Global Zinc Methionine Chelates Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Livestock Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

In addition, they are made by combining methionine with chelated zinc minerals. The main purpose of chelated minerals is to improve feed quality while also optimizing the immune system and metabolic processes. Immunity, fertility, hoof and skin integrity, milk production, eggshell quality, and muscular growth in animals are all aided by them. Zinc methionine chelates are more stable, water-soluble, and easily absorbed by the body than other supplements. As a result, they are commonly utilized to supplement the diets of livestock such as cattle, poultry, pigs, horses, and aquatic animals.



Zinc methionine is a chelated form of organic zinc that is used as a nutritional feed additive for animals. Additionally, zinc is an important trace mineral that may be found in every cell of a mammal. Zinc is essential for immunity, reproduction, skin and hoof health, muscle growth, milk production, and eggshell quality in animals. To increase absorption in animal feeds, zinc methionine chelates are made by mixing zinc with a mixture of amino acids and peptides. Decreased conception rates; higher retained placentas; hoof problems like strawberry heel, laminitis, and heel cracks; low-quality milk owing to excessive somatic cell count; and poor wound healing are all symptoms of zinc deficiency in the animal diet.



The increased need for animal-based products has directly boosted demand for zinc methionine chelates due to the high significance of animal nutrition and rising livestock rearing. In addition, chelated minerals provide greater absorption and overall utilization than inorganic minerals, resulting in a significant increase in sales of zinc methionine chelates in the last few years. Zinc methionine chelates are gaining popularity among livestock farmers since they improve the animal’s overall performance and provide a natural alternative to synthetic feed additions. Due to a lack of proper nutrition in animal feed, zinc insufficiency has become very frequent in animals, which has increased the demand for zinc methionine chelates around the world.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to regional lockdowns, border restrictions, and transportation network breakdowns. Because of the growing number of affected persons and the uncertainty about when the crisis would end, the economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak is significantly higher than it was during previous outbreaks such as SARS, avian flu, bird flu, swine flu, and Ebola. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an influence on the zinc methionine chelates supply chain, as many nations have imposed quarantines and closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. Strict containment measures implemented by governments, as well as preventive steps to mitigate the outbreak’s impact, have resulted in considerable transit restrictions, which have had a knock-on effect around the world.



Market Growth Factors



Booming livestock sector



Changes in consumer lifestyles and rapid population expansion around the world have increased meat consumption, resulting in increased animal population growth. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, livestock accounts for almost 40% of overall agricultural output in industrialized countries and 20% in developing countries. The surge in milk, eggs, and meat consumption is fueled by a strong desire for animal-based protein and shifting consumer preferences. The livestock sector has grown in response to increased demand for meat and dairy products. Moreover, some of the key trends of the market are rising health consciousness and a rise in per capita disposable income.



Constantly growing fish consumption



The global economic slump had little effect on the global beef market, which remained optimistic. Because of changing nutrition patterns, urbanization, population increase, and economic growth, the developed as well as developing regions around the world would be highly promising for meat consumption. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, for example, Chinese demand for beef continues to outstrip domestic supply. In addition, fish are high in protein and low in fats, cholesterol, and carbs. They also contain vitamins and amino acids that are necessary for good health. These factors have resulted in an increase in global demand, which is continually increasing as more people become aware of the health advantages of eating fish.



Market Restraining Factors



The high popularity of Veganism



Meat products are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are important for mental and physical development. These products, on the other hand, contribute significantly to animal cruelty. A large number of animals are slaughtered and packed before being given to clients. Animal cruelty is becoming more widely recognized, prompting the creation of a new trend known as veganism. In veganism, a person boycotts all the products that are gained through animal maltreatment. Furthermore, due to the concept of veganism, the advent of many alternatives to meat like plant-based meat and soy meat is declining the demand for the product. Veganism has given rise to a number of items with nutritional contents comparable to those of processed meat.



Livestock Type Outlook



Based on Livestock Type, the market is segmented into Swine, Poultry, Aqua, Equine, Bovine, and Pets. In 2020, the Swine segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the Zinc Methionine Chelates Market. Manufacturers have been compelled to develop high-quality, disease-free hog meat products for human consumption due to rising pork meat consumption. This has necessitated the use of feed additives. In addition, Zinc methionine chelates are commonly employed as feed additives or in the formulation of dietary supplements for swine to promote proper growth and reproductive health. Furthermore, zinc chelates promote animal health and minimize animal mortality.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, the APAC emerged as the leading region in the overall Zinc Methionine Chelates Market by procuring the maximum revenue share. The massive share of the regional market can be attributed to the increased consumer expenditure, rising consumption of animal products, and a thriving animal feed industry. Moreover, one of the key trends of the regional market is increased production and exports of feed additives in the area from important nations such as China and Japan. Zinc methionine chelates are largely used in animals to improve health, increase reproduction, and minimize the incidence of a variety of illnesses.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zinpro Corporation, Novus International, Inc., UNO Vetchem, Titan Biotech Ltd., JH Biotech, Inc., Balchem, Inc., Chengdu Chelation Biology Technology Co., Ltd., Alltech, and Priya Chemicals.



Strategies Deployed in Zinc Methionine Chelates Market



Apr-2021: Alltec introduced Bioplex Aqua Boost, the latest inclusion in its line of mineral management solutions. Moreover, Bioplex Aqua Boost is a water-soluble organic trace mineral and macromineral pack that is extremely bioavailable and chelated. Each of the ten essential minerals found in this one-of-a-kind product is essential for shrimp and fish development and productivity.



Mar-2021: Balchem Corporation expanded its geographical expansion by expanding its Covington, a Virginia-based manufacturing site to fulfill the rising demand for animal nutrition and health nutrients. Through this capacity expansion, the company would double the production of major nutrients utilized for the animal nutrition and health markets around the world.



Oct-2018: Zinpro Corporation took over Paragon Specialty Products and CouvLotta, the two US companies involved in water-soluble-based animal nutrition and nutritional support products. Through this acquisition, Zinpro would leverage the product diversification of the two companies, offering products line and nutritional approaches.



