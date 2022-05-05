New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RegTech Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Vertical, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273376/?utm_source=GNW

It uses advanced technologies to manage regulatory processes in the financial industry. Its objective is to assist businesses in complying with rules in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. Machine learning, biometrics, cloud computing, big data, and blockchain are all examples of advanced technology used in RegTech. Data analytics, regulatory monitoring, risk management, reporting, regulatory compliance, and fraud detection are also important RegTech tasks.



Regulatory organizations in Asia-Pacific, the United States, and Europe are always seeking ways to collaborate with the fintech sector around the world. Furthermore, this strong desire to engage between the fintech community and regulators strives to create a win-win situation for both businesses and governments. The Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN), for example, was formally founded in January 2019 by an international coalition of financial regulators and affiliated organizations with the goal of fostering financial innovation in the interests of consumers. Furthermore, the GFIN aims to provide an effective way for innovative companies to communicate with authorities, assisting them with novel business models in several jurisdictions. As a result of the increased collaboration between national regulators and financial institutions, the RegTech industry is expected to rise over the forecast period.



As government policies and country rules change, considerable demands to increase the quality of reported data across numerous regimes and jurisdictions continue to emerge in the industry, propelling the RegTech market forward. In Europe, for example, RegTech is gaining steam in the European Parliament’s MiFID II legislation and is likely to expand dramatically in the next years. Furthermore, this law attempted to ensure consistency across investment services across the European Economic Area’s 31-member states (EEA).



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial influence on the RegTech business, leading to a rise in the uptake of online and digitalized financial services around the world. Additionally, governments of numerous countries have implemented nation-wide lockdowns to prevent the disease from spreading any further. As a consequence, RegTech providers offering software-as-a-service platforms gained popularity during the pandemic. Thus, the global health crisis ended up becoming one of the most important factors of growth for the RegTech industry.



The world economy is in the midst of one of the worst financial crises in history. Banks and financial institutions are also at the forefront of the fight against online fraud and money laundering. However, COVID-19’s economic, sociological, and logistical constraints have significantly hampered their ability to successfully monitor and prevent fraud.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Demand for Faster Transactions



Interbank transactions can be speed up using blockchain technology. Many financial institutions are considering blockchain technology as a way to speed up transactions, reduce error rates, and eliminate reconciliation. Blockchain is best suited to the payments industry, where it can help reduce multiday settlement cycles to real-time, thereby improving and enhancing transaction operations, enhancing companies’ capabilities for AML, KYC, and regulatory compliance data, and the faster transactions and settlements can help a financial institution and its customers transact easily while eradicating the intermediary charging fee to speed up the process. This can help banks save time and money on labor-intensive procedures with their clients and currency transactions.



Concerns Regarding GDPR are Boosting the Demand for RegTech



The GDPR requirements have become obligatory for consumers’ personal data due to the expansion of RegTech, which is altering the regulatory landscape by providing technologically enhanced solutions inside the financial industry. As a result, GDPR regulates the use of personal data and gives individuals the right to object to profiling, which is likely to open up the lucrative potential for the industry in terms of establishing trust and increasing service loyalty. As a result, GDPR for some personal data-related activities is mandated by law, RegTech solution providers are incorporating GDPR into their offerings, and the industry is likely to increase in the future years.



Market Restraining Factors



Threat to Cybersecurity and Consumer Data Privacy



Financial service businesses’ risk and compliance management functions, with a focus on cybersecurity and data-related threats. Cyberattacks are more likely to occur as a result of the adoption of new legislation and the growing number of data networks, digital apps, and mobile users. The rising use and integration of RegTech into compliance and regulatory systems could result in new security risks as the process of integrating and extracting data from numerous internal and external sources continues. Similarly, collaborating with several new vendors and granting them access to a company’s systems could introduce additional risks. Technology governance, system change management, risk assessments, technical controls, incident response, vendor management, data loss prevention, and employee training are all areas where RegTech technologies can help.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services (Professional and Managed). The solutions segment acquired the largest revenue share in the RegTech market in 2020. RegTech solutions can help financial institutions automate anti-money laundering activities, streamline and automate KYC data collection methods, detect and analyze key rules and related changes over time, and more. These solutions assist businesses in meeting real-time regulations and compliance needs, improving customer experience, managing risk, and making appropriate recommendations. Using third-party RegTech services can help companies save money on regulatory compliance.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Risk & Compliance Management, AML & Fraud Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, and Regulatory Intelligence. The regulatory intelligence segment garnered a promising revenue share in the RegTech market in 2020. The technique of constantly monitoring and tracking multiple regulations and compliances is known as regulatory intelligence. RegTech suppliers provide a real-time inventory of numerous regulatory requirements, which can be used to identify and comprehend regulatory changes. RegTech solutions process targeted data and information from many sources, evaluate it, and produce an output that describes the risks and possibilities for developing the best regulatory approach. Financial institutions’ embrace of RegTech solutions makes it easier to manage to change regulatory environments and reduces the risk of non-compliance. RegTech solution vendors are using AI and machine learning to automate the tracking of global regulatory data.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance, and Non-Financial. The insurance segment registered a substantial revenue share in the RegTech market in 2020. With considerable technology breakthroughs, the insurance sector is rapidly changing. RegTech solution adoption is gaining steam as these firms begin to use RegTech to monitor regulatory compliance and automate reporting, as well as improve their data management skills and mitigate risks. Insurance is a type of risk management that entails the fair transfer of loss risk from one organization to another in exchange for a payment. As a result of massive digital transformation projects, the insurance industry is quickly adopting RegTech. Investment and solvency regulations, claim settlements, distribution channel challenges, and data clarity issues are all key issues facing the insurance sector.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. The cloud segment acquired the largest revenue share in the RegTech market in 2020. Customers pay according to their consumption patterns; hence cloud computing services turn fixed expenses into variable costs. Customers can choose from a variety of cloud-based solutions to meet their needs. Customers can start or discontinue whatever services they choose with these solutions, depending on their current needs. These solutions allow businesses to adapt to their changing contexts with ease. The adoption of cloud-based solutions has risen in recent years. Reduced physical infrastructure, cheap maintenance costs, and data accessibility 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from anywhere and at any time are all advantages of the cloud. SaaS is developing as the best practice for firms searching for cost-effective functionality, due to advances in cloud technology. RegTech companies’ cloud-based solutions include the ability to edit data sets and reorganize them as needed for various customers or as regulatory requirements change.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs segment observed a substantial revenue share in the RegTech market in 2020. Although the adoption of RegTech has been relatively low in SMEs in the past, this trend is likely to break as SMEs understand that implementing RegTech would help them cut costs significantly. Since SMEs operate on a much smaller budget than large enterprises, the cost-effective nature of RegTech is bound to be appealing to them. The application of RegTech is also likely to save SMEs time.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the leading region in the RegTech market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. Many growing economies in the Asia-Pacific are embracing new technology to comply with processes for improving the efficiency of financial systems, and many countries in this region are doing so. RegTech software is expected to be adopted at a rapid rate throughout the region. Due to the increased use of new technologies, substantial investments in digital transformation, the rapid expansion of domestic firms, broad infrastructure development, and rising GDP of various nations, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing RegTech market. FinTech solutions are being implemented across numerous corporate processes in rapidly rising economies such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India to offer effective solutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited are the forerunners in the RegTech Market. Companies such as NICE Ltd., Broadridge financial solutions Inc., Trulioo, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ACTICO GmbH, Jumio Corporation, MetricStream, Inc., NICE Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Broadridge financial solutions Inc., and Trulioo, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in RegTech Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Trulioo formed a partnership with PassFort, a global provider of software-as-a-service regulatory technology solutions. Together, the companies aimed to provide enterprises to digitally upgrade KYC as well as KYB procedure, across the world. Additionally, this partnership would offer worldwide coverage and flexibility, to adapt and perform onboarding and risk observation of any product as well as any type of consumer anywhere from the globe.



Nov-2021: MetricStream came into partnership with CUBE, a global SaaS RegTech pioneer. This partnership focused on allowing consumers to utilize CUBE’s automated regulatory intelligence along with the MetricStream Platform, enabling enterprises to generate rich analyses and obtain deep insights for driving business judgments. Additionally, this partnership aimed to provide exclusive coverage of international adjustment to MetricStream’s global consumer base and utilize CUBE’s 10 years of expertise and experience in upgrading regulatory data into regulatory intelligence.



Sep-2021: NICE Actimize signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tata Consulting Services, the largest IT services company in the world. Together, the companies would bring the right combination of data analytics, domain expertise, world-class solutions, agility, and scale to help consumers to upgrade financial crime management and adherence function.



Jul-2020: IBM formed a partnership with Ascent, a provider of AI-based solutions. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to combine RegTech solutions to help financially as well as banks sectors to manage to increase and growing administrative needs. Additionally, the integration of the Ascent platform with OpenPages with Watson which capitalized on natural language procedure and AI algorithms to recognize and analyze beyond 1.5 million paragraphs of directorial text from the country’s industries in Financial Instruments Directive II.



May-2020: NICE Actimize joined hand with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services. Together, the companies aimed to enable Infosys to provide its top-notch delivery abilities and resell NICE Actimize’s end-to-end financial crime software solutions within the cloud or on-premises ecosystem to an increasing consumer base across the world. Additionally, an integrated cloud portfolio would also help in minimizing the price of ownership.



Apr-2020: IBM signed an original equipment manufacturing agreement with Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation. This agreement would enable the companies to develop a solution that integrates Fenergo’s CLM portfolio with IBM’s RegTech offering of anti-money laundering as well as KYC solutions, developed in Watson.



Feb-2020: Jumio formed a partnership with CIMB Bank Philippines, a Malaysian universal bank. This partnership aimed to deliver suitable, easy, and hassle-free digital enrolling solutions to Filipinos. Additionally, this partnership aimed to allow a secure and smooth onboarding experience while holding a high level of data privacy as well as meeting local adherence essentials.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Trulioo took over HelloFlow, the innovative no-code, drag-and-drop builder. This acquisition aimed to propel the transportation of an improved end-to-end character platform by integrating Trulioo GlobalGateway with a complete portfolio of onboarding workflow, orchestration, and risk administration abilities.



Dec-2021: Jumio completed the acquisition of 4Stop, the leading data marketplace and orchestration hub for KYB, KYC, compliance, and fraud prevention. This acquisition aimed to integrate 4Stop’s technology within Jumio’s solutions to allow the enterprise to maintain the whole consumer identity lifecycle with a single, cooperative platform that would enable rapid combination and arrangement within an easy and instinctive API layer.



Jul-2021: Broadridge Financial Solutions took over Jordan & Jordan cloud-based Execution Compliance and Surveillance Service’s assets. Through this acquisition, the solution enables traders & brokers to adhere adequately to regulations including Consolidated Audit Trail and SEC Rules 605/606 to enhance abilities across trade surveillance, detection of fraud, and best execution.



Sep-2020: Jumio took over Beam Solutions, an anti-money laundering platform. This acquisition aimed to combine Jumio with Beam AML within its KYX technology platform to build a complete digital portrait of every buyer consumer. Additionally, this acquisition aimed to enhance its standing in the anti-financial crime sector.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2021: NICE Actimize introduced IFM-X, Dark Web Intelligence. The product delivers instant fraud elimination so FSOs can accurately alleviate consumer account takeover attempts, combat card fraud without causing extreme consumer friction, and block mule activity. Additionally, IFM-X utilizes observable technology that delivers targeted, monitoring, and constantly updated intelligence planted across pre-fraud and post-breach scenarios.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



o Professional



o Managed



By Application



• Risk & Compliance Management



• AML & Fraud Management



• Identity Management



• Regulatory Reporting



• Regulatory Intelligence



By Vertical



• Banking & Capital Markets



• Insurance



• Non-Financial



By Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ACTICO GmbH



• Jumio Corporation



• MetricStream, Inc.



• NICE Ltd.



• Thomson Reuters Corporation



• Wolters Kluwer N.V.



• IBM Corporation



• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited



• Broadridge financial solutions Inc.



• Trulioo, Inc.



