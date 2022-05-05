Insights on the Dental Infection Control Products Global Market to 2026 - Eco-friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Infection Control Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$965 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 44.6% share of the global Dental Infection Control Products market. Demand for consumable products is set to be led by increasing demand for dental procedures due to higher prevalence of dental disorders in children above 5 years and adolescents, as well as growing consumer interest in cosmetic dentistry. Additional factors driving growth include increasing adoption and short lifecycle of consumable products and the higher risk of cross-contamination. Dental equipment segment is also likely to grow at a healthy rate, driven by technological advancements in ultrasonic cleaning units and cleaning monitors.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $172.3 Million by 2026

The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.19% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$187 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The US and Europe represents the largest markets, driven by factors including increasing dental infections prevalence; growing demand for advanced dental surgeries and cosmetic procedures; continued introduction of innovative products, first-in-class healthcare infrastructure; ample insurance coverage; and rising disposable income and healthcare spending. Demand in Asia-Pacific region is accelerated by increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a growing geriatric population with cavity issues, an expanding network of dental healthcare setups, and increasing disposable income and affordability of dental treatments.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting Challenging Times for Dental Infection Control Products Market

Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020

Teledentistry Set to Make Gains

Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental Offices: April 2020-Jan 2021

COVID-19 Draws Attention onto Infection Control in Dental Facilities

Dental Infection Control Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Dental Infection Control Products

Dental Infection and the Need for Infection Control

Common Transmission Modes of Microorganisms in Dental Practices

Airborne Infections: High Risk in Dental Practices

Diseases/Infections Caused by Certain Micro Organisms

A Glance at Select Diseases/Infections in Dental Practice

Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities

Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Clear Guidelines for Infection Control- Need of the Hour

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US and Europe Dominate Dental Infection Control Products Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Dental Consumables Account for a Major Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World's Growing Geriatric Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Segment Analysis

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies

Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Guidelines to Ensure Proper Sterilization of Dental Equipment for Infection Control

Dental Equipment as per Sterilization Needs

Surfaces & Dental Equipment

Barriers

Semi-Critical Devices

Challenges & Best Practices

Go Green: Order of the Day

Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics

World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality Statistics by Region (2019)

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Rising Incidences of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

Cosmetic Dentistry Gains Popularity

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Treatment and Procedures, Drives Demand for Infection Control Products

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth

Digital Sensors Cause an Alteration in Infection Control Methods

Emergence of Digital Dentistry Redefines Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

