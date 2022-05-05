$6.9 Billion Worldwide Ethical Fashion Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Product, By End-User Sex" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ethical fashion market.



This report focuses on ethical fashion market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the ethical fashion market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the ethical fashion market are Christian Dior SE, H&M AB, NIKE Inc, Adidas AG, Pact, Tentree, Everlane and Eileen Fisher.



The global ethical fashion market is expected to grow from $6.93 billion in 2021 to $7.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to grow to $10.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.



The ethical fashion market consists of revenues generated by the establishments that are primarily engaged in designing, production, retail, and purchasing of ethical fashion apparels. Ethical fashion is about designing and manufacturing clothes that care for people and communities while minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and to improve the working conditions of laborers.



The main types of ethical fashion are fair trade, animal cruelty free, ecofriendly and charitable brands. Any brand or line that tries to reduce its influence on the environment, as well as the health of consumers and the working conditions of those who make the clothes, is considered ecofriendly fashion. The various products include organic, manmade/regenerated, recycled, natural that are used by men, women, kids.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ethical fashion market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the ethical fashion market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. The farms that grow raw materials used to make fabrics, including crops like cotton, flax, and hemp, need a lot of water. Up to 20,000 liters of water are needed to produce just 1kg of cotton. To protect these crops, some farmers use lots of pesticides and herbicides that end up in the environment. Manufacturing rayon, an artificial fabric made from wood pulp, has emerged in the loss of many old-growth forests. During the process that transforms it into the fabric, the pulp is treated with dangerous chemicals that eventually get their move into the environment. Considering these processes that harm environment, people are shifting towards environment friendly materials, and this factor is contributing to the growth of ethical fashion market.



Ethical fashion is becoming increasingly popular globally however the high cost for cloth is hampering the growth of Ethical Fashion market. Every piece of clothing is handmade on a sewing machine by someone, somewhere. Paying to people will largely impact on the cost of clothing. Ethically run sewing facilities pay their employees well and offer important human rights for a safe working environment. Choosing to manufacture with these ethical mills drives up the costs significantly for Ethical fashion brands.



Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Chemicals such as chromium which are toxic, are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, developed 'Pinatex', a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. The industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass, which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is current trend in ethical fashion market.



