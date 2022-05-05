Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

Company Announcement

No. 30/2022





Copenhagen, 5 May 2022





Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 4 May 2022 owns a total of 1,074,728 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 1,074,728) after the cancellation of 4,500,000 shares, as announced in Company Announcement no. 29 2022. The Company´s holding of treasury shares represents 1.16% of the share capital.

