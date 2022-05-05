Canada Law Firm Rate Report 2022: Overall Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated & Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 Canada Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Valeo 2022 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.



We changed the sections in the Report to provide more detail on 1) law firms based in Canada and 2) those based outside of Canada but operating there. We also bifurcated large law firms from middle-market firms so that you could see the differences in pricing as opposed to having big and small firms' rates averaged together which is not that helpful.

The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated

Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated

Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

Companies Mentioned

Aird & Berlis LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Baker McKenzie

Bennett Jones LLP

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Chaitons LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Deeth Williams Wall LLP

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Dentons

Dickinson Wright PLLC

DLA Piper LLP (US)

EY Law LLP

Fasken

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP

Goodmans, LLP

Gowling WLG

Heenan Blaikie LLP

Jones Day

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KPMG International Limited

Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc.

Kutak Rock LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lawson Lundell LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

McMillan LLP

Miller Thomson LLP

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Minden Gross LLP

MLT Aikins LLP

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP

Torys, LLP

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Wickwire Holm

Wiley Rein LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

