Proactive news headlines including Tamboran Resources, Elixir Energy, Kazia Therapeutics and SenSen Networks

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is looking to unlock the full potential of the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) is working hard on the coal bed methane (CBM) exploration/appraisal program underway across its 100%-owned Nomgon IX CBM production sharing contract. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has more good news to come out, including results from a Phase 3 trial against glioblastoma, data from several Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials putting paxalisib to the test against other brain cancers and before too long, commercialisation, according to Pitt Street Research’s ‘Emerging Stocks Down Under’ report. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) reported another quarter of record cash receipts, growing 109% year-on-year to A$1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, which leads Edison Investment Research to expect an increase in the company’s value. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL)’s latest results from geological mapping and artisanal pit sampling program demonstrate the gold prospectivity of Mansala Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has fielded what it considers “exceptional” results for its coated spherical graphite (CSPG) battery anodes using only mechanical processes with shares trading higher as a result. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) joint venture partner Helix Resources Ltd has identified an extension to the high-grade Main Lode copper shoot at the Canbelego JV Project in the Cobar region of NSW. Click here

Kiland Ltd (ASX:KIL) has secured $32.4 million in a fully underwritten 7 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer after completing the retail component of the offer. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has received further results from recently completed reconnaissance drilling at the Rover Gold Project in WA that point to base metals potential. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has encountered a strong cobalt intersection in diamond core assays from The Sisters prospect, part of East Zone within the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project in New South Wales. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has kicked-off a moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey at Grey Dam Nickel Sulphide Project in WA in an effort to better target drilling of five nickel-copper soil anomalies identified in soil sampling and historic drill data. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has secured a new 432-square-metre research and development facility in Collie, Western Australia, advancing the company’s plans to begin pilot production testing within the next few months. Click here

