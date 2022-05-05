LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $9.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $48.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share.

Completed 2.3 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 27.7% and 18.1%, respectively.

Acquired two warehouse/distribution facilities for an aggregate cost of $72.0 million.

Invested an aggregate of $68.8 million in five ongoing development projects.

Subsequent Events

Acquired a warehouse/distribution facility in the Phoenix, Arizona market for a cost of $59 million.

Commenced development of two warehouse/distribution facilities in the Central Florida market.

Disposed of three properties for an aggregate gross sales price of approximately $55 million.

Repurchased 1.24 million common shares at an average share price of $13.41 per common share under the share repurchase program.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, “Our strong start to 2022, including industrial same store NOI growth of 5.1%, underscores the value and potential of our warehouse and distribution assets and the benefits of our successful portfolio transformation. We built on our already strong leasing momentum in the first quarter, completing 2.3 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions while raising Base and Cash Base rents 28% and 18% respectively, on average. We also negotiated average annual escalations of 3.3% - well above our historical results. With strong fundamentals in our target markets and our industrial rents below market by an average of 16%, we are well positioned to continue delivering attractive growth and strong financial performance as we re-lease our portfolio."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total gross revenues were $80.3 million, compared with total gross revenues of $92.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to termination fee income of $10.9 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, property sales, including the recapitalization of our special purpose industrial portfolio now owned in a non-consolidated joint venture, contributed to the decrease which was partially offset by acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $9.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $39.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $48.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $63.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

As previously announced, LXP declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 of $0.12 per common share/unit which was paid on April 18, 2022 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, which is expected to be paid on May 16, 2022 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS Property Type Market Sq. Ft. Initial Basis

($000) Approximate Lease Term (Yrs) % Leased at Acquisition Warehouse/distribution(1) Cincinnati/Dayton, OH 232,500 $ 23,382 N/A —% Warehouse/distribution Cincinnati/Dayton, OH 544,320 48,660 10 100% 776,820 $ 72,042

Subsequent to acquisition, property fully leased for approximately nine years.

The above properties were acquired at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash stabilized capitalization rates of 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2022, we purchased the remaining 13% interest in the consolidated joint venture that owns the Fairburn, Georgia warehouse/distribution facility for a purchase price of $28.0 million.

DISPOSITIONS

In February 2022, we disposed of a half-acre parcel of land for gross proceeds of $0.3 million. In addition, a non-consolidated joint venture in which LXP has a 20% interest disposed of two office properties for an aggregate of $168.5 million and satisfied an aggregate of $109.0 million of non-recourse variable-rate debt.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) # of

Buildings Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated Project Cost

($000) GAAP Investment Balance

as of 03/31/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded as of 03/31/22 ($000)(3) Estimated Building Completion Date % Leased as of 03/31/22 Consolidated: The Cubes at Etna East (95%) (1) 1 Columbus, OH 1,074,840 $ 72,100 $ 44,205 $ 37,446 3Q 2022 —% Ocala (80%)(1) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280 81,200 51,808 36,151 3Q 2022 —% Cotton 303 (93%)(1) 2 Phoenix, AZ 880,678 84,200 40,176 35,306 4Q 2022 —% Mt. Comfort (80%)(1) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 66,400 32,388 24,462 4Q 2022 —% Smith Farms (90%)(1)(2) 3 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 2,194,820 162,500 62,681 46,968 4Q 2022 - 2Q 2023 36% $ 466,400 $ 231,258 $ 180,333

Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote. Preleased one 797,936 square foot facility subject to a 12-year lease commencing upon substantial completion of the facility. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.

LAND HELD FOR DEVELOPMENT





Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

03/31/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

03/31/22

($000)(1) Consolidated: Reems & Olive (95.5%) Phoenix, AZ 420 $ 101,047 $ 96,544 Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%) Indianapolis, IN 70 3,300 2,612 490 $ 104,347 $ 99,156





Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

03/31/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

03/31/22

($000)(1) Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%) Columbus, OH 66 $ 12,927 $ 13,440 ETNA Park 70 East (90%) Columbus, OH 21 2,112 2,199 87 $ 15,039 $ 15,639

Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.

Subsequent to quarter end, we commenced development of two wholly-owned warehouse/distribution facilities totaling an estimated 270,885 square feet of space in the Central Florida market. The estimated aggregate project costs are $42 million.

LEASES

During the first quarter of 2022, LXP executed the following new leases and extensions:

NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION(1) Location Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Phoenix (2) AZ 07/2027 334,222 2 Plant City (2) FL 09/2027 330,176 3 Walton (2) KY 12/2031 232,500 4 Adairsville GA 03/2025 124,251 4 TOTAL NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION 1,021,149





NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION Location Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Hebron OH 08/2027 400,522 2 Hebron (2) OH 12/2032 250,410 Chillicothe (3) OH 12/2031 76,543 2 Total industrial new leases - second generation 727,475





LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION Location Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Chillicothe(3) OH 06/2026 12/2031 276,112 2 Monroe OH 06/2023 06/2024 194,936 3 Lakeland FL 05/2031 05/2036 117,440 3 Total industrial lease extensions 588,488 Other 1 Philadelphia PA 03/2022 09/2023 1,220 1 Total other lease extensions 1,220 4 Total lease extensions - second generation 589,708





6 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION 1,317,183



1. No prior leases. These tenants filled first generation space that was acquired vacant in 2021 and 2022.

2. Lease expiration date is estimated.

3. Chillicothe signed an amendment extending its original lease of 276,112 square lease and added 11,009 square feet of space originally designated as common area, and expanded into an additional 65,534 square feet.

As of March 31, 2022, LXP's Stabilized Portfolio was 99.4% leased. A total of 2.3 million square feet of new and extended leases were entered into. Base and Cash Base Rents increased by 13.1% and 7.4%, respectively, for extended industrial leases and by 50.3% and 34.4%, respectively, for new industrial leases (as compared to prior tenants' rent, if any).

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

During the first quarter of 2022, LXP issued an aggregate of 3,649,023 common shares, which were previously sold on a forward basis under its At-the-Market offering program, and received $38.5 million of aggregate net proceeds. As of March 31, 2022, LXP had an aggregate of $185.3 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts which are subject to adjustment in accordance with the forward sales contracts.

As of March 31, 2022, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.3x. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.5 billion at quarter end with 91.4% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 7.3 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 2.85% as of March 31, 2022.

2022 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be within an expected range of $0.43 to $0.47 per diluted common share. LXP is also reaffirming that its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be within an expected range of $0.64 and $0.68 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion.





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 78,536 $ 91,645 Other revenue 1,742 912 Total gross revenues 80,278 92,557 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (44,506 ) (42,176 ) Property operating (14,616 ) (10,934 ) General and administrative (10,737 ) (8,420 ) Non-operating income 32 477 Interest and amortization expense (10,682 ) (11,486 ) Gains on sales of properties 255 21,919 Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 24 41,937 Provision for income taxes (417 ) (372 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 11,301 (90 ) Net income 10,908 41,475 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (286 ) (433 ) Net income attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders 10,622 41,042 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,572 ) (1,572 ) Allocation to participating securities (61 ) (69 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,989 $ 39,401 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.03 $ 0.14 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 283,640,465 275,416,327 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.14 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 289,067,778 279,053,697





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,629,494 $ 3,583,978 Real estate - intangible assets 339,216 341,403 Land held for development 104,347 104,160 Investments in real estate under construction 231,258 161,165 Real estate, gross 4,304,315 4,190,706 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 683,013 655,740 Real estate, net 3,621,302 3,534,966 Assets held for sale 106,653 82,586 Right-of-use assets, net 26,985 27,966 Cash and cash equivalents 49,063 190,926 Restricted cash 105 101 Investments in non-consolidated entities 73,575 74,559 Deferred expenses, net 21,839 18,861 Rent receivable – current 3,993 3,526 Rent receivable – deferred 66,807 63,283 Other assets 17,224 8,784 Total assets $ 3,987,546 $ 4,005,558 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 80,385 $ 83,092 Term loan payable, net 298,572 298,446 Senior notes payable, net 988,272 987,931 Trust preferred securities, net 127,620 127,595 Dividends payable 36,784 37,425 Liabilities held for sale 3,879 3,468 Operating lease liabilities 28,036 29,094 Accounts payable and other liabilities 65,534 77,607 Accrued interest payable 10,249 8,481 Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net 13,982 14,474 Prepaid rent 13,751 14,717 Total liabilities 1,667,064 1,682,330 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares, 287,871,649 and 283,752,726 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 29 28 Additional paid-in-capital 3,261,770 3,252,506 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,074,998 ) (1,049,434 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,008 (6,258 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,286,825 2,290,858 Noncontrolling interests 33,657 32,370 Total equity 2,320,482 2,323,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,987,546 $ 4,005,558



LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,989 $ 39,401 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 283,640,465 275,416,327 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.03 $ 0.14 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 8,989 $ 39,401 Impact of assumed conversions — 240 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,989 $ 39,641 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 283,640,465 275,416,327 Effect of dilutive securities: Shares issuable under forward sales agreements 4,348,422 9,843 Unvested share-based payment awards 1,078,891 775,108 Operating partnership units — 2,852,419 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 289,067,778 279,053,697 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.14



LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,989 $ 39,401 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 43,850 41,478 Noncontrolling interests - OP units 89 239 Amortization of leasing commissions 656 698 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 3,150 2,115 Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities, net of tax (11,526 ) (21,919 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic 45,208 62,012 Preferred dividends 1,572 1,572 Amount allocated to participating securities 61 69 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 46,841 63,653 Transaction costs 89 11 Strategic alternatives and activism costs 1,181 — Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 48,111 63,664 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (3,502 ) (2,020 ) Lease incentives 134 219 Amortization of above/below market leases (480 ) (460 ) Lease termination payments, net — 2,204 Non-cash interest, net (347 ) 127 Non-cash charges, net 2,098 1,764 Second generation tenant improvements (4,232 ) (19 ) Second generation lease costs (141 ) (2,232 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment (349 ) (173 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 41,292 $ 63,074 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.22 Diluted: FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.22 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.22 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS 283,640,465 275,416,327 Operating partnership units(1) 871,037 2,852,419 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 284,511,502 278,268,746 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 289,067,778 279,053,697 Operating partnership units(1) 871,037 — Unvested share-based payment awards 59,384 9,125 Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 294,708,769 283,773,392

(1) Includes all OP units other than OP units held by us.





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

