Encompass Appointed Authorized Spare Parts Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Appliances and DCS Grills

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of Distribution, 3PL and 4PL solutions for a diverse range of finished goods and replacement parts, today announced it has received authorization from Fisher & Paykel to supply factory-certified parts to upgrade, maintain or replace components used in its full line of luxury home appliances.



Under an agreement with Fisher & Paykel, Encompass will serve as an authorized distributor of warranty and non-warranty parts for the manufacturer’s top-quality kitchen and laundry appliances, as well as its DCS brand of premium outdoor grills. The supplier will support Fisher & Paykel’s service network, product dealers and end users through its distribution facilities in Georgia, Florida, Nevada, Ohio and New York.

Encompass has steadily built its appliance parts business over the past several years to become the most OEM-authorized supplier in the country. It is especially adept at assisting high-end brands like Fisher & Paykel deliver exceptional aftersales service to its service network and consumer customers alike.

“Encompass is very excited to be aligning with Fisher & Paykel to distribute parts for their innovative, luxury home products line,” said Joe Hurley, SVP of Business Development for Encompass. “With Fisher & Paykel, we have further reinforced our position as a simple, fast, one-stop convenient source of parts for major appliance brands.”

Encompass has been singularly focused on enhancing operational efficiency through initiatives such as growing its U.S. footprint, implementing additional warehouse automation and significantly expediting parts delivery. It recently doubled capacity at its Las Vegas facility and opened a new distribution center in Ohio to speed service to customers in the Midwest and West respectively.

“Fisher & Paykel products are designed to stand the test of time and to enrich and improve the lives of our valued customers,” said Fisher & Paykel Spare Parts Manager Curtis Gregory. “As such, it is extremely important for our partners to share our dedication to help keep our products in the best condition possible. Encompass has proven they are just as committed to ensuring our customers are well served and remain delighted with our products.”

In addition to the appliance vertical, Encompass’ distributes repair parts for other products throughout the home such as consumer electronics, HVAC, computer and personal care. Additionally, it offers on-site depot repair, parts warehousing and distribution and complete parts supply management solutions.

About Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Fisher & Paykel, New Zealand’s award-winning appliance brand, has been selling products to change the way people live since 1934. Over time the company has grown into a global organization, now operating in 30 countries with over 4,000 employees and manufacturing in Italy, Thailand and Mexico.

Fisher & Paykel’s design heritage is founded on a pioneering spirit and a culture of curiosity that has challenged conventional appliance design to consistently deliver products tailored to human needs. The company is committed to ongoing research and development with a culture of open innovation, which allows people to work collaboratively to find insights and ideas that connect with customers and respect the planet.

Fisher & Paykel believes everybody deserves good design, because good design is all about making life better. It has built its success on understanding its consumers and designing innovative products such as the award-winning DishDrawer™ Dishwasher – the world’s first dishwasher in a drawer and the class-leading CoolDrawer™ multi-temperature drawer.

A part of the wider Haier Group since 2012, Fisher & Paykel has strengthened its presence as a premium home appliance brand. Fisher & Paykel’s New Zealand Design Centre, based at two locations in Auckland and Dunedin, has been recognized as one of the wider Haier Group's five global research and development centers of excellence.



About Encompass

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.