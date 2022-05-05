The global metal nanoparticles market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2021 and 2026

New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Nanoparticles Market by Metal, Process, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05366679/?utm_source=GNW

However, toxicity caused due to nanoparticles is expected to restrain this market. Growing pharmaceutical & healthcare industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of metal nanoparticles. The major challenge faced by players is the volatile prices of metals.



In terms of value, the silver nanoparticles segment is projected to account for the largest share of the metal nanoparticles market, by metal, during the forecast period.

Silver nanoparticles is projected to be the largest metal segment in metal nanoparticles market.Silver is a precious metal with the highest electrical conductivity among all metals.



It also efficiently resists corrosion and oxidation and is predominantly used in the electrical & electronics industry.Its superior thermal and electrical conductivity among metals means it cannot be easily replaced by less expensive materials.



Silver has the lowest contact resistance and the highest electrical and thermal conductivity among all metals, making it essential in the components of green technologies.



Chemical synthesis process remains the largest segment in metal nanoparticles market.

In the current scenario, chemical methods by organic and inorganic reducing agents are the most widely employed for the synthesis of metal nanoparticles. The presence of surfactants comprising functionalities (e.g., thiols, amines, acids, and alcohols) for interactions with particle surfaces can stabilize nanoparticle growth, and protect nanoparticles from sedimentation, agglomeration, or losing their surface properties.



Electrical & electronics industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Metal nanoparticles are widely employed in the electrical & electronics industry, in terms of manufacturing high-performance delicate electronics, batteries, connecting resistors, functional inks, and designing chips. The growing trend toward printed electronics, which encompass functional inks containing metallic nanoparticles, is expected to drive the demand for metal nanoparticles in the electrical & electronics industry.



The North American region leads the metal nanoparticles market in terms of value.

North America have a well-established market for metal nanoparticles. Growth in the region is owing to the growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and electrical & electronics industries coupled with supportive government initiatives for nanotechnology and its related products.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the metal nanoparticles market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market include American Elements (US), Nanoshel LLC (US), Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US), EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China), US Research Nanomaterials (US), Tanaka Holdings (Japan), Meliorum Technology (US), Nanocomposix (US), BBI Group (UK), Sigma-Aldrich (US), and Nanocs (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the metal nanoparticles market based on metal, synthesis process, end-use industry, and region.Based on metal, the metal nanoparticles market has been segmented into platinum/palladium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, iron, and others.



Based on synthesis process, the market has been segmented into chemical, physical, and bio based. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, catalyst, personal care & cosmetics, and others.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the metal nanoparticles market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

