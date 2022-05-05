Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 141.6 BN by 2030

London, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was estimated at US$ 72.69 billion in 2021. The spike in demand for consumer electronics is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. There is a growing demand for advanced and miniaturized semiconductor components and parts in the consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, technological developments and the adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain are boosting the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment market's growth and development.



Furthermore, technical improvements in extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment will drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Manufacturing of consumer electronics is one of the most important uses of semiconductor equipment and devices. Furthermore, the increased use of smartphones and wearable devices is fueling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in terms of region.China is dominating the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region. The existence of significant industry players, particularly in rising nations like China and Japan, is propelling the region’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment market forward. Japan and Korea were the top exporters of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2016, according to the International Trade Administration. As a result, the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is likely to grow in coming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 72.69 Billion CAGR 7.69% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 122.1 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, ASML, KLA Corporation, Dainippon Screen Group, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, ASM International, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Canon Machinery Inc.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The UK holds the highest market share in the Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in Europe is being fueled by rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Furthermore, solid trade links with other countries are contributing towards the growth of Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of equipment type , front end equipment segment holds the largest market share in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. In the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry, there are various market players selling front end equipment. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, semiconductor development and production account for the majority of chip value. As a result, this element is propelling the segment forward.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing government initiatives

The semiconductors are largely used in the manufacturing and production process of various consumer electronics. Therefore, the government all around the world is highly investing in semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. The government is also providing tax benefits to the manufacturers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. As a result, the growing government initiatives are driving the growth and development of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Restraints

Supply chain disruptions

There are many members involved in the supply chain of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the supply chain of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was hampered to greater extent. Thus, this type of situations restricts the expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market during the projected period.

Opportunities

Surge indemand for semiconductor fabrication facilities

As per the SEMI’s World Fab Forecast issued in June 2021, semiconductor manufacturers began building 19 new high volume fabs in 2021, with another 10 high volume fabs expected to be built in 2022. Thus, the demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities is growing, which is providing lucrative opportunities for the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Challenges

Complex process of manufacturing semiconductor equipment

The manufacturing facilities for semiconductor must be located in a clean surrounding. In addition, the supply of semiconductor manufacturing equipment should be done without any kind of defects. The adoption of innovative technologies can speed up the process of semiconductor manufacturing. As a result, complex process of manufacturing semiconductor equipment is the biggest challenge for the growth of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Applied Materials Inc. and BE Semiconductor Industries declared an agreement in October 2020 to create a chip-to-chip interconnect technology that will enable subsystems designs and heterogenous chips such as advanced computing 5G and Artificial Intelligence. It will be the first proven and full hybrid bonding equipment solution.

Teradyne and Syntiant Corporation, an artificial intelligence chip firm, successfully sent millions of their microwatt power all over the world.

The Berliner Glas Group, including its subsidiaries was acquired by ASML chipmaking equipment manufacturing company in November 2020.





Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Front end Equipment Lithography Equipment DUV Lithography EUV Lithography Water Surface Conditioning Equipment Etching Chemical Mechanical Planarization Wafer Cleaning Equipment Single-Wafer Spray System Single-Wafer Cryogenic System Batch Immersion Cleaning System Batch Spray Cleaning System Scrubber Deposition Equipment PVD CVD Other

Back end Equipment Assembly and Packaging Dicing Metrology Bonding Water Testing







By Dimension

2D

2.5 D

3 D





By Application

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Test Home





By Product Type

Introduction

Memory

Foundry

Logic

MPU

Discrete

Analog, MEMS and Others





By Supply Chain Participant

Introduction

IDM Firms

OSAT Companies

Foundries

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





