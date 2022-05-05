Global industrial boiler market size to expand at 5.4% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global industrial boiler market size is expected to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the next seven years, garnering a valuation of USD 19,432 million during 2021-2028.





The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is presented in the study to give the stakeholders a deeper comprehension of the current situation of the market.

The industry is categorized in terms of product type and end-user, divulging the growth rate estimates and market share accounted for by each vertical over the analysis timeline.

From a regional perspective, the report encompasses the areas contributing to the revenue flow. Along with the basic details of all the companies involved, the strategies adopted by them are mentioned to give an idea about the nature of competition in the industry during the speculated timeframe.

The growth can be attributed to several variables such as rising production capabilities of manufacturing units, expansion of food & beverage sector, soaring demand for energy-efficient boiler systems, and massive utilization of the product in multiple industries like chemicals, metal, mining, etc.

For those unaware, industrial boilers generate steam and heat water for space and process heating. They also produce mechanical power and electricity.

Besides, the introduction of biomass boilers is creating lucrative avenues for enterprises in this domain during the stipulated timeline.

Despite the positive outlook, the exorbitant costs involved in installation of boilers, along with the fluctuation in pricing depending upon its design are factors likely to hinder worldwide industrial boiler market development in the forthcoming years.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of product type, the market is split into watertube boilers, firetube boilers, hot water boilers, fluidized bed boilers, and others. Based on end-user ambit, the industry categorized as paper & pulp, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & mining, food & beverage, and others.

Regional Takeaway:

As per credible estimates, Europe is slated to generate massive revenues for the market in the coming years, on account of extensive product adoption in food & beverage vertical, and strict laws for ELV (emission limit value) to minimize levels of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide in environment.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established names in the competitive scope of global industrial boiler market include Thermax Ltd., AC Boilers S.p.A., The Fulton Companies, Andritz AG, Superior Boiler Works Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Siemens AG, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Shanghai Boiler Works Co. Ltd., Dongfang Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric Company, Rafako S.A., Harbin Electric Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hines Corporation, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. among others.

