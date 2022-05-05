Extruded Snacks Market to Hit USD 77.72 Billion by 2029 | Extruded Snacks Industry to Exhibit at a CAGR of 5.57% till 2022-2029

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extruded snacks market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for conventional and ready-to-eat food items. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Extruded Snacks Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the extruded snacks industry size was valued at USD 50.37 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 53.20 billion in 2022 to USD 77.72 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.57% during the projected period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increasing Adoption of Protein Rich Food Amid Pandemic To Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, including the food and beverage sector. Also, people are more inclined toward healthy eating habits due to the spread of coronavirus. The government has imposed strict restrictions on transportation due to which people stocked their grocery supplies and snacks. This bolstered the market growth during the pandemic period. Also, the awareness regarding health benefits and increasing consumption of protein-rich and nutritional food products has supported the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/extruded-snacks-market-101510

List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report For Extruded Snacks:



PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)

Calbee, Inc. (Japan)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

ITC Limited (India)

Grupo Bimbo (Mexico)

Mondelez International (U.S.)

JFC International (U.S.)

Lorenz Snack World (Germany)

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market growth and upcoming opportunities. Also, the report sheds light on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and strategies adopted by the key market players to improve their business performance. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market's growth potential are highlighted in this report. The regional insights regarding segmented market areas are given further along with the list of key market players leading the industry. The companies focus on various market development strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships, allowing companies to enhance their business reach.

Segments:

Corn Based Products Dominates The Market Due to a Wide Range of Flavors & Textures

The market is categorized into corn, wheat, potato, rice, and others by product type.

The market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retail based on distribution channels.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/extruded-snacks-market-101510

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand For Conventional Food Products To Foster Market Growth

The increased demand for convenient and on-the-go food products is attributed to the extruded snacks market growth. Also, increasing adoption of protein-rich and nutritional food is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, changing the population's lifestyle and evolving eating habits are anticipated to drive the market and increase the sales rate for the extruded snacks in segmented regions.

However, high processing costs and technical errors may hinder the market growth during the projected period.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due To Increasing Consumer Demands

Asia Pacific dominates the global extruded snacks market share due to the region's emerging food and beverage industries. Also, increasing consumer demands for ready-to-eat and convenient food is expected to drive regional market growth.

North America stands at second-highest global market position during the forecast period due to increasing investments in the market. Also, increasing population and rising snack consumption are expected to fuel regional growth.

Competitive Landscape:



New Product Launch Allow Companies to Enhance Their Product Portfolio

The key market players focus on adopting several business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships. Also, the companies implement various innovative business development strategies by incorporating technological advancements to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, the companies implement various practices to globalize their business and attract global customers.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/extruded-snacks-market-101510

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Extruded Snacks Market

Global Extruded Snacks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Corn Wheat Potato Rice Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/extruded-snacks-market-101510

Notable Industry Development:

March 2020: The U.S.-based snack manufacturer, ReGrained, has launched a new product, ‘Regrained Puffs.’ The product is a grain blend and can be used to manufacture various extruded snacks.

Read Related Insights:

Baked Savoury Snacks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Baked Savoury Biscuits, Baked Potato Chips, Baked Extruded Snacks, Ready-To-Eat (RTD) Popcorns), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Healthy Snacks Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Meat Snacks, Nut, Seeds & Trail Mixes, Dried Fruit Snacks, Cereal & Granola Bars, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Snack Food Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bakery Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Confectionery Snacks, Salted Snacks), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™