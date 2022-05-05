Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2022 at 9:00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juuli Ahosola

Position: Closely associated person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Juho Ahosola

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14371/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 2.93 EUR