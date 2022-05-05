Forbes Ranks Boyden as a Top Executive Search Firm for Sixth Consecutive Year

New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced that for the sixth consecutive year, the firm has been highly ranked on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2022. A total of 150 firms are ranked and this is the sixth year that Forbes has published the list.

Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list were selected on the basis of results from an extensive independent peer review survey, conducted and tabulated by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. To determine the rankings, surveyed over 31,000 recruiters and 6,900 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies. More than 22,000 nominations were collected for the final analysis.

“We are honored to be continually recognized by clients, candidates and peers as a leader in our industry”, said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “This year has marked significant growth at an accelerated the pace of change for organizations. We thank our partners and teams worldwide for their expertise and dedication to delivering customized leadership and talent solutions to our clients. This recognition is a true reflection of their professionalism.”

Boyden continues to expand worldwide, most recently boosting financial services expertise in New York City and Toronto, as well as announcing the addition of multi-sector expertise including healthcare & life sciences, social impact and governance across U.K., U.S., Japan, and Africa. The firm also shared news of an enhanced focus on Interim Management and Leadership Consulting.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2022. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.