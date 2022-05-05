New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-tanning Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273378/?utm_source=GNW

As consumers have become more aware of the health as well as long-term aesthetic repercussions of excessive sun exposure, self-tanning solutions have become more popular. Skin cancer cases are steadily rising as a result of extensive UVA and UVB exposure, which has fueled the demand for such products.



As markets begin to recover from the COVID-19 impact, the popularity of the online distribution channel is expected to maintain a consistent demand for self-tanning and cosmetic products in the near future. In the coming years, rising concerns about skin illnesses and other health problems related to sun exposure would drive greater demand for such products. Because lotions and gels are regularly administered, they are among the most popular items. Lotions and gels are easy-to-use rapid remedies for addressing dry skin, in addition to benefits including instant hydration, fewer breakouts, and refreshed skin. Sunless tanners are products that give the skin a tanned appearance without exposing it to damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation.



Manufacturers are launching innovative and sophisticated self-tanning products to create a more natural tanning sensation while also being safer and healthier for the skin as consumers migrate toward safer cosmetic and aesthetic services. Ingredients that moisturize and nourish the skin are included in the major compositions, giving the skin a healthier and rejuvenated appearance. Vitamins, fruit extracts, essential oils, and antioxidants are among these substances, and their popularity has grown in recent years, particularly among health-conscious customers. In addition, prominent health groups advocate for the use of self-tanners over other options. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for example, encouraged the use of self-tanners as a safer alternative to UV-induced tanning. Additionally, due to the rising occurrence of skin disorders such as skin malignancies, the preference for such goods has been reported to be higher among customers across various countries.



The COVID-19 outbreak posed a significant challenge in front of the manufacturers, customers, and governments. The COVID-19 pandemic substantially demolished the economy of various countries all over the world. In addition, various businesses, irrespective of their sizes were completely devastated due to the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Governments across several countries were forced to impose country-level lockdowns, due to which, manufacturing units of numerous products were temporarily closed. Additionally, due to the imposition of travel restriction across the world, the worldwide supply chain of numerous goods, including self-tanning products were majorly disrupted. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant impact on self-tanning product market growth. Self-tanning products are not regarded as fundamental products by governments in various countries, resulting in a significant drop in production and demand.



Rising awareness of adverse effects of UV Radiation



Traditional tanning treatments include exposing skin to UV rays from the sun or other artificial sources like tanning beds, lamps, and other similar devices. UV radiations are produced by the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Due to their shorter wavelength, ultraviolet photons are not visible to the naked eye, yet they can cause a variety of skin disorders. UVB rays are those that cause the skin’s surface layer to burn. Exposure to these rays typically results in skin discoloration or redness. UVA rays harm the skin’s blood capillaries, sweat glands, nerve endings, and hair follicles by penetrating a little further into the dermis, which is the deepest layer of skin. Consumer knowledge has increased as a result of many promotional activities along with awareness initiatives conducted by governments and industrial enterprises.



Increasing demand for organic and natural self-tanning products



The growing demand for natural and organic self-tanning goods around the world presents the profitable potential for self-tanning product manufacturers. Self-tanning services also provide excellent potential for spas to increase their profits, as this quick service is simple to teach and requires no professional education, the cost of introducing the service is inexpensive, and the services have better profit margins. Moreover, due to the increasing urbanization, people are now more likely to increase their spending on organic and natural products. Manufacturers are anticipated to place a greater emphasis on solutions that contain a high grade of eco-certified dihydroxyacetone, also called DHA, and skin-conditioning ingredients.



Side-effects that can be caused by self-tanning products



Self-tanners are regarded as safe and effective for tanning without exposure to UV light, although they do come with some hazards. DHA treatment of keratinocytes has demonstrated that it penetrates cells under the stratum corneum in a time and dose-dependent way. This reaction has the ability to damage DNA and trigger apoptosis. Testing for DHA in the blood circulation shortly after topical treatment could demonstrate this penetration. Inadequate UV protection is another potentially harmful adverse effect of DHA self-tanners, as they render the skin more sensitive to UV rays during the first 24 hours after application. This is because the Amadori products generated amid the Maillard reaction might increase the number of free radicals in the skin following exposure to the sun.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Women and Men. In 2020, the Men segment registered a significant revenue share of the self-tanning product market. Due to the social notion of beauty by-products associated with women, men’s skincare usage and demand have historically been reduced. However, in recent years, a major increase in male awareness of skincare has functioned as a critical driver. Men’s increased awareness of personal hygiene and regular grooming, the increasing number of product launches, celebrity endorsements, and rising disposable income are all contributing to this segment’s rise.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Lotions, Gels and Others. In 2020, the lotion segment acquired the largest revenue share of the self-tanning product market. The rising prevalence of skin cancers and diseases caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure is expected to fuel demand for lotions over the forecast period. When compared to creams, lotions contain a lesser amount of oil or are fully oil-free. Alcohols are commonly used in these emulsions to prevent the oil and water elements from separating, resulting in a silky sensation when the lotion is applied. Lotions are also less viscous, which makes them easier to apply or pump. Hence, the demand for self-tanning products is increasing.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online. In 2020, the online segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the convenience that is provided by the online distribution channels. In addition, online distribution channels allow the customer to purchase products from various brands at any time remotely. Moreover, it also allows users to receive the product at their doorstep. Further, the epidemic has sparked a digital revolution in a variety of industries.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of the self-tanning product market. Consumer preference has shifted toward organic and natural lotions as a result of enhanced limitations on DHA in self-tan products, owing to a rising knowledge of its adverse effects on the skin. Vita Liberata, for example, a prominent brand in organic cosmetics products as well as skincare, provides sunless tanning lotions including natural and organic components such as aloe vera and shea butter, which help to get a natural tan and radiance. In the foreseeable term, the growing number of product portfolios from various brands is expected to enhance demand for lotions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Clarins Group SA, L’Oreal Group, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, and PZ Cussons plc.



May-2021: Estée Lauder completed the first phase of its holding in DECIEM Beauty Group, a Canadian-based, vertically integrated, multi-brand company. Through this agreement, Estée Lauder can further expand its ownership in the company by obtaining the remaining interests after three years.



Jun-2019: Unilever entered into an agreement to acquire Tatcha, a modern skincare brand rooted in classical Kyoto rituals. This acquisition aimed to integrate Tatcha into the prestige brands’ offerings.



