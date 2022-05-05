MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 12 May at 10.00 CET about Q1 2022

English Danish

MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for Q1 2022 on 12 May 2022 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.



The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk, where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below.

Denmark + 45 78723251 UK + 44 3333009035 US + 1 6319131422 (PIN: 75697646#)

Additional information:

Phone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment