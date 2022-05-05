WENDEL: Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 16, 2022

English French



PRESS RELEASE - 05.04.2022

Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 16, 2022

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday June 16, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) in Salle Wagram, located at 39-41 avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris.

The notice of meeting, being worth convening notice, is published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/). It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to take part in the Meeting. It is also available on the Wendel website.

Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from May 26, 2022, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety, live and replay. All information about the Meeting is available on the dedicated page of Wendel website: www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

Agenda

06.16.2022

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2022

H1 2022 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2022 (pre-market release)

08.03.2022

Publication of condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2022

Q3 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2022 (pre-market release)

12.01.2022

2022 Investor Day

