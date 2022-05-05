Q1 2022: NORDEN WITH STRONG START TO THE YEAR

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 111 - 5 MAY 2022

For the first quarter of 2022, NORDEN reports a profit of USD 117 million (Q1 2021: USD -15 million).

NORDEN CEO, Jan Rindbo, comments:

Great Q1 result based on strong performances in both business units as we continue to capture value in the dry cargo market through vessel sales, profitable cover and by utilising regional market volatility. By shifting our market exposure from dry cargo to tankers, combined with excellent vessel positioning towards a much-improved tanker market in recent weeks, NORDEN expects a full-year result between USD 270-350 million.

