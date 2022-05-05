Reduction of share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares



At the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) on 31 March 2022, a decision was passed to reduce the Company’s share capital by nominally DKK 4,833,650 through the cancellation of 483,365 treasury shares (see company announcement no. 479 of 31 March 2022).



No objections to the reduction of the share capital were received during the four-week notice period, why the Company has today, 5 May 2022, registered the share capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority with a reduced total share capital at nominally DKK 175,000,000 and a total number of voting rights of 17,500,000, cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, ISIN code DK0015202451 Voting rights One vote per share Denomination DKK 10 per share Nominal share capital before reduction DKK 179,833,650 No. shares before reduction 17,983,365 No. shares cancelled 483,365 No. shares after reduction 17,500,000 Nominal share capital after reduction DKK 175,000,000 Total number of voting rights after reduction 17,500,000

Official listing of the reduced share capital has been sought executed with Nasdaq Copenhagen with effect as soon as possible.

Following the reduction of the share capital, the Company holds 782,176 shares as treasury shares corresponding to approximately 4.47 percent of the reduced total share capital and voting rights.

The reduction of the share capital does not affect H+H’s current share buy-back programme, which will continue as announced at its initiation (see company announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022).





Kent Arentoft Michael T. Andersen Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer





For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

