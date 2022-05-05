New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273382/?utm_source=GNW

Inhalers contain anticholinergic, glucocorticoids, insulin, and beta-agonists, which are used to treat and prevent respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). When sensors are placed as a clip to inhalers to monitor the proper dose per intake and the technique used for inhaling the drug, these inhalers are referred to as smart inhalers. The sensor’s data is shared with the patient and healthcare practitioners in order to track inhaler usage. The monitored data is then exchanged with their mobile apps via an internet platform using Bluetooth technology, and electronic health records (EHR) or electronic medical records (EMR) are preserved as a result.



Some smart inhalers have sensors that can identify whether a person is in a polluted or pollen-filled environment, give useful reminders, and indicate if an individual’s inhaler technique needs to be reviewed. Individuals do not need to maintain their own records because all inhalers are intended to automatically track how often they are used.



Indoor air pollution in households in underdeveloped and developing countries is becoming a more widespread problem with an increase in the population of these countries. Respiratory problems such as COPD and asthma are more common in people who live in substandard housing and neighborhoods. Inhalation of particles occurs when kerosene lights and portable stoves are used for heating and cooking. Furthermore, rising tobacco consumption among both men and women in high-income nations, as well as increased risk of indoor air pollution, are projected to raise the prevalence of respiratory disease in both men and women. Smoking, biomass fuel for heating and cooking, and poor ventilation are all sources of indoor pollution in low-income countries. As a result, an increase in indoor pollution is expected to lead to an increase in asthma and COPD cases, driving the market.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various sectors of the business domain. The imposition of various restrictions like lockdown, ban on cross border travelling, social distancing norm, temporary ban on manufacturing units and ban on imports & exports, have disrupted the supply chain of various goods or products across the world. In addition, the burden on healthcare sector has increased due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a favorable impact on the market for smart inhalers. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world have been reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Due to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, non-essential procedures may face a backlog.



Market Growth Factors



Increase in The Incidence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases



Asthma is the name of a chronic pulmonary disease by which both children and adults can be affected. Due to inflammation and tightening of the muscles around the tiny airways, the air channels in the lungs shrink. Asthma patients suffer from symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. These sensations are transitional, however, importantly, these symptoms worsen at night and during physical workouts. Asthma symptoms can be exacerbated by other common external and internal factors. Viral infections (colds), dust, smoke, fumes, changes in the weather, grass and tree pollen, animal fur and feathers, harsh soaps, and perfume are all potential triggers the intensity of the effects of the triggers that may vary from person to person.



Smart Inhalers are More Efficient Than Regular Inhalers



Smart inhalers are not only simply inhalers but any electronic devices capable of sharing data and tracking records. With the use of Bluetooth, digital inhalers may be connected to smartphones, allowing for dosing reminders and dose monitoring. Additionally, these devices have patient education tools that help to reduce dosing errors, resulting in lower hospitalization and treatment costs. The number of doctor visits of patients who utilized these types of inhalers fell dramatically. Increasing research and development about smart inhalers are likely to make them more effective and efficient, thus increasing their demand in the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Smart Inhalers are Expensive



A smart inhaler is priced at around $99 on average. This varies based on the brand and the capabilities it offers. Naturally, the more sophisticated the capabilities, the more expensive they are. The same may be said for the cost of smart inhalers, which have sensors built into the device. Only specific medications and inhalers are authorized for use with some smart inhalers. As a result, double-checking the manufacturer’s website or asking the pharmacist for further information about the inhaler, asthma treatments, and mobile device compatibility becomes essential. Purchasing medications can be costly, and purchasing equipment or devices to help manage the disease implies further expenses.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI’s), and Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs). The dry powder inhaler (DPI) segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the smart inhalers market in 2020. A dry powder inhaler (DPI), which is a handheld device, can be used to administer certain drugs in the form of a dry powder. As users inhale through it, a DPI delivers medication to their lungs. There are no propellants or other substances in it; only the medication, which is propelling the growth of the segment.



Disease Indication Outlook



Based on Disease Indication, the market is segmented into Asthma, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The asthma segment garnered the largest revenue share in the smart inhalers market in 2020. This is because of the sheer growing incidence of persons suffering from asthma. During the next few years, the segmental expansion will be fueled by a growing patient pool. In the United States, for example, 1 in 13 people have asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is estimated that over 25 million Americans suffer from asthma. As a result, the rising prevalence of asthma, combined with rising public knowledge about the disease’s risk, will drive the adoption of the smart inhalers market over the forecast period. The increase in demand for smart inhalers is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment observed a significant revenue share in the smart inhalers market in 2020. The increasing number of retail pharmacies around the world is responsible for the high increase. Furthermore, numerous smart inhaler manufacturers are stepping up their attempts to form partnerships with retail pharmacies in order to begin selling these devices over-the-counter, which will help the market grow even faster. Another key factor driving growth is the increasing number of FDA approvals for over-the-counter sales of digital inhalers. Adherium, for example, received FDA approval for over-the-counter sales of their digital inhaler sensor for AstraZeneca’s asthma inhalation device in April 2018.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American segment acquired the largest revenue share of the smart inhalers market in 2020. This is due to improved healthcare infrastructure and services, a higher prevalence of asthma and COPD patients, the adoption of technologically sophisticated therapies, and increased healthcare expenditure in the region. People in North America tend to be more affluent than the population of the rest of the world and thus, the increasing adoption of smart inhalers in the region has not come to anyone’s surprise.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Novartis AG is the forerunners in the Smart Inhalers Market. Companies such as AstraZeneca, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adherium Limited, Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.), AstraZeneca, Inc., Cognita Labs, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, OPKO Health, Inc., Philip Morris International, Inc. (Vectura Group Plc), Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Smart Inhalers Market



Feb-2022: Aptar Pharma introduced HeroTracker Sense, a novel digital respiratory health solution. The device is designed to enhance the health of patients across the world suffering from chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, asthma, and other respiratory conditions caused by COVID-19. Additionally, the device tracks their MDI usage and expedites enhanced adherence to their prescribed treatment.



Sep-2020: Teva Respiratory introduced ArmonAir Digihaler inhalation powder and AirDuo Digihaler inhalation powder. These two digital inhalers help in managing asthma inhalers among patients.



Jul-2020: Novartis received European Commission approval for glycopyrronium bromide, Enerzair Breezhaler, mometasone furoate, and indacaterol acetate for the treatment of asthma. Through this approval, the drugs provide precaution treatment in adult patients not appropriately controlled with a management combination of a long-acting beta2 agonist as well as a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced one or more asthma worsening in the previous year.



Apr-2020: Aptar teamed up with Sonmol, a leading Chinese digital respiratory therapeutics company. Under this collaboration, the companies focused on delivering connected digital platforms and drug delivery devices for chronic obstructive pulmonary and asthma disease. Moreover, this collaboration aimed to develop digital services and therapies platforms targeting respiratory and other diseases.



Jan-2020: Cognita Labs received the FDA approval for CapMedic, a smart inhaler cap. The device alerts patients to utilize inhalers in the right way. Additionally, Developers believe the feedback mechanism differentiates the device from other smart inhalers.



Jan-2020: Aptar Pharma joined hands with Lupin Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company. Together, the companies aimed to introduce India’s first linked device for metered-dose inhalers called ADHERO. The smart device is developed to help patients with chronic respiratory diseases to track MDI utilization and facilitate enhanced attachment to their prescribed therapy.



Aug-2019: Adherium came into partnership with Summatix, a medical informatics company. Under this partnership, the companies empower doctors to improve the health of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary and asthma diseases. Additionally, the Adherium post-reconstruction business model improves its platform abilities and sensor development by approaching and collaborating with dominant development houses to focus on insights on how data, and its application, would influence the practice of medicine.



Jul-2019: ResMed took over Propeller Health, a digital therapeutics company providing connected health solutions. Through this partnership, Propeller’s digital solutions strengthen ResMed’s large portfolio of products that can treat millions of people at multiple stages of their COPD and other chronic diseases, all aimed at enhancing people’s condition of life, while minimizing the effects of these hospitalizations, diseases, and the overall price of healthcare.



Aug-2018: Adherium introduced the Hailie solution in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved that Hailie assists COPD and asthma patients to approach better precaution through a consistent digital experience that includes a smartphone app, available on both Android and iOS, along with a sensor that adheres to the patient’s prescription inhaler medication.



Sep-2017: Adherium received the FDA approval for clearance for its new SmartTouch for Symbicort, inhaler monitoring technology for AstraZeneca’s Symbicort aerosol inhaler. Through this approval, Symbicort equipped into patient’s inhaler to monitor and boost medication adherence as part of a self-administration plan.



Sep-2017: GlaxoSmithKline expanded its partnership with Propeller Health, a mobile platform that offers sensors, mobile apps, analytics, and services to support respiratory health management. Together, the companies aimed to design digital solutions for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.



Jan-2017: AstraZeneca received the FDA approval for Symbicort Inhalation Aerosol 80/4.5 micrograms. The medicine is introduced for the treatment of asthma in pediatric patients from age six up to 12 years. Additionally, Symbicort’s FDA approval was based on the CHASE clinical trial program, including the CHASE 3 Phase III trial.



