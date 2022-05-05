New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size, By Location, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273392/?utm_source=GNW

WaaS deployment is simple and quick because no cable installation is necessary, and it can be controlled through a network operating center, allowing smaller businesses to have a reliable and fast data network. Also, WaaS is perfect for temporary locations, heritage structures, and office relocations. In addition, WaaS includes advanced analytic capabilities that aid in the analysis of customer and employee behavior. WaaS also has an automatic system upgrade feature and it can offer secure guest access.



The expansion of smart cities, as well as the reduction in tariff rates for Wi-Fi equipment for organizations, ensures an efficient performance for the market. The rising demand for high-speed internet and comprehensive network coverage would give fuel to the overall market expansion over the forecast period.



Companies are now considering it as a crucial part of their operations, and they’re not seeking for outsourced suppliers to ensure the elimination of risks and errors in the service quality. Wi-Fi has even penetrated into the domain of infrastructure overhead for some businesses, with IT staff opting to delegate control to professionals so they can emphasize on more strategic initiatives and operations.



WaaS was formerly called Managed Network Service. Wi-Fi-as-a-Service is a service that provides full turnkey design, management, and installation of all IT assets, including routers, servers, switches, firewalls, and others, to provide a Wi-Fi solution. WaaS can be used to meet a wide range of business requirements. It can also be utilized by enterprises with no existing Wi-Fi network as well as those with a network but are searching for a managed solution for a guest internet-only Wi-Fi network.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a significant influence on the expansion of the Wi-Fi as a service market. Due to the lockdown imposed across the world, the demand for Wi-Fi services has surged in most nations, owing to the growing tendency of people working from home. This has made a substantial contribution to the Wi-Fi industry’s continued revenue generation, resulting in increased market growth. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the IT and telecom industries are playing a critical role in supporting governments’ digital infrastructure around the world. Individuals and governments at all levels, such as federal, state, central, municipal, and provincial, have been in continual contact to provide and receive concurrent information on COVID-19. The healthcare, telecommunications, utilities, and government entities work tirelessly to stabilize the situation and provide essential services to all citizens.



Market Growth Factors



Rapid digital transformation



Connected devices, digital solutions, and IoT systems are on the rise as a result of rapid technological breakthroughs. The increased acceptance of digital solutions is playing a major role in the development of wi-fi as a service sector. In addition, the increasing availability of smartphones would also play a role in the growing utilization of WI-FI as a Service. As the number of smartphone users grows, more people will be able to utilize their phones to interact with each other remotely for business purposes. Organizations all over the world are willing to deploy technologically advanced apps across their verticals in order to engage customers in new and engaging ways, necessitating the use of high-quality wireless network connections, such as Wi-Fi.



Growth of various smart city projects



The rise of smart cities provides opportunities for suppliers of various technology and providers of related services. Increased government activities and growing public awareness of environmental issues have led to the creation of new solutions based on urban infrastructure development and design conceptual models. Smart city projects are becoming increasingly reliant on IoT, which includes new technologies, cloud, mobility, including data transmission, and sensors. Rapid and continual technological breakthroughs have enhanced internet connectivity, paving the way for the full development of these smart cities.



Market Restraining Factors



Data and privacy-related risks



For businesses, maintaining the security and privacy of corporate data is crucial. Due to this, companies are hesitant to migrate their data and information to the cloud and rely on the conventional Wi-Fi network. Another important issue is natural or cyber-attacks that might destroy data centers, resulting in internet connectivity loss and thereby, disrupting numerous company processes. Data hackers can cause significant losses to organizations irrespective of their sizes. Due to the fact that WaaS is a cloud-based wireless internet service with increased connection delay, backups may take longer than with an in-house solution.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Services (Managed Services and Professional Services) and Solution (Access Points and WLAN Controllers). In 2020, the solution segment procured the largest revenue share of the Wi-Fi as a service market. Unified Wi-Fi solutions allow SMEs as well as large enterprises to boost their productivity and mobility. In the solution segment, access points witnessed the largest revenue share of the Wi-Fi as a service market. Wireless gadgets, often known as smart devices, connect to any nearby network for internet connectivity via access points. Wireless Access Sites are another name for these points. The primary purpose of access points is to act as a conduit for wireless signals.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). In 2020, the large enterprises segment captured the largest revenue share of the Wi-Fi as a service market. The growth of this segment is increasing due to the growing requirement to efficiently manage large and complex Wi-Fi network infrastructure. In addition, the growing adoption of Wi-Fi as a service among major businesses can also be attributed to the demand for improved network security.



Location Outlook



Based on Location, the market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. In 2020, the outdoor segment registered a significant revenue share of the Wi-Fi as a service market. When Wi-Fi access is supplied outside of a building, it is referred to as outdoor Wi-Fi. It is used to provide consumers with continuous Wi-Fi access by extending an organization’s internal wireless LAN network. It’s employed in scenarios for school, college, university, Vacation Park, hospital, hotel, or retail center outside spaces.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Service Providers, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, and Others. In 2020, the service provider segment procured the largest revenue share of the Wi-Fi a service market. Consumer demand for bandwidth and the growth of internet users are estimated to propel the WaaS model’s adoption among ISPs. Wireless infrastructure is being adopted by telecommunications companies to improve connection and enable users to seamlessly connect to their networks.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America acquired the largest revenue share of the Wi-Fi as a service market. The increasing growth of the market across the region is attributed to the growing number of large enterprises across the region. Moreover, the increasing number of market players in the field of digital device manufacturing is another reason that is accelerating the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Wi-Fi as a service Market. Companies such as Telstra Corporation Limited, Juniper Networks, Inc. and Fortinet, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telstra Corporation Limited, Juniper Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Tata communications limited (Tata Group), and D-Link Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Wi-Fi as a service Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2022: CommScope collaborated with Vodafone Germany, the German subsidiary of Vodafone Group. Through this collaboration, Vodafone would install its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to provide Wi-Fi 6 to millions of users around Germany. Additionally, it would enhance consumer Wifi connections and allow decent ultra-HD video and deliver faster broadband speeds over other delay applications.



Dec-2021: Huawei teamed up with BCX, an Information, and Communications Technology company. Following the collaboration, BCX would provide its CloudCampus, to help local enterprises to propel their offering in WiFi and execute uprising technologies. Additionally, Huawei’s offering of WiFi 6 provides administration surge around all industries and companies, as compared to WiFi standards from past generations.



Dec-2021: Huawei signed a patent license agreement with Buffalo, a leading provider of award-winning networking, storage, and memory solutions. Under this agreement, Huawei allows Buffalo to cover its WiFi 6 enabled products under its standard-essential patents offering. Moreover, it connects Buffalo to execute Huawei’s Wi-Fi technologies and SEPS in the authorized list of global vendors.



Oct-2021: Cisco systems extended its strategic partnership with Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to provide their offering of the latest SD-WAN and Wi-Fi 6 technology merged in the next generation cloud-managed Wi-Fi services across multiple industries. Additionally, it ensures better agility, efficiency, and security with superior user experience and lifecycle management to the enterprise’s stakeholders.



Mar-2021: Fortinet formed a partnership with Linksys, a subsidiary of Foxconn Interconnect Technology. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to optimize and secure the management and performance of networks for work from home environments. Moreover, it would provide enterprise-grade security and connectivity with unparalleled quality of service to deliver secure and seamless connectivity to the employees working from home.



Sep-2020: D-Link entered into a partnership with Ameyo, a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions. This partnership aimed to bring Ameyo’s cloud-based omnichannel solutions to Oman and UAE. In addition, these brands can communicate through social media, video, email, voice, and chat with consumers while having a 360-degree view of the consumer journey.



Sep-2020: CommScope formed a partnership with Google’s Area 120 to unveil Orion Wifi, a platform designed to bring private, secure roaming for consumers. Under this collaboration, CommScope’s RUCKUS SmartZone would support Google’s Orion Wifi by providing a secure and frictionless experience to the sponsor connected with venues Wi-Fi. Also, it supports Hotspot 2.0 devices to detect and connect to the Wi-Fi network automatically.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022-Feb Cisco launched its first-ever private 5G service and a portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E as well as Cisco Catalyst 9000X series built with Cisco Silicon One to address security, flexibility, and remote working. The product would boost the demand for consumer connectivity and arm partners in the hybrid future work trends.



Feb-2022-Feb Telstra introduced Smart Modem 3, a modem that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. The product offers Telstra nbn with major security advancements for Wi-Fi networks to keep it more secure and up to date, adding regular security updates with faster Wi-Fi speeds.



Dec-2021-Dec Fortinet extended its SD-WAN Service Provider Empire. The expansion includes Halo Global, Lintasarta, Eastern Communications, Convergia, PLDT, Transtelco, and Ooredoo Qatar. Also, this move would help to wrap infrastructure and networks from cyberthreats to core Foretinent strategies.



Nov-2021-Nov Juniper Networks introduced a new product Juniper Support Insights. The product offers two new WiFi 6E access points, and IoT Assurance service.



Sep-2021-Sep Huawei introduced Airport Cloud-Network Solution, provider of a broad range of standout features. The solution provides one-stop integrated security, one-stop access, one network for all services, and one cloud around various areas. Furthermore, it enhances the travel experience, improves security assurance, and increases operational efficiency which strengthens the digital transformation of airports.



Apr-2021-Apr CommScope launched the indoor RUCKUS H550 and outdoor RUCKUS T350, in addition to Wi-Fi 6 access point offering. The product delivers wifi authorized dizzying array of IoT and ends user computing devices facilitated with Bluetooth, WiFi, Zigbee, and various multiple technologies.



Nov-2020-Nov ADTRAN introduced its offering of Service Delivery Gateways. The product suite provides cohesive series of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5, summing of 10G XGS-PON, Ethernet, and GPON residential gateways, as well as Wi-Fi, mesh access points with a premium design.



May-2020-May CommScope expanded its offering of access points supporting Wi-Fi 6 technology. The expansion aimed to increase capacity, better performance, high data rates, and improved power efficiency with various connected devices.



May-2020-May D-Link introduced AC750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender. The product provides a boost to AC750 by eliminating WiFi dead spots as it can merge with other compatible D-Link WiFi Mesh Routers.



Feb-2020-Feb Huawei introduced AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products as well as 10 new Wi-Fi 6 access point models. Through these models, companies would boost their digital transformation journey by developing fully connected, all-wireless office and production campus networks with extraordinary levels of office, production, and service experience.



Jan-2020-Jan D-Link expanded its prevailing range of WiFi routers, with mesh system support. Some of the D-Link new WiFi routers also support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Additionally, D-Link launched three range extenders, a dedicated home mesh system, and seven WiFi routers. Moreover, these routers enable parental controls with tap and set method to create an individual profile for a family member as well as allow to add schedules and more devices.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2021: Fortinet acquired Meru Networks, an enterprise wireless networking solutions company. Through this acquisition, Fortinet would expand its secure wireless vision in the global enterprise Wi-Fi market to generate more opportunities. In addition, Meru also enhanced Fortinet’s rising attention to GYOP scenarios that consisted of their newly released FortiGaurd Mobile Security subscription service, safeguarding mobile devices across the enterprise.



Aug-2020: Cisco took over ThousandEyes, cloud, and internet intelligence platform. Under this acquisition, ThousandEyes, internet visibility merged with Cisco durability in the application and network performance, provides end to end insight of digital services and application delivery to the consumers. Moreover, it helps to pinpoint shortages and enhance application and network performance around the network and cloud enterprise.



Jul-2020: Fortinet took over OPAQ Networks, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud provider. This acquisition aimed to enhance the company’s SASE portfolio, to provide complete SASE platforms in the business.



