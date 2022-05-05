New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Gripper Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273368/?utm_source=GNW

Packaging robots are employed in a variety of industries, including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, logistics, and others. Choosing flat materials like metal sheets or glass with vacuum grippers is common. During the packaging and palletizing procedures, these grippers use suction caps to grab many things at once. Vacuum grippers are used to handle large boxes, crates, bottles, and cans, and thus, have seen widespread use in the packaging industry.



Factors driving the packaging robot market include a rise in the requirement for automation in many industrial verticals, increased use of robots for optimal efficiency, and cost benefits. Furthermore, the packaging robots market is expected to increase throughout the forecast period, owing to the expanding robotics industry and continued growth in the retail and e-commerce industries. Packaging robots have reduced the time and effort required to scan and update inventory, pack packages, arrange items on shelves, and execute other related tasks in a short period of time. The packaging robots market is growing due to a rise in collaboration between e-commerce and packaging.



Picking, packing, and palatalizing are the three applications that make up the packaging robotics sector. Picking and placement is the fastest expanding application, due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, which accounts for the majority of demand for packaging robots. Because manual item choosing is a labor-intensive and difficult activity, picking robots are commonly used in the e-commerce industry for order fulfillment. As a result, item picking automation increases efficiency while lowering costs. Robotic systems are increasingly being used in the e-commerce, food & beverages, automotive, and healthcare industries to suit their needs and improve efficiency. The need for these systems in the market is driven by the growth of industrialization and a need for automation to minimize waste and costs, as well as increase production efficiency. Furthermore, pick & place robot systems’ high precision, improved efficiency, and reduced product damage feed this need.



COVID-19 Impact



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many firms in the packaging robots market had to temporarily suspend operations to ensure compliance with new government rules aimed at preventing the disease’s spread. This suspension in operations has a direct influence on the overall market’s revenue flow. Moreover, due to a scarcity of raw materials and people during the lockdown, the manufacturing of industrial products stopped. In addition, no fresh consignments were obtained by companies in this industry. As a result, the worldwide market was damaged by a halt in industrial activity and lockdowns for several months, and the market is expected to revive slowly during the forecast period. Governments are prioritizing the acceptance of automation by concentrating on emerging edge technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, deep learning, and machine vision, which are likely to drive long-term demand development.



Market Growth Factors



High demand for Intelligent Modernization and Implementation of Vision Sensor Technology



Rapid growth in demand for a wide range of products from manufacturing industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and e-commerce is driving organizations to concentrate on developing production efficiency and executing better operations management. Overall equipment efficiency, which is a need for long-term production efficiency, is achieved by robotic automation in packaging units. New technologies, such as human-robot collaboration, are also helping to drive industry growth. Additionally, the use of collaborating robots permits optimal operational efficiency while simultaneously assuring human safety. When a robot detects humans in its pathway while working with humans, the task is slowed or stopped.



Rising requirement for intelligent modernization of industrial facilities



Industrial infrastructure in wealthy countries is rapidly deteriorating. Increased demand for various items is forcing enterprises to focus on enhancing production efficiency and implementing better operations management. The implementation of robotic automation in packaging units can help attain overall equipment efficiency (OEE), which is a necessary need for long-term production efficiency. Robotic installation in packaging lines improves the high-speed efficiency of product selecting, packing, and palletizing by reducing physical dexterity. It also boosts equipment efficiency while cutting operational costs and delivering excellent returns on investment. As a result, during the forecast period, value-added benefits provided by robotic automation are likely to drive market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



High capital investment



Installing an automated packaging system in a new packaging line or an existing line necessitates a significant financial investment. The food & beverage industry is a highly fragmented industry, with many small and medium-sized businesses with diverse product lines. Because of the large financial expenditure required for installation and maintenance, some manufacturers are hesitant to install packaging robots. Furthermore, other industries like consumer items and tracking and logistics are dominated by local distributors & manufacturers, who typically lack the financial resources to invest in facility automation. The budget constraints of various small companies across different end-use industries would motivate them to opt for labors.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Packing, Pick & Place and Palletizing. The Packing segment acquired the highest revenue share in packaging robots market in 2020. Packaging is a well-established robotic that use in a variety of industries, particularly the food industry. Because items are more homogeneous during the packaging step, they are easier to automate than duties previously in the food supply chain. Agriculture & food manufacturing tasks are more difficult to automate with robots, although companies are beginning to do so.



Gripper Type Outlook



Based on Gripper Type, the market is segmented into Claw, Vacuum, Clamp and Others. The Clamp segment garnered a substantial revenue share in packaging robots market in 2020. Clamps can help companies to save time and money on their automation project by speeding up production and reducing the number of things that fall or break on the factory floor. These clamps are available in several styles and sizes, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. To choose which clamps are appropriate for a company, it is important to look at their entire specifications.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Logistics and Others. The food & beverage segment acquired the highest revenue share in the packaging robots market in 2020. Robots will be used more frequently on the primary packaging line by 2020, as per food and beverage firms. This is because robots on the primary packaging line can give enhanced production, flexibility, and efficiency. Food makers are anticipated to increase their use by more than doubling. These delta-style robots come with tried-and-true end-of-arm tools like vacuum grippers and clamps, all of which are equipped with sensors that let the robot know if it is safely holding a product.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the packaging robots market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. Packaging robots are most commonly used in Asia-Pacific. Due to expansion in the food & beverages, e-commerce, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and other industries, Asia-Pacific is predicted to lead the packaging robots market over the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; ABB Group is the forerunners in the Packaging Robots Market. Companies such as FANUC Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, The Krones Group, FANUC Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Pakaging technology), Brenton, LLC (Pro Mach, Inc.), Kuka AG, and Remtec Automation LLC (C.M. Paula)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Packaging Robots Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2021: ABB Robotics joined hands with California-based Zume, a global provider of innovative, compostable packaging. Through this collaboration, ABB would provide robotic cells that allow Zume’s production of continuous packaging across a global scale, minimizing dependency on single-use plastics.



Oct-2021: Schneider Electric Canada formed a partnership with OptiMach, a Quebec-based robotics company. Together, the companies aimed to expand their operational commitments, allowing OptiMach to deliver consumers with a robotic and automatic solution customized according to their needs. Additionally, the partnership would distribute small to large producer enterprises around the northern New Brunswick and OptiMach market focusing on wood mill production, food processing, and customized solution along with the packaging.



Feb-2020: ABB came into a partnership with Covariant, an AI Robotics company. Together, the companies aimed to introduce AI-enabled robotics solutions to the market, where advanced robots would work with humans in the dynamic ecosystem, together with improving and learning with every individual task completed.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Mitsubishi Electric unveiled a new robot workstation system designed to minimize production time. The robot utilizes the Maisart AI system, which provides 3D sensors, cameras, and accurate speech recognition software used to sort and rearrange items. Additionally, the robots are pre-programmed to complete missions as well as self-adjusting and can be controlled by either voice or tablet software.



Nov-2021: FANUC America along with ROBOMACHINEs launched a new LR-10iA/10 robot, designed for machine tending and a variety of picking applications. The robot would help producer and supplier centers conquer barriers related to worker shortages, enhancing throughput and minimizing operating price.



Aug-2021: Brenton Engineering released a modular-designed RT1000 top load robotic case packer system. The product delivers various charming functions to consumers searching to automize to manage packing efficiently and assist enterprise growth.



Jun-2021: Syntegon introduced Syntegon RPP, a newly-developed robotic pick-and-place platform. The robotic platform automates procedure steps including feeding, loading, and feeding, designed to operate as a modular system.



May-2021: FANUC America expanded its prevailing high-performance SCARA ROBOTS. The portfolio includes e SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and new SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg, and 20kg payload space, and a 400-1,100mm reach. Additionally, SCARA ROBOTS provides more reach as well as payload choices to enterprises with packaging, inspection, packaging, and pick and place procedures.



Feb-2021: ABB introduced its collaborative robot offering with the new GoFa and SWIFTI cobot families. The robots offer high speed, are strongly built, and are capable in many sectors such as consumer goods, food and beverage, logistics, healthcare, and electronics as well as it would propel the enterprise growth rates with increasing demands for automation around various sectors.



Oct-2020: Yaskawa Electric introduced new palletizing robots series MOTOMAN-PL including MOTOMAN-PL190, MOTOMAN-PL500, MOTOMAN-PL800, and MOTOMAN-PL320. The product offers packaging of chemicals, food, cosmetics, along with lifting heavy objects such as stones and materials.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2021: ABB took over ASTI Mobile Robotics Group, a global provider of autonomous mobile robot vehicles and software. Under this acquisition, ABB would be the one and only enterprise to provide a full automation suite of robots, AMRs, and machine automation solutions, from manufacturing to logistics till the point of utilization.



Nov-2020: ABB took over Codian Robotics, a leading provider of delta robots. This acquisition aimed to support ABB’s machine-centric robotics portfolio by combining Codian Robotics’ technologies and enterprise expertise are the perfect add-on to our offering of pharmaceutical, food and beverage, logistics solutions, and service robotics.



Aug-2020: Schneider Electric took over ProLeiT AG, a medium-sized IT company. This acquisition aimed to expand its offering by combining Schneider Electric and ProLeiT expertise, which would help consumers update digital transformation while urging increased capability and productivity. Additionally, the company aimed to propel market infiltration in the customer’s Food & Beverage as well as Packaged Goods segments, breweries, and dairies along with comprehensive EcoStruxure infrastructure integrated by ProLeiT.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



