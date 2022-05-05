New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273372/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, these dry ready-to-use mixtures are typically used to make high-quality baked items. Flour mixes are produced for home use as well as for usage in small and medium-sized commercial bakeries. Unique additives, like vegetable proteins, dietary fibers, low-fat content, and special minerals, can be added to prepared flours. Moreover, these mixtures also contain defined amounts of various chemicals, such as lecithin, emulsifiers, thickeners, and enzymes. To provide the ultimate convenience to the consumer, flour mixes are pre-shaped, premixed, and provided in a chilled form.



Flour mixes and doughs are pre-mixed dry components that can be added to wet ingredients to make bread, pastries, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods. They are a type of food that often consists of flour, water, or milk, as well as fat. Chocolate, vanilla, banana, and other tastes are also available in these products. They require very little preparation before being used in baking. Moreover, their use allows a person to save time and work by not having to measure out all of the components separately. They come in a range of tastes, shapes, and textures and can be utilized in a variety of baked items.



In the baking industry, prepared flour mixes are widely utilized to reduce preparation time, improve texture and flavor, and extend the shelf life of final products. Additionally, growing customer preference for gluten-free bakery products such as bread, cakes, and pastries as a result of increased health awareness would help the industry to grow further. Furthermore, the availability of several healthy options in the sector, such as fat-free, cholesterol-free, and low-calorie bakery products, is expected to drive the market for prepared flour mixes forward. One of the key trends of the industry is increasing customer interest in whole grains and wheat-based bread that are high in protein and fiber.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic created issues in the supply chain of several businesses, particularly the food and beverage industry, during its initial phase. In addition, businesses are gaining progress as previously imposed constraints are relaxed across diverse areas due to the global rollout of vaccines. The adoption of COVID-19 vaccines by governments around the world has alleviated the situation, resulting in an increase in global business activity. The global marketplace has begun to recover from losses as a result of growing vaccination rates, which is projected to boost the growth of the prepared flour mixes market in the future years.



Market Growth Factors



Growing use in batter mixes reduces oil absorption and improves frying texture



The market for prepared flour mixes is divided into three categories: pastry mixes, batter mixes, and bread mixes. They’re commonly utilized in frying applications for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods because they allow for rapid and crispy browning. Moreover, batter mixes are expected to gain in popularity as they can simply be supplemented with natural ingredients to improve their nutritional profile. Batter mixtures are simple to adjust for a variety of seafood recipes, and their compatibility with many types of fish ensures even frying. Furthermore, market demand could support expansion because batter mixes allow for the creation of an even crust in baking preparations for a variety of seafood, including shellfish, mollusks, and marine fishes.



Increasing use in bakeries to minimize baking time and extend shelf life



Due to the rising consumption of confectionery and bakery preparations, the demand for these products is significantly higher in bakery stores around the world. In addition, as the market becomes more competitive, producers are choosing high-quality ingredients to achieve a competitive advantage. Prepared flour mixes, including batter, pastry, and bread mixes, have become quite popular in bakeries because they help to reduce flaking in pastries and enhance crumb consistency. As bakery shops must manufacture items in bulk, market demand is expected to rise. As a result, they prefer to use prepackaged flour mixes, which reduce the number of raw materials necessary to prepare the finished product while also lowering the chance of error.



Market Restraining Factors



The massive availability of alternatives and Volatility in natural resource availability and price



Though these premixes have many benefits ranging from improving immunity and enhancing overall health, manufacturers would face many challenges due to the availability of substitute products in the market. There are many products available in the market which are cost-effective and are easily available across the world. Moreover, strict regulations and international quality standards are also putting massive pressure on the producers of the prepared flour premix industry to follow a very stringent path to get approval for the product.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery Shops, Food Processing Industry, Household and Others. The Household segment procured a significant revenue share of the Prepared Flour Mixes Market in 2020. Preparing homemade, yeast-raised products like bread from purchased flour mixes is thus a laborious, unpleasant, and time-consuming process, which explains the apparent fall in home baking of bread and other products. In households, prepared flour mixes and doughs are used for a variety of purposes, including making various sorts of cakes, cookies, pies, and other baked goods. This is mostly done because these products have a three to five-year shelf life, allowing people to stock up on them and use them whenever they need them.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Bread Mix, Pastry Mix and Batter Mix. In 2020, the Bread mix segment acquired the largest revenue share of the Prepared Flour Mixes Market. This is because of the tremendous demand for bread base in the pizza sector, which serves the entire world’s population. Bread mixes are different from the ordinary flour used in baking bread and are used for bread preparation and cookery. They have a great nutritional content, which helps to improve health while also improving the taste and flavor of foods we eat on a daily basis. This flour is also called dough flour or pre-mixed flour. The contents in these mixes vary, but they commonly include yeast, water, salt, and other substances.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Prepared Flour Mixes Market by acquiring the maximum revenue share. In nations like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, there is a high demand for prepared flour mixes due to significant technical engagement from domestic and foreign major players in expanding product lineups.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Lesaffre Group, Wilmar International Limited, Bakels Group, Puratos NV/SA, Allied Mills, Rich Products Corporation, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, and PT. Pondan Pangan Makmur Indonesia.



Strategies deployed in Prepared Flour Mixes Market



Jan-2022: Puratos teamed up with ReGrained, a producer of snacks intended to upcycle crunchy puffs from nutritious food. Following the collaboration, the two companies would provide upcycled solutions to the commercial baking industry. In addition, this partnership provides robust tools for the commercial baking industry to discover the upcycled food opportunity at scale.



Jan-2022: Puratos completed the acquisition of the scientific expertise of THT. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to fulfill the rising consumer demand for products that encourage a well-balanced gut microbiome. Moreover, this acquisition would help Puratos to bolster its vision to highly invest in the scientific knowledge of gut health and the discovery of new powerful ingredients that enhance the health and well-being of people.



Apr-2019: Lesaffre expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a new type of Baking Center in Austria, completely dedicated to industrial baking. In addition, this new facility would allow the company to improve the services provided to its industrial customers, hence opening crucial development opportunities in Europe. This new Baking CenterTM is suitable for industrial-scale pilot trials would help the company to provide its customers and partners the opportunity to perform tests on its premises by simulating their own conditions and constraints, and without hampering their productions. This would enable the company to create customized tailor-made solutions with them.



Mar-2019: Nisshin Seifun Group took over Allied Pinnacle, a company that manufactures and distributes bakery products. This acquisition would help Nisshin Seifun Group to expand its comparable business. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to leverage its product development capability and provide value?added products to customers.



May-2018: Lesaffre expanded its geographical reach by opening its 39th baking center in Cairo. Through this center, the company aimed to upgrade and enhance production cycles in the Middle East. Moreover, this facility would act as the coordinator for the company’s activities between the Middle East, the central Asia regional baking center, and the corporate baking center in France. The company’s objective is to better serve its customers’ requirements. The Baking Centre is a spark for innovation, a constant supply of new baking solutions, recipes, and bread-making techniques, as well as developing knowledge and expertise.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Bakery Shops



• Food Processing Industry



• Household



• Others



By Product



• Bread Mix



• Pastry Mix



• Batter Mix



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Lesaffre Group



• Wilmar International Limited



• Bakels Group



• Puratos NV/SA



• Allied Mills



• Rich Products Corporation



• Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.



• CJ CheilJedang Corporation



• PT. Pondan Pangan Makmur Indonesia



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273372/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________