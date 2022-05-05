New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DENTAL IMAGING MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05155339/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

As per FDI World Dental Federation, nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide are affected by oral diseases. The decay of permanent teeth affects an estimated 2.3 billion people. Further, numerous patients seek dental procedures, increasing the demand for dental imaging devices. Researchers found a link between gum disease and diabetes. Gum diseases increase the risk of high blood sugar. In addition, the diseases can cause immense pain to the patient. Thus, the patient would seek professional help for the treatment.

In addition, teeth whitening is one of the most popular cosmetic dentistry procedures due to its immediate visual outlook.Although cosmetic dentistry procedures are elective rather than essential, some treatments may also provide restorative benefits.



Also, Cosmetic dentistry relies on imaging tools to detect the alignment of teeth.As cosmetic dentistry requires precise facial structure and teeth images, digital imaging systems like x-rays and other sensors are important.



Hence, dental hygiene and beauty necessitate the adoption of dental imaging and driving the industry.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dental imaging market evaluation entails the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to rise with the highest CAGR by 2030, owing to its high quality treatment at affordable costs, high population, and presence of several manufacturing powerhouses.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The number of players in the dental imaging segment is limited, but there is a huge demand for the devices due to the high prevalence of dental issues. Companies are launching new products in the market to expand their product portfolio.



Some of the key market players operating in the market include 3Shape, Dentsply Sirona, Cefla SC, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, etc.



