Captor Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on May 18, 2022

WROCŁAW, Poland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Therapeutics S.A. (WSE:CTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted protein degradation (TPD) drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) day on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 10:00 am EDT (04:00 pm CEST).



Captor's executive management team will discuss the company's broadly applicable OptigradeTM platform and how it allows for the sustainable creation and discovery of TPD drugs. Chief Scientific Officer Michał Walczak, PhD, and Biology Department Director Paweł Dobrzański, PhD, will describe Captor's CT-01 program in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and its potential to redefine the HCC treatment paradigm.

The event will also feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader Thomas F. Baumert, MD from the University of Strasbourg on the unmet medical need in HCC and the current landscape of HCC drugs and patient treatments.

About Thomas F. Baumert, MD

Thomas F. Baumert, MD is Professor of Medicine, head of the Inserm Research Institute for Viral and Liver Diseases (Inserm U1110), director of the Laboratory of Excellence HEPSYS at the University of Strasbourg and Chair of Hepatology at the Center for Digestive Disease and Hepatology at the Strasbourg University Hospitals.

His research focuses on the modelling and discovery of the cell circuits underlying liver disease progressing to cancer. The understanding of the molecular mechanisms of liver disease biology enabled his laboratory to uncover novel strategies for the treatment of chronic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma. He has received many awards, including five European Research Council (ERC) awards for the discovery and development of novel approaches to prevent and treat chronic liver disease. He has published more than 400 scientific articles in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, such as Cell, Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Biotechnology, Cell Host & Microbe, PNAS as a senior author and is an inventor on 16 patents and patent applications.

Dr. Baumert is Associate Editor of the Journal of Hepatology and serves as a member of the editorial board of several journals in the fields of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Virology and Infectious Diseases. He is a member of the US, European, French, and German Liver Societies and an elected member of the American Association of Physicians (AAP). Furthermore, he is the founder of Alentis Therapeutics, a Swiss/French biotech company developing novel therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer.

About Captor Therapeutics

Captor Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) technology to discover and develop breakthrough drug candidates in diseases with high unmet medical needs. TPD is a revolutionary approach to developing new drugs that can address novel molecular targets which are deemed “undruggable” with classical drug development approaches, as well as providing additional treatment options for diseases where existing drugs fail to provide optimal medical benefit. Captor is currently developing therapeutics for undertreated severe conditions, including malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

