Festi hf.: Presentation of Q1 2022 results

Festi hf. published its Q1 2022 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements after market closing on 4 May 2022.
Please find attached the Q1 2022 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 5 May at 8:30.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
Festi hf. published its Q1 2022 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements after market closing on 4 May 2022.
Please find attached the Q1 2022 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 5 May at 8:30.
Attachment