Edge Computing, Wireless Charging, Crop Protection, and Sustainable Proteins Market Report 2021

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Edge Computing, Wireless Charging, Crop Protection, and Sustainable Proteins" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportfeatures information on development of novel materials for fabrication of micro-LEDs used in consumer electronics. The TOE covers innovations based on the newly developed reconfigurable memory device used in edge computing. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of dynamic wireless charging technology based on magnetic coils for electric vehicles.

The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of software platforms for distributed power grid infrastructure. The TOE also provides latest innovations focusing on development of natural insecticides and genetically modified bacteriophages for crop protection, use of grasshoppers as a natural supplement for the generation of sustainable proteins, and the use of ultrasound technology for chemical-free control of algal growth in water bodies.

The TOEcovers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Innovations in Edge Computing, Wireless Charging, Crop Protection, and Sustainable Proteins
  2. Novel Material Development for Making Display Manufacturing Process Easier
  3. ETRI - Value Proposition
  4. ETRI - Investor Dashboard
  5. Novel Molecular Memory Device for Edge Computing
  6. National University of Singapore - Value Proposition
  7. National University of Singapore - Investor Dashboard
  8. Dynamic Wireless Charging Technology for Electric Vehicles
  9. Oak Ridge National Laboratory - Value Proposition
  10. Oak Ridge National Laboratory - Investor Dashboard
  11. Automation Platform for Distributed Grid Infrastructure
  12. Value Proposition of Automation Platform for Distributed Grid Infrastructure
  13. Origami Energy - Investor Dashboard
  14. Target Specific Bioinsecticides for Crop Protection
  15. COVID-19 Transmissibility Reduced by Chewing Gum
  16. Chemical-Free Algal Growth Control by Ultrasound
  17. Grasshoppers as a Nutrient Supplement for Alternative Protein
  18. Crop Protection Using Bacteriophages
  19. Key Contacts

