W&T Offshore Announces Promotion of Trey Hartman to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

HOUSTON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Bart P. “Trey” Hartman, III to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.



Janet Yang, W&T’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Trey brings deep knowledge, a wealth of experience and valuable insights to W&T, particularly with respect to oil and gas accounting and SEC reporting. He has demonstrated great leadership in strengthening our accounting organization since joining the Company a year ago. Our executive leadership and Board of Directors appreciate his efforts over the last year and we are looking forward to his continued contributions to W&T.”

Trey Hartman joined W&T Offshore as Controller in April 2021 and was appointed Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer in May 2022. He previously served as Vice President – Controller for Sheridan Production Company from 2015 to 2020. Prior to joining Sheridan, Mr. Hartman served as Vice President and Controller at Halcon Resources Corporation from 2012 to 2015. Before joining Halcon Resources, Mr. Hartman served in various successive roles including Assistant Controller at Petrohawk Energy from 2006 to 2011 and at BHP Billiton (after the sale of Petrohawk) from 2011 to 2012. From 2002 to 2006, he was in various successive roles, including Assistant Controller of Imperial Sugar Company. Mr. Hartman began his career in the Audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in 1997 and moved to industry in 2002. Mr. Hartman has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Accounting from Texas A&M University. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas.

