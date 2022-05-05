Fortis Announces Executive Changes

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced the retirement of Nora Duke, EVP, Sustainability and CHRO after a 36-year career with the Corporation. Following on Ms. Duke's retirement, Jim Reid, currently EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, is appointed EVP, Sustainability and Chief Legal Officer effective July 1, 2022. Jim will assume oversight of sustainability, human resources, communications and government relations, in addition to his legal and governance portfolio.



"Throughout her longstanding career, Nora's strategic guidance and expertise have played a significant role in the growth and success of Fortis," said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. "Her thoughtful leadership on sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and talent management has strengthened our workforce and positioned us well as a leader in the North American marketplace. On behalf of the entire team at Fortis, we thank Nora for her incredible service and wish her good health and happiness in her retirement."

Nora's career began at Newfoundland Power in 1986 where she advanced to Vice President, Customer and Corporate Services. Subsequently, Nora became the first-ever female CEO of a Fortis subsidiary, Fortis Properties, before taking on an Executive Vice President role at Fortis in 2015.

In his expanded role, Jim Reid will assume lead responsibility for the Corporation's sustainability and people strategies, including our commitment to net zero direct emissions by 2050.

"Since joining Fortis in 2018, Jim has become instrumental to the Corporation's overall business strategy while keeping a steady hand on our corporate governance," said Hutchens. "I am confident that Jim will continue to provide sound oversight and guidance as we progress our sustainability goals and develop diverse talent to lead our organization for the future."

Jim was previously a partner with Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in Toronto where he practiced for 20 years. Prior to joining Fortis, he had a 15-year relationship with the Corporation, having advised on corporate governance matters, large capital market transactions, regulatory applications and mergers, and acquisitions in both Canada and the United States.

