers (thousands) 2,581 +633.2% Capacity (ASK m) 5,494 +443.1% Traffic (RPK m) 4,268 +632.6% Load factor 77.7% +20.1 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 249 +572.7% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 4.57 +24.0% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 6.24 -59.9% Operating result (€m) -92 +28

In the First quarter of 2022 the trend of the second half 2021 continued with a further recovery in demand for leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa. Compared to last year, the capacity in the First quarter increased by 443.1% while traffic increased by 632.6% and the number of passengers increased by 633.2%. Last year First quarter was heavily impacted by lockdown measures in France and the Netherlands.

The Operating result was negative at 92 million euros, although improved by 28 million euros compared to the First quarter of 2021.

Capacity in the First quarter was close to the level of the First quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above First quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.

The fleet of Transavia is approaching 100 aircraft to further capture the strong demand of leisure traffic in Europe.

Maintenance business: Operating margin above 2019 level

First Quarter Maintenance 2022 Change vs 2021 Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 831 +33.6% Third-party revenues (€m) 297 +15.1% +24.4% Operating result (€m) 43 51 56 Operating margin (%) 5.2% +6.5 pt +7.3 pt

The First quarter operating result stood at 43 million euros, an increase of 56 million euros at constant currency versus the First quarter 2021. Although the First quarter 2022 result was still impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the operating result is improving thanks to a higher activity and an operational improvement.

Total revenues increased by 33.6% in the First quarter while third party revenues increased by 15.1% giving encouraging signs of the recovery. The increase in internal revenues is consistent with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the First quarter 2021.

The operating margin stood at 5.2% which is 1.3 point higher than the operating results in the First quarter 2019.

Air France-KLM entered into exclusive negotiations with CFMI for the engine configuration of its future Airbus A320neo family fleet.

First quarter: The strong sales of Q1 generated positive adjusted operating free cash flow, enabling a reduction of Net Debt by €550m

First quarter In € million 2022 Change vs 2021 Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) 112 +857 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -56 -11 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) 1,325 +1,417 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) 1,381 2,263 Net investments* (€m) -533 -287 Operating free cash flow (€m) 848 +1,976 Repayment of lease debt -218 -2 Adjusted operating free cash flow** 630 +1,974

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the First quarter 2022 of 630 million euros, an increase of 1,974 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive change in working capital of 1,325 million euros. This was the fourth quarter in a row that the adjusted operating free cash flow was positive.

In € million 31 Mar 2022 31 Dec 2021 Net debt 7,655 8,216 EBITDA trailing 12 months 1,595 745 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months 4.8 x 11.0 x

Operating result for both airlines improved significantly

First Quarter 2022 Change vs 2021 Air France Group Operating result (€m) -363 +478 Operating margin (%) -13.5% +49.2 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) 3 +340 Operating margin (%) 0.2% +36.4 pt

Significant improvement in Operating result for both airlines

Air France more impacted by Omicron in January

Positive operating result KLM thanks to strong improvement in load factor

Different government support on wages scheme

The first Quarter 2022 accounts are not audited by the Statutory Auditors.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on May 05, 2022 from 7:15 am CET.

Income Statement

First quarter €m 2022 2021* Change Revenues from ordinary activities 4,445 2,161 +105.7% Aircraft fuel -996 -463 +115.1% Chartering costs -101 -69 +46.4% Landing fees and en route charges -348 -215 +61.9% Catering -142 -58 +144.8% Handling charges and other operating costs -320 -191 +67.5% Aircraft maintenance costs -515 -345 +49.3% Commercial and distribution costs -154 -59 +161.0% Other external expenses -333 -298 +11.7% Salaries and related costs -1,522 -1,167 +30.4% Taxes other than income taxes -47 -41 +14.6% Other income and expenses 254 117 +117.1% EBITDA 221 -628 nm Amortization, depreciation and provisions -571 -552 +3.4% Income from current operations -350 -1,180 -70.3% Sales of aircraft equipment 0 -3 -100.0% Other non-current income and expenses -6 -4 +50.0% Income from operating activities -356 -1,187 -70.0% Cost of financial debt -141 -189 -25.4% Income from cash and cash equivalent -2 1 nm Net cost of financial debt -143 -188 -23.9% Other financial income and expenses -47 -90 -47.8% Income before tax -546 -1,465 -62.7% Income taxes -4 -11 -63.6% Net income of consolidated companies -550 -1,476 -62.7% Share of profits (losses) of associates -2 -7 -71.4% Net income for the period -552 -1,483 -62.8% Minority interest 0 -1 nm Net income for the period – Group part -552 -1,482 -62.8%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets 31 Mar 2022



31 Dec 2021*



€m Goodwill 222 222 Intangible assets 1,251 1,235 Flight equipment 10,537 10,466 Other property, plant and equipment 1,378 1,402 Right-of-use assets 5,205 5,148 Investments in equity associates 107 109 Other non-current financial assets 1,026 951 Non-current derivatives financial assets 190 143 Deferred tax assets 223 278 Total non-current assets 20,139 19,954 Assets held for sale 76 74 Other current financial assets 487 484 Current derivatives financial assets 747 469 Inventories 620 567 Trade receivables 1,952 1,511 Other current assets 1,126 966 Cash and cash equivalents 7,219 6,658 Total current assets 12,227 10,729 Total assets 32,366 30,683





Liabilities and equity 31 Mar 2022



31 Dec 2021*



In million euros Issued capital 643 643 Additional paid-in capital 4,949 4,949 Treasury shares -25 -25 Perpetual bonds 3,205 3,151 Reserves and retained earnings -12,996 -12,542 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -4,224 -3,824 Non-controlling interests 8 8 Total Equity -4,216 -3,816 Pension provisions 1,937 1,939 Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions 4,100 4,055 Non-current financial liabilities 11,438 11,274 Non-current lease debt 3,021 2,924 Non-current derivatives financial liabilities 11 25 Deferred tax liabilities 4 1 Other non-current liabilities 2,538 2,555 Total non-current liabilities 23,049 22,773 Current return obligation liability and other provisions 851 885 Current financial liabilities 1,068 1,215 Current lease debt 826 825 Current derivatives financial liabilities 37 46 Trade payables 2,329 1,850 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 3,903 2,644 Frequent flyer programs 873 888 Other current liabilities 3,643 3,369 Bank overdrafts 3 4 Total current liabilities 13,533 11,726 Total equity and liabilities 32,366 30,683

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)



Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 31 March 2022

€m 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021* Net income from continuing operations -552 -1,483 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 571 553 Financial provisions 35 27 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0 3 Derivatives – non monetary result -5 -41 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 31 125 Impairment 5 8 Other non-monetary items -32 4 Share of (profits) losses of associates 2 7 Deferred taxes 1 7 Financial Capacity 56 -790 (Increase) / decrease in inventories -48 8 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -411 -72 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 492 -85 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales 1,245 -153 Change in other receivables and payables 47 210 Change in working capital requirement 1,325 -92 Net cash flow from operating activities 1,381 -882 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 0 -4 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -704 -466 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 171 220 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months 5 1 Net cash flow used in investing activities -528 -249 Issuance of debt 291 302 Repayment on debts -304 -331 Payments on lease debt -218 -216 New loans -87 -18 Repayment on loans 22 20 Net cash flow from financing activities -296 -243 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold) 5 7 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 562 -1,367 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,654 6,422 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 7,216 5,055

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros 31 Mar 2022 31 Dec 2021 30* Sep 2021 30* June 2021 31* Mar 2021 31* Dec 2020 30* Sep 2020 30* June 2020 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,473 1,457 1,456 1,464 1,479 1,445 1,470 1,500 Flight equipment 10,537 10,466 10,478 10,645 10,800 11,031 11,009 10,919 Other property, plant and equipment 1,378 1,402 1,418 1,453 1,476 1,548 1,535 1,551 Right of use assets 5,205 5,148 5,061 5,033 4,795 4,678 4,789 4,938 Investments in equity associates 107 109 172 166 223 230 224 267 Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits 158 157 147 147 146 146 135 133 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,239 -4,173 -4,180 -4,033 -4,083 -3,922 -4,002 -4,132 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -9,589 -8,262 -7,995 -7,745 -6,410 -6,505 -6,894 -6,779 Capital employed 5,030 6,304 6,557 7,130 8,426 8,651 8,266 8,397 Average capital employed (A) 6,255 8,435 Adjusted results from current operations -795 -4,919 - Dividends received 0 0 - Share of profits (losses) of associates -22 -56 - Normative income tax 217 1,406 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) -600 -3,569 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) -9.6% -42.3%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Net debt

Balance sheet at €m 31 Mar 2022 31 Dec 2021 Current and non-current financial liabilities 12,506 12,489 Current and non-current lease debt 3,847 3,749 Accrued interest -162 -128 Deposits related to financial liabilities -101 -99 Deposits related to lease debt -89 -85 Derivatives impact on debt -18 -14 Gross financial debt (A) 15,983 15,912 Cash and cash equivalents 7,219 6,658 Marketable securities 185 189 Pledged liquidity 323 324 Triple A bonds 604 529 Bank overdrafts -3 -4 Liquidities net of undrawn credit lines (B) 8,328 7,696 Net debt (A) – (B) 7,655 8,216

Adjusted operating free cash flow

First quarter €m 2022 2021 Net cash flow from operating activities 1,381 -882 Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -704 -466 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 171 220 Operating free cash flow 848 -1,128 Payments on lease debts -218 -216 Adjusted operating free cash flow 630 -1,344

Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity









First quarter 2022 2021* EBITDA 221 -628 Provisions (CO2 and other) 11 42 Correction of spare parts inventory 1 1 Addition to pension provisions 32 76 Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out) -13 -43 Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals) 0 -39 Income from operation activities - cash impact 252 -591 Restructuring costs -56 -45 Other non-current income and expenses -1 0 Cost of financial debt -144 -168 Financial income -5 -4 Realized foreign exchange gain/loss 14 27 Termination of trading hedges - cash 0 -6 Current income tax -4 -3 Financial capacity 56 -790

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

First quarter 2022 2021* Revenues (in €m) 4,445 2,161 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- 350 1,180 Total operating expense (in €m) 4,795 3,341 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -105 -55 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -114 -91 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -297 -259 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) 2 0 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -6 -7 Net cost (in €m) 4,276 2,931 Capacity produced, reported in ASK1 58,064 34,598 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 7.36 8.47 Gross change -13.1% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -48 Change at constant currency -14.5% Fuel price effect (in €m) 162 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 7.36 9.08 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis -18.9%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

First quarter 2022 Change Revenue (in €m) 2,681 +100.0% EBITDA (in €m) -23 +491 Operating result (en m€) -363 +478 Operating margin (%) -13.5% +49.2 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -88 +534 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -3.3% +43.1 pt





KLM Group



First quarter 2022 Change Revenue (in €m) 1,903 +104.7% EBITDA (in €m) 234 +346 Operating result (en m€) 3 +340 Operating margin (%) 0.2% +36.4 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) 198 +311 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin 10.4% +22.6 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 March 2022

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/21 B777-300 43 16 18 17 24 59 59 B777-200 20 15 27 8 35 33 -3 B787-9 10 13 5 6 12 23 23 B787-10 6 2 4 6 5 A380-800 8 4 1 3 8 A350-900 15 3 6 6 15 15 3 A330-300 5 5 5 5 1 A330-200 15 6 11 10 21 21 Total Long-Haul 111 61 0 70 34 68 172 161 1 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 94 31 10 84 125 120 4 B737-700 10 4 7 7 14 14 A321 19 11 8 19 19 A320 42 4 4 34 42 40 -2 A319 28 12 16 28 25 -3 A318 12 6 6 12 12 A220-300 8 5 3 8 8 2 Total Medium-Haul 109 46 98 81 14 158 253 243 1 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 10 -1 Canadair Jet 700 Embraer 195 E2 9 9 9 9 2 Embraer 190 19 30 16 5 28 49 49 2 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 10 5 15 13 -2 Embraer 145 3 3 3 Total Regional 51 56 0 46 19 42 107 98 1 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 4 0 2 6 6 0 Total 273 167 98 201 67 270 538 508 3

FIRST QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q1 Total Passenger network* 2022 2021 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 11,942 4,467 167.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 38,866 13,431 189.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 52,570 33,586 56.5% Load factor (%) 73.9% 40.0% 33.9 Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,384 1,569 179.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 32,326 10,964 194.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 43,240 29,326 47.4% Load factor (%) 74.8% 37.4% 37.4 North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,241 274 352.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 9,056 2,030 346.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,152 7,063 86.2% Load factor (%) 68.9% 28.7% 40.1 Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 675 195 246.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,511 1,863 249.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,657 5,293 44.7% Load factor (%) 85.0% 35.2% 49.8 Asia / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 634 275 130.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,392 1,848 137.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,219 7,244 (0.3%) Load factor (%) 60.8% 25.5% 35.3 Africa Passengers carried (‘000s) 816 417 95.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,792 2,266 111.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,298 4,801 31.2% Load factor (%) 76.1% 47.2% 28.9 Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,018 408 149.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,575 2,957 156.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,914 4,926 81.0% Load factor (%) 85.0% 60.0% 25.0 Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 7,557 2,899 160.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,541 2,467 165.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,331 4,260 119.1% Load factor (%) 70.1% 57.9% 12.2

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q1 Transavia 2022 2021 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,581 352 633.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,268 583 632.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,494 1,011 443.2% Load factor (%) 77.7% 57.6% 20.1

Total Group passenger activity**

Q1 Total Group** 2022 2021 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 14,522 4,819 201.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 43,134 14,014 207.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 58,064 34,598 67.8% Load factor (%) 74.3% 40.5% 33.8

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q1 Total Group 2022 2021 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,766 2,074 (14.9%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 2,974 2,688 10.6% Load factor (%) 59.4% 77.2% (17.8)

Air France activity

Q1 Total Passenger network activity 2022 2021 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 7,105 3,046 133.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 23,087 8,568 169.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 30,871 16,415 88.1% Load factor (%) 74.8% 52.2% 22.6





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,770 1,048 164.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 19,452 6,993 178.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 25,733 13,915 84.9% Load factor (%) 75.6% 50.3% 25.3





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,335 1,997 117.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,635 1,575 130.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,137 2,499 105.5% Load factor (%) 70.8% 63.0% 7.8





Q1 Cargo activity 2022 2021 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 907 906 0.2% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,657 1,333 24.3% Load factor (%) 54.7% 67.9% (13.2)

KLM activity

Q1 Total Passenger network activity 2022 2021 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,837 1,422 240.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 15,780 4,863 224.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 21,700 17,171 26.4% Load factor (%) 72.7% 28.3% 44.4





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,614 520 210.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,874 3,971 224.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 17,506 15,411 13.6% Load factor (%) 73.5% 25.8% 47.8





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,222 901 257.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,906 893 225.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,194 1,760 138.2% Load factor (%) 69.3% 50.7% 18.6





Q1 Cargo activity 2022 2021 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 859 1,168 (26.5%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,317 1,355 (2.8%) Load factor (%) 65.2% 86.2% (21.0)





1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021

