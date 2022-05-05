Reduction of share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares

| Source: H+H International A/S H+H International A/S

København Ø, DENMARK


At the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) on 31 March 2022, a decision was passed to reduce the Company’s share capital by nominally DKK 4,833,650 through the cancellation of 483,365 treasury shares (see company announcement no. 479 of 31 March 2022).

No objections to the reduction of the share capital were received during the four-week notice period, why the Company has today, 5 May 2022, registered the share capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority with a reduced total share capital at nominally DKK 175,000,000 and a total number of voting rights of 17,500,000, cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, ISIN codeDK0015202451
Voting rightsOne vote per share
DenominationDKK 10 per share
Nominal share capital before reductionDKK 179,833,650
No. shares before reduction17,983,365
No. shares cancelled483,365
No. shares after reduction17,500,000
Nominal share capital after reductionDKK 175,000,000
Total number of voting rights after reduction17,500,000

Official listing of the reduced share capital has been sought executed with Nasdaq Copenhagen with effect as soon as possible.

Following the reduction of the share capital, the Company holds 782,176 shares as treasury shares corresponding to approximately 4.47 percent of the reduced total share capital and voting rights.

The reduction of the share capital does not affect H+H’s current share buy-back programme, which will continue as announced at its initiation (see company announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022).


Kent ArentoftMichael T. Andersen
Chairman of the Board of DirectorsChief Executive Officer


For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

