$20 Billion Aircraft Electrification Markets: Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation, UAV, AAM - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electrification Market by Technology (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric), Component, Application, System, Platform (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation, UAV, AAM) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for aircraft electrification is estimated to be USD 6.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.3%
The growth of this market is mainly driven by increase in adoption of cleaner and greener aircraft, developments in advanced air mobility and alternative sources of energy.
The aircraft electrification market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran (France), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies (US), GE Aviation (US).
These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft electrification production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.
Lithium-sulfur and lithium titanate batteries are fueling the battery segment which is projected to be the highest in the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.
Based on component, the battery segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 24.3% in 2021. Lithium-sulfur is one of the battery technologies competing to supersede lithium-ion as the major battery technology of the next generation.
The ability of Li-S batteries to store and release energy offers an opportunity to create batteries that hold as much as five times more charge than lithium for a given size and weight of the cell. Lithium titanate or lithium titanium oxide is a type of rechargeable battery, it can charge faster than other lithium-ion batteries but has a lower energy density.
The hybrid electric segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the hybrid electric segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period. Hybrid electric technology uses both airplane fuel as well as electricity to drive the propulsion system.
This technology helps reduce fuel burn, energy consumption, emissions, and noise for single-aisle passenger aircraft. Solar-powered and fuel-powered are two types of power sources available in hybrid propulsion.
The power generation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the power generation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period. In an aircraft, power is generated with the support of an integrated drive generator, a variable frequency generator, an auxiliary power unit, and an external ground power unit.
In conventional aircraft, power is generated using mechanical hydraulic and pneumatic systems, while in advanced aircraft, power is generated by an electric generator. Key aircraft manufacturers prefer integrated drive generators over variable frequency generators in wide-body aircraft and very large aircraft, as these generators are more reliable and efficient.
The business and general aviation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on platform, the business and general aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.
The growth of the business & general aviation segment of the market can be attributed to the increase in corporate profits, rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals, and an increase in the replacement demand for existing business jets with new ones.
The propulsion system segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on system, the propulsion system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.
Electrification of propulsion systems is expected to boost the power for take-off, thereby creating an efficient electrical replacement for a regular turbofan with a 2-megawatt liquid-cooled electric motor. Electrical propulsion systems are expected to reduce fuel burn substantially, leading to a decrease in atmospheric emissions.
The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030
The key factor responsible for North America leading the aircraft electrification market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region.
The growing upcoming projects, and the emergence of several startups supporting the electrification in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American aircraft electrification market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Low Operational Costs
- Growing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft
- Advances in Batteries, Electric Motors, and Power Electronics
- Rise in Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Surging Demand for Electrical Systems in Aircraft
Restraints
- Limited Range of Electric Aircraft
- Power Density Limitations of Electric Propulsion Technology
- High Voltage and Thermal Issues of Aircraft Electrical Systems
- Increased Aircraft Weight due to Heavy Batteries
Opportunities
- Emergence of Alternative Power Sources for Electric Power Generation
- Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Development of Advanced Power Electronics Components
- Emergence of Advanced Air Mobility
Challenges
- Development of Batteries Having Higher Energy Densities
- Battery Recharging Infrastructure at Airports
- Ensuring Airworthiness of Electric Aircraft
Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- R&D
- Component Manufacturing
- OEMs
- End-users
- After-Sales Services
Market Ecosystem Map
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- End-users
Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
Rising Need for Cleaner and Sustainable Aircraft to Drive Market Growth
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
- European Aviation Safety Agency Framework for VTOL Aircraft
- Federal Aviation Administration Rules for Unmanned Aircraft System
- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Guidelines for Electric Motors in Aircraft
- European Union (Eu) Ecodesign Regulation
Case Study Analysis
- Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi
- Eviation Offers Alice, a 9-Passenger Electric Propeller-Powered Airplane
- Extra Aircraft's Extra 330Le Electric Plane Powered by Siemens Electric Drive System
- Rolls Royce's First All Electric Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight
- Use of Electric Motors in More Electric Aircraft by Honeywell
- Parker Used Ametek's Hydraulic Pump Motor for the Us Airforce's Next Generation T-X Jet Trainer Aircraft
- Technology Analysis
- Turbogenerators for Powering Electric Motors and Batteries
- Electric Actuators
- Fly by Wire
Industry Trends
Emerging Industry Trends
- Upcoming Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion
- Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)
- Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)
- High Voltage Hybrid Electric Propulsion (Hvhep)
- Compact High Power Density Machine-Enabled by Additive Manufacturing
- Design Environment for Novel Vertical Lift Vehicles - Cryocooling Hep Task (Deliver)
- Fostering Ultra-Efficient, Low-Emitting Aviation Power (Fueleap)
- Scalable Convergent Electric Propulsion Technology and Operations Research (Sceptor)
- Distributed Electric Propulsion (Dep)
- Electric Component Technology Trends
- 50Kg Electric Motor
- Fuel Cell Technology
- Hydrogen Fuel Cells
- Advanced Batteries
- Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)
Nasa Future Aircraft Technologies
- Nasa Future Aircraft Electric Machines
- Nasa Future Aircraft Converters
- Nasa Future Aircraft Materials
- Soft Magnetic Materials
- New Insulation Materials
- High-Conductivity Copper/Carbon Nanotube Conductor
- Development of the Superconducting Wire
- Urban Air Mobility
- Energy Harvesting
- High Power Batteries and Motors
- Cyclo-Rotor Evtol
Company Profiles
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Safran
- Thales Group
- Raytheon Technologies
- General Electric
- Ametek, Inc.
- Meggitt plc
- Bae Systems
- Eaglepicher Technologies LLC
- Astronics Corporation
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Magnix
- Pbs Aerospace
- Acme Aerospace Inc. & Avionic Instruments, LLC
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- Hartzell Engine Technologies
- Pioneer Magnetics
- Radiant Power Corporation
- Enersys
- Crouzet Automatismes
- Cts Corporation
- Lee Air, Inc.
- Electromech Technologies
- Aegis Power Systems, Inc.
