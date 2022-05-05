New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL VR IN HEALTHCARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916477/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Virtual reality (VR) constitutes VR headsets and software that generate simulated environments for numerous applications.These include entertainment, gaming, education, simulation & training, healthcare, and others.



In the sphere of healthcare, virtual reality can be utilized for surgical procedures, education and training, diagnosis, and pain management, among other aspects. Furthermore, healthcare is also becoming one of the most crucial sectors that effectively use VR in present systems.

The increasing number of VR-based start-ups are set to play a pivotal role in augmenting the global VR in healthcare market.These primarily include DeepStream VR, MindMaze, zSpace, FundamentalVR, RealView Imaging, Surgical Theater, Augmedics, Vicarious Surgical, Firsthand, HITLab, Embodied Labs, KineQuantum, Oxford VR, Psious, EchoPixel, Medical Realities, and Limbix.



In addition, the rise in investments from the public and private sectors for the implementation of VR technology across various industry verticals further bolsters the market’s growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global VR in healthcare market growth assessment entails the in-depth study of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America held the highest market share in 2021.



The regional market’s growth is facilitated by the research endeavors associated with novel technologies as well as the increasing healthcare expenditure in the United States and Canada.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Key contributors to the market generally attempt to augment their international reach by implementing different strategies like acquisitions with well-established organizations and end-users of the market.Therefore, the impact on the market is considered to be high.



Some of the top players operating in the market are Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Sony Corporation, Alphabet Inc (Google), etc.



