Business-Industry Political Action Committee Releases First Round of 2022 Primary Endorsements

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Business-Industry Political Action Committee (BIPAC) announced its first round of endorsements in the 2022 Congressional Primaries. These candidates support free enterprise and job growth and will stand as strong advocates in Congress for policies that impact and stimulate growth and innovation.

"These candidates from both parties share a collective goal - finding common-sense solutions to foster economic growth, reduce inflation, and make lives better for American families and businesses," said Tim Riordan, BIPAC's President & CEO.

Katie Britt (R) - US Senate, Alabama

Senator John Boozman (R) - US Senate, Arkansas

State Senator Morgan McGarvey (D) - US House, KY-3

Jennifer Strahan (R) - US House, GA-14

Congressman Kurt Schrader (D) - US House, OR-5

Jeff Bartos (R) - US Senate, Pennsylvania

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D) - US House, TX-28

BIPAC Chair Donna Harman added, "Electing candidates to Congress who understand the needs of businesses is essential to a well-functioning democracy and our nation's well-being. BIPAC's endorsement of these excellent candidates is well deserved, and we wish them the best in their upcoming elections."

All candidates endorsed and supported by BIPAC have been recommended and vetted by a bipartisan committee of the BIPAC Board of Directors who represent various industries. The endorsements will be communicated to hundreds of business organizations and associations.

