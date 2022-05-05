New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Routing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Placement, By Application, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273377/?utm_source=GNW

Any network such as public transportation and telephone networks can benefit from routing principles. In addition, routing chooses the paths for Internet Protocol (IP) packets to go from their origin to their destination in packet-switching networks like the Internet. These Internet routing decisions are taken by routers, which are specialized pieces of network hardware known as routers.



The process of picking a path for traffic within a network, or across many networks, is known as routing. Routing occurs in a wide range of networks such as circuit-switched networks like the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and computer networks like the Internet.



Routing is the higher-level decision-making in packet switching networks that sends network packets from their initial location to their desired location through intermediate network nodes using specialized packet-forwarding algorithms. Moreover, the transmission of network packets from one network interface to another is known as packet forwarding. Routers, gateways, firewalls, and switches are common network hardware components that act as intermediate nodes. Although general-purpose computers lack highly-tuned hardware for the task, they can also forward packets and conduct routing.



Routing tables are frequently used to direct forwarding in the routing process. Additionally, routing tables keep track of the paths to different network destinations. Routing tables can be created with the use of routing protocols, learned from network traffic, or provided by an administrator.



COVID-19 Impact



Every market was affected by the pandemic, and the routing industry was no exception. According to data from the Associated Builders and Contractors, the most difficult year for nonresidential development was 2020. In addition, several networking products saw price increases as a result of supply chain interruptions. The adoption of WFH policies by most corporations throughout the world, on the other hand, has resulted in a dramatic increase in demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). Following the start of the pandemic, data consumption increased by 50–60 percent. The Broadband Internet Technical Advisory Group (BITAG) issued a report on network resiliency in April 2021, in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Growth Factors:



Increased production of multimedia material via the internet and web apps



The growing usage and availability of cost-effective and high-speed wireless broadband services like hotspots and public Wi-Fi, as well as the growing number of laptop, tablet, and smartphone users, has resulted in the creation of vast amounts of multimedia content on the Internet and mobile apps. Due to this, content providers have begun to expand their data centers. As a result, the rise of cloud computing, servers, and networks in data centers will be fueled by the influx of media-rich data. In addition, video on-demand services necessitate switches with higher bandwidth, ranging from 10 Gbps to 100 Gbps and even more. The data center switch industry is dominated by Ethernet switches, which handle huge amounts of data between networked servers and storage devices.



Higher need for bandwidth in data centers



Analytics may prove to be a big development opportunity for the routing sector in the cloud era. Because of the large amount of sensitive data utilized in analytics, servers with increased connectivity and speed are required. Because all servers are connected to the switch in the same rack, the top-of-rack (ToR) connectivity architecture reduces cabling complexity. In addition, with the help of this architecture, a network that runs on 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) bandwidth can be updated in the future with minimal expense and cabling alterations. To overcome the interconnection issue between thousands of servers, several large-scale clients are adopting high-bandwidth switches.



Market Restraining Factors:



Massive deployment of connected devices in various industries



The demand for routing would witness be driven by an increase in the usage of connected healthcare devices like heart-rate monitoring equipment and remote patient monitoring apparatus among healthcare professionals around the world. In addition, the connected medical gadget enables healthcare professionals to concentrate on active patient involvement and patient-centric care delivery. As a result, these services necessitate high-speed internet connectivity among patients and clinicians. Moreover, digital technology aids the educational system in achieving a number of goals, including providing effective education services, enhancing student-teacher collaboration, and enhancing student performance.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Wireless and Wired. The Wired segment obtained a significant revenue share of the Routing Market in 2020. This is because wired routers offer the fastest internet connections. The majority of wired network connections have a bandwidth of 10 to 100 Mbps, while wireless connections have a much lower capacity. Because the line is physically plugged into the router, wired routers provide a consistent and dependable connection.



Placement Outlook



Based on Placement, the market is segmented into Edge, Core, and Virtual. In 2020, the Edge segment acquired the largest revenue share of the overall Routing Market. The need for information communication technologies has grown dramatically as the Internet of Things has evolved and 4K/8K videos have become increasingly popular. Based on use cases, applications, and devices, the required communication quality, and capabilities range from single high-speed sessions to several low-speed sessions. The market for edge routers is predicted to increase at a high rate in the future years, due to the strong demand for network communication.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Enterprise and Datacentre. In 2020, the Enterprise segment held the largest revenue share of the Routing Market. Routers perform a variety of functions, including enterprise routing, which allows enterprises to regulate position activities with more CPU capacity. Enterprise routers help to increase office efficiency, and their installation necessitates the skills and expertise of a network engineer. They are critical in linking computer networks and the internet in businesses.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Residential, Media & Entertainment, and Others. The Healthcare segment obtained a significant revenue share of the Routing Market in 2020. This is accredited to the growing requirement for faster internet connectivity among the healthcare industry to examine massive volumes of electronic medical records. Moreover, the rising expenditure of healthcare experts on data automation technology for real-time monitoring of the health condition of the patient and the increasing requirement for faster connections in hospitals and other healthcare institutions for examining the raw data.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Routing Market. This is due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet solutions in developed nations such as the United States and Canada. In addition, the massive adoption of innovative technology by enterprises for flexible and seamless operations is also fueling the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Routing Market. Companies such as Xiaomi Corporation, Nokia Corporation and ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. are some of the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Arista Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer, Inc., Netgear, Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company.



Recent Strategies deployed in Routing Market



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Redmi also unveiled Redmi Router AX5400, the company’s first-ever gaming router. The Redmi Router AX5400 has a 2.5G Ethernet port, which can be utilized particularly for gaming or external NAS device plug-ins.



Jan-2022: Netgear rolled out Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router, a new router to its award-winning WiFi 6E line-up. In addition, the new router offers speeds up to 7.8Gbps while harnessing the new era of fast connectivity on the 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion. NETGEAR’s WiFi 6E solution helps to alleviate congestion by introducing the hitherto untapped 6GHz WiFi spectrum, which can be utilized as an express lane to connect more devices at faster rates and with more reliability.



Dec-2021: Nokia came into a partnership with TOP-IX, a non-profit consortium located in Turin. Following the partnership, Nokia would supply 400GE IP routing platforms to allow Italian internet exchange provider TOP-IX to scale its regional interconnection and peering infrastructure, directly as well as indirectly through collaborations with partners across Europe. In addition to expanding the geographical footprints and capacity of its services, the solution would offer TOP-IX with enhanced network automation and operational capabilities to enhance time to market for its customers.



Sep-2021: Nokia unveiled FP5, its fifth generation of high-performance IP routing silicon. FP5 would allow service providers to fulfill the current rising needs to effortlessly scale network capacity, allow new higher speed IP services, and offer unparalleled protection against rising network security threats.



Aug-2021: Arista Networks introduced improvements in EOS (Extensible Operating System), its cloud-grade routing solutions for advanced network edge roles in the multi-cloud era. These improvements would help cloud and service provider customers transform edge and backbone routing, shifting from legacy routers to software-driven, highly available, and scale-out architectures for rapid time to revenue and lower Opex.



Jun-2021: Cisco rolled out three new Catalyst 5G Industrial Routers, a new portfolio of Catalyst industrial routers to expand the power of the enterprise network to the edge with the flexibility, security, and scalability needed for IoT success. These routers can safely connect mobile and fixed assets and New Cisco IoT Gateway Series for critical indoor or outdoor connectivity at a large scale. Moreover, these routers have 5G capabilities which would allow companies to run connected operations at scale with the alternative of management tools suitable for both IT and operations.



Jun-2021: Cisco unveiled Cisco Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series, IR8100 Heavy Duty Series, and IR8300 Rugged Series, a range of Catalyst routers and IoT gateways developed for industrial environments packed with support for WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, public safety, and private networks. Through this launch, the company aimed to streamline enterprise needs for IoT connectivity at the network edge. Moreover, these routers are built onCisco’s IOS XE operating system and can be configured for mobile or fixed assets and efficiently extend an organization’s network and SD-WAN to the edge.



Apr-2021: Cisco introduced a new series of networking devices to assist communication service providers (CSPs)and web-scale companies manage the growing demand and to assist in the rollouts of 5G network rollouts. Moreover, the new device features upgraded the Cisco Silicon One platform from a routing-focused solution to a platform that is also compatible with the web-scale switching market, providing ten networking chips ranging from 3.2Tbps to 25.6Tbps.



Apr-2021: H3C introduced the next generation of Cloudnet Solution, upgrading the network-based cloud management to end-to-end integrated management for Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Following the technological trend of 5G+Wi-Fi 6, the enhanced system also supports 18 Wi-Fi 6 Access Points. The new H3C Cloudnet Solution is an all-in-one ICT management solution that can support a diverse range of equipment, including more than 70 gateways, 230 switches, 410 wireless products, as well as newly added 29 ACG products, 21 firewall products, 33 middle and high-end routing and switching products, and Gigabit Ethernet cards that can be tailored to various business scenarios.



Mar-2021: Xiaomi introduced the new Mi AX9000 Gaming Wi-Fi Router, which features WiFi 6 standards. The Xiaomi Mi AX9000 router is a tri-band router that supports both 2.4 and 5G bands and is based on a Qualcomm Hexa-core processor (4 CPU + 2 NPU). The new WiFi router also supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA, allowing it to connect up to 16 devices simultaneously.



Mar-2021: Netgear unveiled Nighthawk RAX20 wireless router in India. The Nighthawk RAX20 offers consistent and excellent signal strength to various devices simultaneously so that users can enjoy enhanced gaming and 4K UHD video streaming, rapid file transfers, and backups and drives the overall work productivity.



Sep-2020: ASUS rolled outWi-Fi 6E router, the industry-first 6 GHz Wi-Fi-capable router. In addition, the Wi-Fi 6 protocol enables compatible devices and routers to offer more equitable and lower-latency access to current bandwidth on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. Moreover, Wi-Fi 6E provides similar benefits to the much less busy 6 GHz band, providing compatible devices with a lot more room to connect and derive superior performance.



Sep-2020: NETGEAR launched a new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router. The new router is integrated with the latest WiFi 6 technology, and is developed particularly to enhance performance and decrease network latency when it comes to the gaming environment but would also improve the overall home networking experience for all connected devices.



Jul-2020: Nokia rolled out a new and modern Network Operating System (NOS) and a declarative, intent-based automation and operations toolkit. This would enable cloud and data center builders to enhance and adapt operations in the face of year-over-year massive traffic growth and consistent change brought on from technology trends such as 5G and Industry 4.0.



Mar-2020: Huawei rolled out the Huawei AX3, AX3 Pro, and 5G CPE Pro 2 routers. Through this launch, the company aimed for high-speed gains and better coverage with its new lineup of Huawei AX3 series routers. Additionally, the 5G CPE Pro 2 router also supports dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) connectivity. These new routers would provide higher wall penetration to ensure greater reception. The Huawei AX3 Pro is able to send data to 4 devices on the 2.4GHz band and 16 devices in the 5GHz band while simultaneously connecting with a peak of 128 devices on dual-band mode.



Feb-2020: Huawei introduced the NetEngine 8000 series, the industry’s first E2E 400GE routers which are suitable for the 5G and cloud era, which revolutionize the intelligent IP network with ultra-broadband and committed SLA. Moreover, NetEngine 8000 is the industry’s first platform to support a comprehensive range of services, including 5G mobile, private lines, home broadband, and cloud, allowing operators to design a network that is both simple and cost-effective.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Nokia joined hands with Capital Online, a cloud computing service provider headquartered in Beijing. Following the collaboration, Capital Online selected Nokia to improve its IP backbone network to complete the company’s Network 2.0 plan. This would allow Capital Online to offer reliable cloud services while enhancing the customer experience. Through this collaboration, Capital Online would implement deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) and 7250 IXR interconnect router platforms to particularly support Capital Online’s visionary Network 2.0 plan.



Dec-2021: Juniper Networks joined hands with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s premier communications solutions provider. Following the collaboration, Bharti Airtel selected Juniper Networks to offer network upgrades for the expansion of Airtel’s nationwide broadband coverage around India. Under this partnership, Juniper Networks would sell, install, and support MX Series router and line card upgrades as part of its market-leading broadband network gateway (BNG) to manage subscribers and services, and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) solutions to facilitate safe encryption across the network.



Nov-2021: Cisco came into a multi-layered partnership with DISH Wireless, an American wireless service provider owned by Dish Wireless. This partnership would expedite 5G services in the United States. Moreover, the partnership is formed to allow companies to capitalize on DISH’s 5G network and application infrastructure to support new hybrid work models. In addition, Cisco would support DISH with: IOS-XR operating system for 5G, segment routing for automated traffic management and network slicing, backhaul and fronthaul transport via Cisco NCS series routers, Nexus 9000 series with an Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) fabric for data center switching, and Cisco Crosswork Network Controller as the transport domain controller including automated service provisioning and assurance.



Sep-2021: Juniper Networks joined hands with Intel, an American multinational corporation and technology company. Following the collaboration, the two companies would work to expedite the developments in the Open RAN (ORAN) ecosystem. Moreover, the two companies would offer cloud-native routing, automation, intelligence, and assurance solutions and services that are aligned with the requirements of joint customers, accelerating time-to-market and allowing rapid monetization.



Jul-2021: Juniper Networks teamed up with CMC Networks, a global telecommunications carrier. Under this collaboration, the CMC Networks Selected Juniper Networks to offer AI-Driven SD-WAN Solutions to help its customers around the world. Under this partnership, CMC Networks would leverage Juniper’s unique Session Smart Router technology driven by Mist AI to provide an innovative tunnel-less solution that is developed for scale and agility, along with automated provisioning, management, and troubleshooting for higher uptime, the next-level performance of real-time traffic and reduce operating costs in rural as well as urban environments.



Jun-2021: Juniper Networks along with NEC formed a collaboration with Herotel, South Africa’s largest fixed wireless service provider. Under this collaboration, the entities aimed to facilitate the country’s first commercial network to deploy segment routing under a substantial network upgrade initiative.



Apr-2021: H3C Semiconductor collaborated with Ansys, a company that develops and markets CAE/multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing, and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Following the collaboration, the H3C Semiconductor leveraged Ansys simulation solutions to introduce ENGIANT 660, an extremely network processor chip that allows routing, AI, 5G backhaul, and cybersecurity applications. Designers at H3C Semiconductor employed Ansys’ sophisticated multiphysics simulation technology to improve product signoff efficiency, accelerate product development, and meet strict testing requirements.



Mar-2021: Juniper Networks partnered with PBX-Change, a Tampa-based leading-edge Business Voice and ultra-high-speed Internet Service Provider. Under this partnership, Juniper’s Session Smart SD-WAN solution would help PBX-Change to stand out in the market, allowing it to provide a trustworthy quality of service (QoS), well-suited for business-critical UC services, that aligns with its customers’ strategic objectives. Moreover, Juniper’s technology enables effective utilization of bandwidth, allows SLAs to use alternate paths for current traffic, allows 100% uptime for UC services during failures, offers comprehensive analytics, and delivers complete visibility of sessions as they cross the network.



May-2020: H3C teamed up with Spirent Communications, the leading global provider of automated testing and assurance solutions for networks, security, and positioning. Following the collaboration, the two entities together performed tests on an H3C S12500 Data Center Switch with up to 72 400G ports for its 400GE full-connection line-rate forwarding performance and SRv6 (Segment Routing over IPv6 dataplane) performance. It is the industry’s first 400GE performance assessment based on SRv6. The tests show that the H3C S12500 Data Center Switch achieves 400GE performance that is unrivaled in the industry.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2021: Cisco took over Acacia Communications, a company that designs and manufactures high-speed optical interconnect products and technologies. This acquisition would help Cisco in the journey of transition from chassis-based optical line systems to pluggable technology, for the customers who want to streamline operations and decrease the complexity of managing multiple layers in the network. These pluggable modules can be directly plugged into a router or switch.



Jan-2021: Juniper Networks took over Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed-loop assurance. This acquisition would expand the offerings of the company which includes switching platforms with a cloud-native routing stack.



Oct-2020: Juniper Networks acquired 128 Technology, a software-based routing solutions provider company. Through this acquisition, Juniper Networks aimed to leverage a game-changer session-based routing solution that leads to experience-based networking and would enable its customers to realign their network with the needs of a digital future that includes cloud, mobility, and virtualization.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Wireless



• Wired



By Placement



• Edge



• Core



• Virtual



By Application



• Enterprise



• Datacenter



By Vertical



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Education



• Residential



• Media & Entertainment



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Arista Networks, Inc.



• New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.



• Xiaomi Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



• Nokia Corporation



• ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.



• Netgear, Inc.



• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company



