WEINBERG FOUNDATION EMPLOYEES PRESENT $780,000 IN GRANTS

Baltimore, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation today hosts its 13th Employee Giving Program. Started in the Foundation’s Hawaiʿi office more than 20 years ago, this grant program gives every employee of the Foundation—including all administrative and professional staff other than the president/chief executive officer—the opportunity to direct a $20,000 grant to a Baltimore-area nonprofit that aligns with the mission of the Weinberg Foundation. In 2022, the Foundation expects to distribute approximately $140 million to nonprofits dedicated to meeting the basic needs of vulnerable individuals and families experiencing poverty. Grants focus on supporting organizations in the areas of Housing, Health, Jobs, Education, and Community Services.

Each employee, regardless of their job title and their daily role at the Foundation, handles every step of the grant recommendation. This includes selection of the grantee, a site visit, collection and review of financials, and preparation of the final grant recommendation. The Foundation’s president/chief executive officer reviews each recommendation to ensure that the grant is consistent with Foundation grantmaking goals and guidelines and shares the summary list with the Foundation’s Board for formal approval.

“I always say that I am fortunate to have one of the best jobs you can imagine, and this day is among the reasons why,” said Rachel Garbow Monroe, Weinberg Foundation President and CEO. “Employee Giving is very special for all of us at the Foundation because it allows our staff to more personally and meaningfully connect with the grantmaking process that defines our work and mission year-round. In addition, the grants our employees make never fail to reveal deep, personal stories of challenges and triumphs.”

Today’s event marks the largest single distribution in grants at an Employee Giving Program in the 13 years the program has taken place. More than $4 million has been distributed since the inception of this professional development and mission-focused initiative. During today’s luncheon celebration, all 39 eligible employees will briefly share why they selected their grantee, followed by comments from a representative of the grantee organization. This year’s program will include both in-person and video recorded presentations:

Thursday, May 5, 2022

11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park at Living Classrooms (Founder’s Room),1417 Thames Street Baltimore, MD 21231

The Foundation held its most recent Employee Giving Program in 2019. Last year’s scheduled event was postponed due to COVID.

Here are this year’s grantees:

The Arc Baltimore

Cassie Malane, Program Associate

to support this organization, which helps people with disabilities find competitive, integrated employment opportunities through classroom instruction and internship experience, allowing them to transition from school into the workforce

Backyard Basecamp

Erin McManus, Grants Assistant

to support the general operations of this organization, which engages communities of color in Baltimore in programming focused on nature connection, urban agriculture, self-reliance, and sustainability

Baltimore Community Mediation Center

Rafi Rone, Program Director, Israel and Jewish Community, US

to support the general operations of this organization, which works to reduce interpersonal conflict and community violence by increasing the use of non-violent conflict resolution strategies and by making mediation services more accessible throughout Baltimore City





Baltimore Safe Haven

Darius Graham, Program Director, Baltimore

to support the general operations of this organization, which helps the most vulnerable members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community in Baltimore, while simultaneously challenging structural barriers to their health, safety, and prosperity

Bedtime in a Box

Angie Winston, Custodian/Maintenance Assistance

to support the general operations of this organization, which helps children in Baltimore, from birth through grade three, improve their literacy skills and healthy habits





Black Women Build – Baltimore

Leisel Harry, Program Officer

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides trades-related skills, financial literacy, and wealth-building skills by restoring houses for Black women in Baltimore City

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore

Quiona Turner, Grants Assistant

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides academic, financial, and residential assistance, including college preparedness and career assistance, for scholars pursuing higher education

CASH Campaign of Maryland

Anne Allen, Program Officer

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides free tax preparation, financial coaching, and financial education services and promotes economic advancement for individuals and families in Baltimore and across Maryland





Catonsville Emergency Assistance

Amy Kleine, Senior Program Director

to support the general operations of this organization, which distributes food and provides emergency financial assistance to individuals and families living within the greater Catonsville community

CHANA

Christina Laumann, Administrative and Grants Manager

to support the general operations of this organization, which offers a Jewish-community response to the needs of people who have experienced abuse or trauma, including trauma-informed and supportive counseling, legal advocacy, crisis intervention, shelter, support groups, and prevention education

The Children’s Home

Stephen Oakes, Accountant

to support the New Adventures Summer Camp, a 10-week program that builds life skills, social skills, and self-confidence through activities, including fitness and exercise, aquatics skills, arts and crafts, cookouts, board games, music, and team sports at its campus in Catonsville

Chrysalis House – Healthy Start Program

Kallie Wasserman, Manager of Strategic Operations and Special Projects

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides therapy, doctors’ visits, parenting training, childcare, and housing for Maryland residents who are pregnant or with one child under the age of three, and who have a history of substance use disorder or mental health issues

Community Action Council of Howard County

Brad Kaiwi, Accounting Manager, Financial Reporting

to support the general operations of this organization, which helps individuals and families become self-sufficient through food, housing, energy, and weatherization assistance, as well as early childhood education

Cool Kids Campaign

Yvonne Sporrer, Events and Special Project Manager

to support the general operations of this organization, which works to improve the quality of life for pediatric patients/survivors and their families through academic, social, and emotional programming

First Fruits Farm

Craig Demchak, Chief Communications Officer

to support the general operations of this farming organization, which provides, through a network of more than 80 distribution partners, fresh produce and proteins to organizations serving individuals and families

FreeState Justice

Aaron Merki, Chief Program Officer

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides social services, education, and training programs that help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) residents access health care, food, housing, and employment

Friends of Great Kids Farm

Caleb Bowers, Grants Assistant

to support the general operations of Great Kids Farm, which facilitates nutrition and food-based experiential education opportunities for Baltimore City Public Schools students on the farm, in the classroom, and online

Girls on the Run Greater Chesapeake

Frank Jarrell, Accounting Manager, Cash Disbursements

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides girls in grades three through eight with a positive youth development program that teaches them social, emotional, and physical well-being at a critical time in their lives

Harlem Lacrosse

Kevin Loeb, Program Director

to support the general operations of this organization, which runs three programs in Baltimore City Public Schools, including Commodore John Rodgers School, James McHenry, and ACCE High School, focused on sports and enrichment activities





HeartSmiles

Earl Millett, Program Director

to support the general operations of this program, which provides a safe space for youth self-expression through community service, mentorship, and comprehensive person-centered service coordination, with the goal of engaging youth in activities focused on physical and mental fitness

Heaven on Earth Now

Nakia Horton, Manager of Diversity and Special Initiatives

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides the materials and skills necessary to successfully transfer formerly homeless Baltimore City residents to independent living

Helping Up Mission

Jonathan Hook, Chief Investment Officer

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides permanent solutions for those experiencing homelessness due to addiction

Higher Achievement

Rami Kennedy, Senior IT Systems Administrator and Human Resources Assistant

to support an after-school mentoring program for Baltimore City students, grades five through eight, with the goal of preparing them for high school placement and academic success

JQY (Jewish Queer Youth)

Miriam Retter, Assistant Controller, Financial Reporting

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides mental health support services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) teens and young adults, many of whom are from ultra-Orthodox backgrounds

Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Metropolitan Baltimore

Kyle McNair, Maryland Controller, Investment & Corporate Accounting

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides programs such as Thanksgiving for All, Kappa League, and Guide Right—a service program that pairs successful men with youth needing career inspiration and counseling

Leveling the Playing Field

Geoffrey Abrahams, Investment Manager

to support the general operations of this organization, which works to redistribute sports equipment with the goal of expanding access and equity throughout youth sports and recreation programs in Baltimore

Maryland Foundation of Dentistry

Jonathan Hornstein, Program Director

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides pro bono dental care for Maryland adults with intellectual, physical, or developmental disabilities

Maryland New Directions

Brian Clark, Investment Director

to support the general operations of this organization, which provides job-readiness training, industry-recognized certifications, and case management for individuals in Baltimore City

Maryland Out of School Time Network (MOST)

Elvis Guzman, Program Officer

to support the general operations of this organization, which is a critical partner to out-of-school time programs in Maryland focused on strengthening the out-of-school time field and improving programs’ ability to provide STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and college- and career-preparedness content for youth





MENTOR Maryland

Rachel Duden, Program Officer, Education

to support the general operations of this organization, which works to increase the quality and quantity of mentoring relationships across the state by facilitating learning communities, providing professional development and resources, and fostering partnerships and collaboration among program partners

Mia Sutphin Foundation

Craig Mellendick, Chief Financial Officer

to support the general operations of this organization, founded in memory of Mia Helene Sutphin, which provides direct health care and health outreach for children, with a special interest in those experiencing homelessness

Movable Feast

Jack Meeker, Facilities Manager

to support this organization’s meals program, which provides weekly deliveries of medically tailored meals to the homes of clients who are undergoing medical treatment for a life-threatening illness

PCs for People

Jason Banks, Director of Information Technology and Facilities

to support the general operations of this organization, which works to refurbish technology and provide a working system to help bridge the digital divide within technology for individuals and families

Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm

Arlene Cox, Chief Operating Officer

to support the general operations of this program, which provides increased access to healthy foods, as well as awareness, knowledge, engagement, and skills related to health and nutrition with the goal of greater community connectedness and improved health outcomes





Project PLASE (People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment)

Kahshan Forde, Office Assistant

to support the Health and Education Risk Reduction program for people living with HIV/AIDS through programming focused on health literacy, how to take medication properly, how to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, and how to partner with a doctor for health care

Turnaround Tuesday

Marci Hunn, Senior Program Director

to support the general operations of this organization, which prepares returning, unemployed, and under-employed Baltimore residents to re-enter the workforce through intensive job-readiness, placement, and retention services

Ulman Foundation

Alanah Shelton, Executive Assistant

to support the general operations of this organization, which connects young adult cancer patients and their caregivers with housing, academic scholarships, therapy, and comprehensive wraparound services

Women’s Law Center of Maryland

David Gilmore, Deputy Chief Investment Officer

to support the Protective Order Advocacy and Representation Project (POARP), which provides representation to those escaping domestic violence in protective order hearings in Maryland

Writers in Baltimore Schools

Megan Franey, Communications Specialist

to support the general operations of this organization, which empowers the voices of Baltimore City Public Schools students through in-school, after-school, and summer programming that builds skills in literacy and communication, while creating a community of support for young writers

