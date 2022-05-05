New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDICAL COLLAGEN MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273120/?utm_source=GNW





Collagen is the abundantly available protein in the human body found in skin, tendons, muscles, and bones.It holds the body together, forming a scaffold to offer structure and strength.



Collagen fibers in the human skin damage with time, losing strength and thickness, leading to aging skin.In the cosmetics industry, collagen is used in creams as a nutritional supplement for skin replacement, soft skin augmentation, cardiac & vascular reconstruction, cartilage and bone regeneration, etc.



In addition, it is a common component in shampoos, soaps, body lotions, facial creams, etc.Besides, hydrolyzed collagen is a vital constituent in hair and skin care products.



One of its central applications is in combination with surfactants and active washing agents in shower gels and shampoos. As a result, the rising demand for collagen cosmetic products drives the global medical collagen market growth. On the other hand, the market growth is hindered by the use of animal-based products and the side effects.



The global medical collagen market growth analysis includes the geographical evaluation of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR by 2030, attributed to the growing collagen application in the medical industry, the rising middle-class population, and the increasing disposable income.



The competition is high, since the market is complicated.In addition, the key players are launching new products to serve their consumers efficiently.



Some of the key firms in the market include Darling Ingredients Inc, Gelita, DSM, Connoils Llc, etc.



1. COLLAGEN MATRIX INC

2. CONNOILS LLC

3. DARLING INGREDIENTS INC

4. DSM

5. GELITA

6. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

7. ITALGEL

8. JELLAGEN

9. LAPI GELATINE

10. NIPPI INC

11. NITTA GELATIN

12. STRYKER

13. SYMATESE

14. TESSENDERLO

15. WEISHARDT

