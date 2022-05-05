AIR FRANCE-KLM FIRST QUARTER 2022

May 05, 2022

FIRST QUARTER 2022
Postive EBITDA at 221 million euros, better than expected
Strong adjusted operating free cash flow at 630 million euros
thanks to outstanding sales in March

First quarter:

  • EBITDA positive at 221 million euros
  • Net income at -552 million euros, showing a 930 million euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year, supported by a revenue development at 4,445 million euros, which is 2,284 million euros higher than last year
  • Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 630 million euros thanks to strong ticket sales. Compared to the same quarter in 2021 the adjusted operating free cash flow improved by 1,974 million euros
  • Net debt at 7.7 billion euros, down by 0.6 billion euros compared to end of 2021 thanks to a positive adjusted operating free cash flow

Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“The performance of the Air France-KLM Group over the first quarter of 2022 confirms that recovery is here. In spite of a challenging context, with the continued effect of the Omicron variant, the situation in Ukraine and the sharp increase of fuel prices, the Group posted once again a positive EBITDA and recorded strong bookings for the following quarters. March was notably very encouraging with a significant increase in demand for corporate and premium traffic, complementing the already strong leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) demand across our worldwide network. This paves the way for a successful summer season in all our activities, which we continue to strengthen through our extensive transformation plan.”

Outlook:

Context:
The start of the First quarter was hampered by the Omicron variant, mainly on the short and medium haul, while the outbreak of the Ukraine war resulted in higher fuel price and a slowdown in bookings during a very short period.
The recovery accelerated in March with highly dynamic bookings for the summer season.

Capacity
In this recovery context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of:

  • 80% to 85% in the Second quarter of 2022
  • 85% to 90% in the Third quarter of 2022

All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.

Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Transavia is expected at an index above 100 for the second and third quarter compared to 2019.

Yield
A healthy yield environment for the remainder of 2022 is expected with a strong summer demand resulting in yield levels above 2019

Operating result expected

  • Break-even in the second quarter
  • Significantly positive in the third quarter

Cash
As of March 31 2022, the Group has a sufficient 10.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.

Full year 2022 Net Capex spending is estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% related to IT and ground.

Air France-KLM made progress on the equity strengthening measures
Thanks to KLM's strong performance, KLM's State backed RCF has been partly repaid on May 3rd for 311 million euros. In addition, KLM expects to strengthen its balance sheet with positive results. Further equity measures are being contemplated for the coming year.

Progress has been made on refinancing up to 500 million euros of Air France’s assets, mainly through quasi-equity instruments to redeem French State aid. Air France is currently engaged in advanced discussions with various partners.

The Group is closely monitoring capital strengthening measures such as a capital increase with pre-emptive rights for shareholders, as well as the issuance of quasi equity instruments such as straight and convertible perpetual bonds, to further restore equity and accelerate the State aid redemption.
In total, these measures including the refinancing of Air France’s assets could represent up to 4.0 billion euros. The timing and sizing of each transaction will depend on market conditions and remain subject to the approval of the European Commission as well as legal and regulatory approvals.

Air France-KLM Group: Q1 results are promising and pave the way towards a strong summer

 First Quarter
 2022Change vs 2021Change
constant currency
Passengers (thousands)14,577+201.4% 
Capacity (ASK m)58,064+67.8% 
Traffic (RPK m)43,134+207.8% 
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)           5.39 +86.2%+83.2%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)           6.76 +33.7%+31.1%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel          7.36 -13.1%-18.9%
Revenues (€m)4,445+105.7%+104.4%
EBITDA (€m)221849864
Operating result (€m)-350830844
Operating margin (%)-7.9%+46.7 pt+47.0 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)-552+930 
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)630+1,974 
Net debt at end of period (€m)17,655-561 

In the First quarter 2022, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive EBITDA of 221 million euros, up by 864 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity and unit cost reduction. In parallel, the increase of load factor and yield generated an increase of the unit revenue.
Net income amounted to -552 million euros in the First quarter 2022, an increase of 930 million euros compared to last year.

Thanks to transformation programs, unit cost down while Group capacity 23% below 2019
Despite the Group capacity 23% down compared to the same quarter in 2019, the unit cost was 0.1% reduced at a constant fuel price and constant currency thanks to the ongoing transformation programs.

Compared to December 2019 the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) of Air France excluding Transavia reduced by 16% and KLM by 14%. In the First quarter Air France excluding Transavia decreased 400 FTE’s and another 300 FTE’s will leave this year. The total reduction of FTE for Air France excluding Transavia will be 17% compared to December 2019.

The staff cost decreased in the First quarter by 23% compared to the same quarter in 2019 thanks to FTE reduction and government support on wages. Corrected for government support on wages the staff cost decreased by 12%.

Business review  

Network: Significant improvement in operating result

Network

 		First Quarter
2022Change vs 2021Change
constant currency
Total revenues (€m)3,894+109.6%+105.9%
Scheduled revenues (€m)3,675+114.6%+110.3%
Operating result (€m)-309+751+760

First quarter 2022 revenues increased by 105.9% at constant currency to 3,894 million euros. The operating result was negative and amounted to -309 million euros, a 760 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Passenger network: Unit revenue increase supported by both load factor and yield

 First Quarter
Passenger network2022Change vs 2021Change
constant currency
Passengers (thousands)11,942+167.3% 
Capacity (ASK m)52,570+56.5% 
Traffic (RPK m) 38,866+189.3% 
Load factor 73.9%+33.9 pt 
Total passenger revenues (€m)2,983+192.8%+189.7%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)2,879+198.5%+193.6%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.48+90.7%+87.6%

First quarter 2022, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 56.5% higher than last year and at 75% of 2019 First quarter level which was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the Fourth quarter 2021 results presentation.

The beginning of the First quarter was impacted by the spread of Omicron variant and additional travel restrictions, with the short and medium-haul routes more impacted. The borders reopening and progressive removal of travel constraints enabled the Group to post strong March results.

In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to different fares increases during the first quarter on all its long-haul flights. The amount of the increase varies according to destination and class of travel, and applies to flights operated by Air France and KLM. First quarter 2022 yield was above 2019 thanks to strong demand and the quick implementation of the fares adjustments.

The First quarter result is driven by a strong performance on Caribbean & Indian Ocean, Africa and South America:

  • North Atlantic: Most travel restrictions have been lifted in the course of February/March with a strong capacity increase since mid-January.
  • South America saw very positive trends during the first quarter resulting in higher capacity, load factors at 85% and yield above 2019.
  • The Asian routes continued to post strong differences between the regions. During the First quarter China and Japan were rather closed while South East Asia and India posted positive results but could not mitigate the negative impact of China and Japan on the network.
  • Caribbean & Indian Ocean: Positive trends continued in the first quarter, with a very favourable fare environment and strong traffic performance.
  • Africa: The start of the year was complicated with Omicron variant. South Africa recovered quickly and the Group observed a good performance on West, Central and East Africa.
  • The Middle-East region stayed strong.
  • Medium-haul: Omicron spread lead to a strong capacity reduction at the beginning of the year. Yield is at 2019 levels helped by capacity constraints. Corporate traffic gradually increased during the quarter.
  • Short-haul: The traffic and yield were impacting by some restrictions and a lack of corporate traffic at the start of the year. March saw a good improvement of corporate traffic.

During the First quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900, two Airbus A220-300 and one Embraer 190 to its fleet while Air France phased out one Boeing B777-200, one Airbus A320, two Airbus A319, three A318 and two Embrear 145.
KLM phased in two Embraer 195 E2 and phased out one Embraer 190. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.

Cargo: Increase in yield drove the increase in cargo revenues

 First Quarter
Cargo business2022Change vs 2021Change
constant currency
Tons (thousands)236-11.9% 
Capacity (ATK m)2,974+10.7% 
Traffic (RTK m) 1,766-14.9% 
Load factor 59.4%-17.8 pt 
Total Cargo revenues (€m)910+8.5%+5.8%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)796+6.4%+3.9%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 26.78-3.8%-6.1%

Compared to the First quarter 2021, capacity increased by 10.7% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in belly capacity, while traffic decreased by 14.9% resulting in a decrease of load factor by 17.8 points. This reduction in load factor partly compensated by the yield increase led to a unit revenue per ATK down 6.1% at constant currency.

Cargo capacity in the First quarter is still 14% below the capacity in the First quarter of 2019 while the demand remains high, resulting in total revenues that are 66% higher than in the First quarter of 2019. This increase in revenues is fully driven by a higher yield thanks to the focus on Pharmaceutical and Express deliveries while the load factor is back at 2019 levels. The yield in North Asia increased significantly due to the closure of the Russian aerospace.

The Group ordered four Airbus 350 full freighter to strengthen his presence on the cargo market and signed a contract with DHL on Sustainable aviation fuel.

Transavia: Capacity approaching pre-crisis level with a load factor close to 80%

 First Quarter
Transavia2022Change vs 2021
Passengers (thousands)2,581+633.2%
Capacity (ASK m)5,494+443.1%
Traffic (RPK m) 4,268+632.6%
Load factor 77.7%+20.1 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)249+572.7%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 4.57+24.0%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)6.24-59.9%
Operating result (€m)-92+28

In the First quarter of 2022 the trend of the second half 2021 continued with a further recovery in demand for leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa. Compared to last year, the capacity in the First quarter increased by 443.1% while traffic increased by 632.6% and the number of passengers increased by 633.2%. Last year First quarter was heavily impacted by lockdown measures in France and the Netherlands.

The Operating result was negative at 92 million euros, although improved by 28 million euros compared to the First quarter of 2021.

Capacity in the First quarter was close to the level of the First quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above First quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.

The fleet of Transavia is approaching 100 aircraft to further capture the strong demand of leisure traffic in Europe.

Maintenance business: Operating margin above 2019 level

 First Quarter
Maintenance2022Change vs 2021Change
constant currency
Total revenues (€m)831+33.6% 
Third-party revenues (€m)297+15.1%+24.4%
Operating result (€m)435156
Operating margin (%)5.2%+6.5 pt+7.3 pt

The First quarter operating result stood at 43 million euros, an increase of 56 million euros at constant currency versus the First quarter 2021. Although the First quarter 2022 result was still impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the operating result is improving thanks to a higher activity and an operational improvement.   

Total revenues increased by 33.6% in the First quarter while third party revenues increased by 15.1% giving encouraging signs of the recovery. The increase in internal revenues is consistent with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the First quarter 2021.
The operating margin stood at 5.2% which is 1.3 point higher than the operating results in the First quarter 2019.

Air France-KLM entered into exclusive negotiations with CFMI for the engine configuration of its future Airbus A320neo family fleet.

First quarter: The strong sales of Q1 generated positive adjusted operating free cash flow, enabling a reduction of Net Debt by €550m

 First quarter
In € million2022Change vs 2021
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)112+857
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)-56-11
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)1,325+1,417
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)1,3812,263
Net investments* (€m)-533-287
Operating free cash flow (€m)848+1,976
Repayment of lease debt-218-2
Adjusted operating free cash flow**630+1,974

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flowis operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the First quarter 2022 of 630 million euros, an increase of 1,974 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive change in working capital of 1,325 million euros. This was the fourth quarter in a row that the adjusted operating free cash flow was positive.

In million31 Mar 202231 Dec 2021
Net debt 7,6558,216
EBITDA trailing 12 months1,595745
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months4.8 x11.0 x

Operating result for both airlines improved significantly

 First Quarter
 2022Change vs 2021
Air France Group Operating result (€m)-363+478
Operating margin (%)-13.5%+49.2 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)3+340
Operating margin (%)0.2%+36.4 pt
  • Significant improvement in Operating result for both airlines
  • Air France more impacted by Omicron in January
  • Positive operating result KLM thanks to strong improvement in load factor
  • Different government support on wages scheme

******

The first Quarter 2022 accounts are not audited by the Statutory Auditors.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on May 05, 2022 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on May 05, 2022 at 08.30 am CET.
            
To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50
Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 703 8211
UK: Local +44 (0)330 165 3655
US: Local +1 323-701-0160

Confirmation code: 8173232

Investor Relations Press
Frederic KahaneMichiel Klinkers 
+33 1 49 89 52 59+33 1 49 89 52 60+33 1 41 56 56 00
frkahane@airfranceklm.comMichiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com 

Income Statement

 First quarter
€m20222021*Change
Revenues from ordinary activities4,4452,161+105.7%
Aircraft fuel-996-463+115.1%
Chartering costs-101-69+46.4%
Landing fees and en route charges-348-215+61.9%
Catering-142-58+144.8%
Handling charges and other operating costs-320-191+67.5%
Aircraft maintenance costs-515-345+49.3%
Commercial and distribution costs-154-59+161.0%
Other external expenses -333-298+11.7%
Salaries and related costs-1,522-1,167+30.4%
Taxes other than income taxes-47-41+14.6%
Other income and expenses254117+117.1%
EBITDA221-628nm
Amortization, depreciation and provisions-571-552+3.4%
Income from current operations-350-1,180-70.3%
Sales of aircraft equipment0-3-100.0%
Other non-current income and expenses-6-4+50.0%
Income from operating activities-356-1,187-70.0%
Cost of financial debt-141-189-25.4%
Income from cash and cash equivalent-21nm
Net cost of financial debt-143-188-23.9%
Other financial income and expenses-47-90-47.8%
Income before tax-546-1,465-62.7%
Income taxes-4-11-63.6%
Net income of consolidated companies-550-1,476-62.7%
Share of profits (losses) of associates-2-7-71.4%
Net income for the period-552-1,483-62.8%
Minority interest0-1nm
Net income for the period – Group part-552-1,482-62.8%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets31 Mar 2022

 		31 Dec 2021*

 
€m
Goodwill222222
Intangible assets1,2511,235
Flight equipment10,53710,466
Other property, plant and equipment1,3781,402
Right-of-use assets5,2055,148
Investments in equity associates107109
Other non-current financial assets1,026951
Non-current derivatives financial assets190143
Deferred tax assets223278
Total non-current assets20,13919,954
Assets held for sale7674
Other current financial assets487484
Current derivatives financial assets747469
Inventories620567
Trade receivables1,9521,511
Other current assets1,126966
Cash and cash equivalents7,2196,658
Total current assets12,22710,729
Total assets32,36630,683


Liabilities and equity31 Mar 2022

 		31 Dec 2021*

 
In million euros
Issued capital643643
Additional paid-in capital4,9494,949
Treasury shares-25-25
Perpetual bonds3,2053,151
Reserves and retained earnings-12,996-12,542
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM-4,224-3,824
Non-controlling interests88
Total Equity-4,216-3,816
Pension provisions1,9371,939
Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions4,1004,055
Non-current financial liabilities11,43811,274
Non-current lease debt3,0212,924
Non-current derivatives financial liabilities1125
Deferred tax liabilities41
Other non-current liabilities2,5382,555
Total non-current liabilities23,04922,773
Current return obligation liability and other provisions851885
Current financial liabilities1,0681,215
Current lease debt826825
Current derivatives financial liabilities3746
Trade payables2,3291,850
Deferred revenue on ticket sales3,9032,644
Frequent flyer programs873888
Other current liabilities3,6433,369
Bank overdrafts34
Total current liabilities13,53311,726
Total equity and liabilities32,36630,683

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 31 March 2022

€m31 Mar 202231 Mar 2021*
Net income from continuing operations-552-1,483
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions571553
Financial provisions3527
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets03
Derivatives – non monetary result-5-41
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net31125
Impairment58
Other non-monetary items-324
Share of (profits) losses of associates27
Deferred taxes17
Financial Capacity56-790
(Increase) / decrease in inventories-488
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables-411-72
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables492-85
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales1,245-153
Change in other receivables and payables47210
Change in working capital requirement1,325-92
Net cash flow from operating activities1,381-882
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities0-4
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-704-466
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets171220
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months51
Net cash flow used in investing activities-528-249
Issuance of debt291302
Repayment on debts-304-331
Payments on lease debt-218-216
New loans-87-18
Repayment on loans2220
Net cash flow from financing activities-296-243
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)57
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts562-1,367
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period6,6546,422
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period7,2165,055

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros31 Mar 202231 Dec 202130* Sep 202130* June 202131* Mar 202131* Dec 202030* Sep 202030* June 2020
Goodwill and intangible assets1,4731,4571,4561,4641,4791,4451,4701,500
Flight equipment10,53710,46610,47810,64510,80011,03111,00910,919
Other property, plant and equipment1,3781,4021,4181,4531,4761,5481,5351,551
Right of use assets5,2055,1485,0615,0334,7954,6784,7894,938
Investments in equity associates107109172166223230224267
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits158157147147146146135133
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring-4,239-4,173-4,180-4,033-4,083-3,922-4,002-4,132
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives-9,589-8,262-7,995-7,745-6,410-6,505-6,894-6,779
Capital employed 5,0306,3046,5577,1308,4268,6518,2668,397
Average capital employed (A)6,2558,435
Adjusted results from current operations-795-4,919
- Dividends received00
- Share of profits (losses) of associates-22-56
- Normative income tax2171,406
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)-600-3,569
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)-9.6%-42.3%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Net debt

 Balance sheet at
€m31 Mar 202231 Dec 2021
Current and non-current financial liabilities12,50612,489
Current and non-current lease debt3,8473,749
Accrued interest-162-128
Deposits related to financial liabilities-101-99
Deposits related to lease debt-89-85
Derivatives impact on debt-18-14
Gross financial debt (A)15,98315,912
Cash and cash equivalents7,2196,658
Marketable securities185189
Pledged liquidity323324
Triple A bonds604529
Bank overdrafts-3-4
Liquidities net of undrawn credit lines (B)8,3287,696
Net debt (A) – (B)7,6558,216

Adjusted operating free cash flow

 First quarter
€m20222021
Net cash flow from operating activities1,381-882
Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets-704-466
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 171220
Operating free cash flow848-1,128
Payments on lease debts-218-216
Adjusted operating free cash flow630-1,344

Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity

 

 

 		First quarter
 20222021*
EBITDA221-628
Provisions (CO2 and other)1142
Correction of spare parts inventory11
Addition to pension provisions3276
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)-13-43
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)0-39
Income from operation activities - cash impact252-591
Restructuring costs-56-45
Other non-current income and expenses-10
Cost of financial debt-144-168
Financial income-5-4
Realized foreign exchange gain/loss1427
Termination of trading hedges - cash0-6
Current income tax-4-3
Financial capacity56-790

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

 First quarter
 20222021*
Revenues (in €m)4,4452,161
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-3501,180
Total operating expense (in €m)4,7953,341
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)-105-55
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)-114-91
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)-297-259
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)20
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)-6-7
Net cost (in €m)4,2762,931
Capacity produced, reported in ASK158,06434,598
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)7.368.47
Gross change -13.1%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -48
Change at constant currency -14.5%
Fuel price effect (in €m) 162
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)7.369.08
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis -18.9%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results
Air France Group

 First quarter
 2022Change
Revenue (in €m)2,681+100.0%
EBITDA (in €m)-23+491
Operating result (en m€)-363+478
Operating margin (%)-13.5%+49.2 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)-88+534
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin-3.3%+43.1 pt


KLM Group

 		First quarter
 2022Change
Revenue (in €m)1,903+104.7%
EBITDA (in €m)234+346
Operating result (en m€)3+340
Operating margin (%)0.2%+36.4 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)198+311
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin10.4%+22.6 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 March 2022

Aircraft typeAF
(incl. HOP)		KL
(incl. KLC & MP)		TransaviaOwnedFinance leaseOperating leaseTotalIn operationChange / 31/12/21
B777-3004316 1817245959 
B777-2002015 27 83533-3
B787-91013 56122323 
B787-10 6 24 65 
A380-8008  4138  
A350-90015  36615153
A330-300 5   5551
A330-200156 11 102121 
Total Long-Haul1116107034681721611
B737-900 5 5  55 
B737-800 31943110841251204
B737-700 1047 71414 
A32119  11 81919 
A32042  44344240-2
A31928  12 162825-3
A31812  6 61212 
A220-3008  5 3882
Total Medium-Haul109469881141582532431
Canadair Jet 100014  14  1410-1
Canadair Jet 700         
Embraer 195 E2 9   9992
Embraer 1901930 1652849492
Embraer 175 17 314 1717 
Embraer 17015  10 51513-2
Embraer 1453  3  3  
Total Regional51560461942107981
B747-400ERF 3 3  33 
B747-400BCF 1 1  11 
B777-F2    222 
Total Cargo240402660
          
Total27316798201672705385083

FIRST QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

  Q1 
Total Passenger network*20222021Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)11,9424,467167.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)38,86613,431189.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)52,57033,58656.5%
Load factor (%)73.9%40.0%33.9
    
Long-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)4,3841,569179.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)32,32610,964194.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)43,24029,32647.4%
Load factor (%)74.8%37.4%37.4
    
North America   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,241274352.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)9,0562,030346.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)13,1527,06386.2%
Load factor (%)68.9%28.7%40.1
    
Latin America   
Passengers carried (‘000s)675195246.9%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)6,5111,863249.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)7,6575,29344.7%
Load factor (%)85.0%35.2%49.8
    
Asia / Middle East   
Passengers carried (‘000s)634275130.7%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)4,3921,848137.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)7,2197,244(0.3%)
Load factor (%)60.8%25.5%35.3
    
Africa    
Passengers carried (‘000s)81641795.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)4,7922,266111.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)6,2984,80131.2%
Load factor (%)76.1%47.2%28.9
    
Caribbean / Indian Ocean   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,018408149.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)7,5752,957156.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)8,9144,92681.0%
Load factor (%)85.0%60.0%25.0
    
Short and Medium-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)7,5572,899160.7%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)6,5412,467165.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)9,3314,260119.1%
Load factor (%)70.1%57.9%12.2

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity        

  Q1 
Transavia20222021Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)2,581352633.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)4,268583632.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,4941,011443.2%
Load factor (%)77.7%57.6%20.1

Total Group passenger activity**

  Q1 
Total Group**20222021Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)14,5224,819201.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)43,13414,014207.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)58,06434,59867.8%
Load factor (%)74.3%40.5%33.8

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

  Q1 
Total Group20222021Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)1,7662,074(14.9%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)2,9742,68810.6%
Load factor (%)59.4%77.2%(17.8)

Air France activity

  Q1 
Total Passenger network activity20222021Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)7,1053,046133.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)23,0878,568169.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)30,87116,41588.1%
Load factor (%)74.8%52.2%22.6


Long-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)2,7701,048164.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)19,4526,993178.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)25,73313,91584.9%
Load factor (%)75.6%50.3%25.3


Short and Medium-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)4,3351,997117.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)3,6351,575130.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,1372,499105.5%
Load factor (%)70.8%63.0%7.8


  Q1 
Cargo activity20222021Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)9079060.2%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,6571,33324.3%
Load factor (%)54.7%67.9%(13.2)

KLM activity

  Q1 
Total Passenger network activity20222021Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)4,8371,422240.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)15,7804,863224.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)21,70017,17126.4%
Load factor (%)72.7%28.3%44.4


Long-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,614520210.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)12,8743,971224.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)17,50615,41113.6%
Load factor (%)73.5%25.8%47.8


Short and Medium-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)3,222901257.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,906893225.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)4,1941,760138.2%
Load factor (%)69.3%50.7%18.6


  Q1 
Cargo activity20222021Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)8591,168(26.5%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,3171,355(2.8%)
Load factor (%)65.2%86.2%(21.0)


1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021

