The United States built-in kitchen market was valued at USD6957.25 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.12% to reach a value of USD9319.40 million by 2027

Due to the rise in job opportunities and women empowerment, there is a significant increase in the number of working women.There is high demand for built-in kitchens from the working women as it saves a lot of time and effort in cooking and cleaning kitchen appliances.



Also, they allow the consumer to work quickly and efficiently without creating a mess in the kitchen during cooking.Market players are offering innovative and aesthetically appealing kitchen appliances based on the customer requirements and space to give a superior look to the kitchen spaces.



However, heavy tax and imposition duties and the constant rise in the price of raw materials may hinder the growth of the United States built-in kitchen appliances market in the forecast period.

The United States built-in kitchen appliances market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states, and competitive landscape.Based on product type, the market is fragmented into categories like built-in ranges, built-in hobs, built-in hoods, dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens/microwaves, and others.



The others segment is further divided into barbeque grillers, coffee machines, and beverage centers. The built-in ranges dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 21.65% of the overall market share and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years. Built-in ranges are in high demand among the consumers as they are highly convenient for cooking the food in comparatively less time than the traditional method and have storage space to store things.

Some of the major players operating in the United States built-in kitchen appliances market are Electrolux Home Products, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, L.G. Electronics USA, Inc., Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Danby Products Limited, Panasonic Corporation, AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., and ATL International LLC (Koninklijke Philips N.V.).



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States built-in kitchen appliances market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States built-in kitchen appliances market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast United States built-in kitchen appliances market based on product type, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the United States built-in kitchen appliances market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States built-in kitchen appliances market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States built-in kitchen appliances market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States built-in kitchen appliances market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States built-in kitchen appliances market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States built-in kitchen appliances market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Built-in kitchen appliances manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to built-in kitchen appliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States built-in kitchen appliances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

o Built-in Ranges

o Built-in Hobs

o Built-in Hoods

o Built-in Dishwashers

o Built-in Refrigerators

o Built-in Ovens/Microwaves

o Others

• United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Contract Sales

o Exclusive Stores

o Supermarket & Hypermarket

o Online Channels

• United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o Mid-West

o North-East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

