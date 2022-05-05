New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcriptomics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273387/?utm_source=GNW

Microarrays and q PCR are among the technologies used. In addition, Microarrays are one of the most widely used tools in research labs. Quantitative reverse transcription, or q PCR, is a technique for detecting the presence and quantity of RNA by turning it into cDNA. It is named reverse transcription since it is carried out with the help of a polymerase chain reaction.



Microarrays, RNA sequencing, real-time polymerase chain reaction, RNA interference, expressed sequence tag (EST)-based technologies, SAGE, and other methods have been developed for transcriptome study. To study the quantity and sequences of RNA in a sample, RNA sequencing employs next-generation sequencing. Additionally, Microarray is a technique that detects gene expression in thousands of samples at once. The primary difference between RNA-sequencing and microarray is that RNA-sequencing recognizes every transcript in a sample, whereas microarray uses hybridization to detect just pre-set transcripts or genes. To identify and analyze a short sequence of RNA or DNA, the polymerase chain reaction method is used to create various copies of a single gene. Moreover, scientists can study diseases at the genome level using these tools. It also aids in the development of new clinical biomarkers, the identification of various molecular disorders, and the evaluation of various medications.



Some of the growth catalysts for the overall industry are a surge in demand for personalized medicine, increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure, government investment for omics, rise in RNA sequencing applications, and development of new transcriptomics products by a large number of key players. In addition, the increased focus on biomarker identification and the massive demand for transcriptome in R&D activities has resulted in a spike in transcriptome output. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Mammalian Gene Collection Initiative and the Mouse Transcriptome Project were two programs that generated transcriptome resources for researchers all over the world. These two models are critical for the study of human biology, which would drive market expansion.



COVID-19 Impact



The transcriptomics market is expected to grow positively as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased use of transcriptomics is due to the increased manufacture of vaccines like Covishield and Covaxin for COVID-19. NanoString Technologies Inc., for example, launched new technologies to evaluate the immune response in COVID-19 disease research in June 2020. As a result, the transcriptomics market is expected to grow throughout the projected period due to an increase in the development of novel medications and instruments. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has opened new avenues for market players. NanoString Technologies, Inc., for example, released the nCounter Host Response Gene Expression Panel in June 2020 for the investigation of immune system response during COVID-19 viral research.



Market Growth Factors



The massive demand for personalized medicine



Personalized medicine has entered conventional clinical practice and is transforming how many diseases are detected, classified, and treated. In addition, it has become a fundamental focus of research in the healthcare business. Oncology is one area where these gains are particularly noticeable. The number of tailored medications, therapies, and diagnostic items has grown since 2006, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition report (2017), and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. In addition, the demand for tailored treatment and RNA sequencing applications in transcriptomics is constantly growing. The expanding interest in outsourcing services, as well as the growing focus on biomarker research and toxicogenomic, are the key trends of the overall market.



Rising preference for biomarkers discovery



The identification of biomarkers, as well as their clinical uses, has improved drug discovery and development techniques for assessing medication toxicity and efficacy. In addition, biomarkers for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological diseases are crucial in gaining a better knowledge of the disease route and progression. The microarray technology employed in transcriptome analysis holds the possibility of allowing for widespread genetic disease research. Moreover, it also aids in the development of novel clinical biomarkers, the identification of novel molecular abnormalities, and therapeutic efficacy research. Tuberculosis is a global issue that affects millions of people, necessitating more efficient diagnosis, treatment response monitoring, and the development of more effective pharmacological therapies and vaccines.



Market Restraining Factors



The scarcity of useful bioinformatics tools



For transcriptomic research, microarray experiments generate massive volumes of data. As a result, researchers frequently confront difficulties in interpreting results and utilizing available computational resources to handle data. In addition, transcriptomics data from RNA sequencing has low genome coverage and strong amplification bias, making data interpretation difficult, particularly without effective bioinformatics tools. Many of the methods that have been developed for bulk cell sequencing have not proven successful in analyzing transcriptomics data. This presents a number of obstacles, including difficulty in calling copy number changes, identifying mutant genes in tumor samples, rebuilding cell lineages, recovering low abundant transcripts, and enhancing the accuracy of transcript quantitative analysis.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into q PCR, Microarrays, and Sequencing Technology. In 2020, the q PCR segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the Transcriptomics Market. This is due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, increased usage of genetic testing, and increased demand for transcriptomics for drug discovery. Moreover, due to the growing use of PCR for COVID-19 diagnostic across the globe, real-time-PCR (qPCR) technology would continue to be a major segment. The technology is thought to be extremely sensitive and quantitative, making it one of the best ways for examining a small number of transcripts in a large number of samples. In addition, PCR allows for the identification of SARS-CoV-2 with a high degree of sensitivity, as well as the evaluation of viral RNA in a variety of clinical samples, the detection of SARS-CoV-2 mutations, and the evaluation of anti-SARS-CoV-2 medications.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Diagnostics & Disease Profiling, and Others. The Diagnostics and Disease Profiling segment collected a significant revenue share of the Transcriptomics Market in 2020. This is because the transcriptome records all RNA transcribed by the genome in a certain tissue or cell type, at a specific developmental stage, and under a specific physiological or pathological environment. As a result, transcriptome analysis not only allows to comprehend the human genome at the transcriptional level, but also gene structure and function, gene expression regulation, and genome plasticity. More crucially, it may reveal the essential changes in biological processes that cause human diseases, resulting in fresh instruments valuable not only for understanding their underlying mechanisms but also for molecular diagnosis and clinical treatment.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services. In 2020, the Consumables segment procured the largest revenue share of the Transcriptomics Market. This is due to increased pharmaceutical R&D activities, increased need for drug development, and increased usage of transcriptomics products. Moreover, the growth of the segment can be attributed to the ongoing technological breakthroughs and the increasing availability of novel and cost-effective sequencing platforms.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, the North American region emerged as the leading region in the overall Transcriptomics Market by procuring the maximum revenue share. The high revenue share of the regional market is due to the rise in the number of different types of disease diagnoses, the presence of key players, the advancements in the healthcare industry, and the presence of new transcriptomics products in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Transcriptomics Market. Companies such as Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fluidigm Corporation, Promega Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Qiagen N.V.



Recent strategies deployed in Transcriptomics Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2021: Agilent Technologies took over Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology solutions. The acquisition of Resolution Bioscience’s liquid biopsy-based diagnostic technologies aimed to support Agilent’s portfolio to biopharma and clinical diagnostics customers and propel the new growth avenues in the company’s diagnostics and genomics segment.



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over Mesa Biotech, a privately held point-of-care molecular diagnostic company. The acquisition aimed to integrate Thermo Fisher’s operational excellence, access to raw materials, and existing distribution and sales channels with Mesa’s innovative platform, with an aim to expand manufacturing volume, bring down cost and bring much-needed diagnostics to market faster and at a higher scale.



Sep-2020: QIAGEN took over the remaining 80.1% of NeuMoDx Molecular, the diagnostics instruments company. Following the acquisition, QIAGEN enhanced its offerings of automated molecular testing solutions based on the proven PCR technology. Moreover, the complete integration of the NeuMoDx systems would enable QIAGEN to fulfill laboratory requirements in almost any setting for molecular diagnostics.



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories completed the acquisition of Celsee, a company that provides instruments and consumables for the isolation, detection, and analysis of single cells. Following the acquisition, Celsee’s innovative products and technologies would expand the reach of Bio-Rad Laboratories into the rapidly rising world of precision medicine and single-cell analysis, both of which provided improved insight into disease, diagnosis, and treatment.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2021: QIAGEN rolled out StableScript to the OEM portfolio. The new product is a dynamic reverse transcriptase which is developed for utilization in one-step RT-qPCR and long-range RT-PCR and is available for bulk quantities. In addition, the advent of reverse transcriptases has enabled polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to be applied to RNA and the creation of cDNA libraries from mRNA. Cloning, sequencing, and characterization of RNA have all been made easier due to its commercial availability. This new StableScript addition to our OEM offering addresses significant concerns for many customers and can also help smaller biotechnology companies or laboratories manage supply chain issues that can arise during rapid growth.



Jun-2021: QIAGEN introduced QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions that enable scientists to examine edited genetic material with unrivaled speed and efficiency to identify how their interventions have altered the function of the DNA sequence in question. The new CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions and the QIAprep& CRISPR Kit offer scientists a sensitive, all-in-one approach for characterizing knock-outs and knock-ins generated by guide RNA (gRNA) and tiny insertions during gene editing. gene editing.



May-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit, which enhances assay efficiency by removing irrelevant ribosomal RNA (rRNA) fragments from an RNA-Seq library. In addition, the SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit is developed for genomics scientists targeting rare transcripts or working with a restricted or degraded sample. When compared to other approaches, the kit can keep RNA transcripts that might otherwise be lost.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Illumina signed a co-development agreement with SomaLogic, a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company. Through this agreement, the two companies would bring the SomaScan Proteomics Assay onto Illumina’s current and future high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. Moreover, by integrating the power of high-plexity Somascan technology with Illumina’s prevalent and future high throughput NGS platforms, scientists would be able to examine thousands of samples for more than 10,000 protein targets. In addition, the partnership would expand this capability over time through simple, automated analysis and cost efficiencies.



Dec-2021: QIAGEN joined hands with Denovo Biopharma, a privately held biotech company providing a novel biomarker solution to personalize drug development. Following the collaboration, the two entities jointly develop a blood-based companion diagnostic (CDx) test to detect patients expressing Denovo Genomic Marker 1 (DGM1TM). Moreover, QIAGEN would develop a diagnostic assay that can identify the Denovo Genomic Marker 1 (DGM1TM) in DLBCL patients, a biomarker developed by Denovo that forecasts the responsiveness to DB102.



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories formed a partnership with Seegene, a global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics, for the clinical development and commercialization of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products. Following the partnership, Seegene would offer diagnostic tests for use on Bio-Rad’s CFX96 Dx Real-Time PCR System for U.S. markets pending clinical development and clearance from The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• q PCR



• Microarrays



• Sequencing Technology



By Application



• Drug Discovery



• Diagnostics & Disease Profiling



• Others



By Component



• Consumables



• Instruments



• Software



• Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fluidigm Corporation



• Promega Corporation



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Illumina, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Qiagen N.V.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273387/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________