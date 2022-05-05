Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2022 at 9:00 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juuli Ahosola
Position: Closely associated person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Juho Ahosola
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14371/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.93 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 2.93 EUR