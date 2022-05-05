Lamar Advertising Company Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Operating Results

Three Month Results

Net revenue was $451.4 million

Net income was $92.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $191.2 million



BATON ROUGE, La., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company’s operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"The new year is off to an encouraging start. For the first quarter, revenues came in ahead of expectations, with strength across many categories and all geographies," Lamar CEO Sean Reilly said. "Our bookings suggest the sales momentum will continue, and as a result, we are raising our previously provided guidance for full-year diluted AFFO to a range of $7.20 to $7.35 per share."

First Quarter Highlights

Net revenue increased 21.7%

Operating income increased 35.5%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.5%

Diluted AFFO per share increased 30.4%

First Quarter Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $451.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 versus $370.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 21.7% increase. Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $31.5 million to $120.5 million as compared to $88.9 million for the same period in 2021. Lamar recognized net income of $92.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net income of $38.3 million for same period in 2021, an increase of $53.8 million. Net income per diluted share was $0.91 and $0.38 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $191.2 million versus $152.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.5%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $102.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 versus $83.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $18.7 million. Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2022 was $134.5 million as compared to $107.4 million for the same period in 2021, a 25.2% increase.

For the first quarter of 2022, funds from operations, or FFO, was $156.3 million versus $96.1 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 62.7%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the first quarter of 2022 was $151.9 million compared to $116.7 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 30.2%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 30.4% to $1.50 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.15 for the same period in 2021.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 18.6% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the first quarter of 2021. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 increased 24.1% as compared to acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2021 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2022 period. See “Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results”, which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Lamar had $562.2 million in total liquidity that consisted of $446.3 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $115.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. There was $290.0 million and $175.0 million in borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and Accounts Receivable Securitization Program, respectively, as of the same date.

Recent Developments

On May 4, 2022, Lamar acquired Burkhart Advertising Inc. which includes more than 1,500 billboard structures and 3,200 billboard faces, including 23 digital displays. The acquisition was funded with a combination of cash on hand and availability under our revolving credit facility.

Revised Guidance

We are updating our 2022 guidance issued in February 2022. We now expect net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2022 to be between $4.88 and $4.96, with diluted AFFO per share between $7.20 and $7.35. See “Supplemental Schedules Unaudited REIT Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures” for reconciliation to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; (3) the state of the economy and financial markets generally, including inflationary pressures and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (4) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (5) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (6) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and maintain our status as a REIT; (7) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (8) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (9) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (10) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (11) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (12) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (13) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”): adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), free cash flow, funds from operations (“FFO”), adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, equity in earnings (loss) of investees, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposition of assets and investments and capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.

We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line revenue and expense; (ii) capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax provision; (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (ix) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (x) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Outdoor operating income is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets.

Acquisition-adjusted results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating acquisition-adjusted results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as “acquisition-adjusted results”.

Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense adjusts our total operating expense to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net and loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments. The prior period is also adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.





Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) acquisition-adjusted results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) outdoor operating income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company’s operating results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. central time. Instructions for the conference call and Webcast are provided below:

Conference Call

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 356,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 4,000 displays.





LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 451,388 $ 370,881 Operating expenses (income) Direct advertising expenses 156,826 131,715 General and administrative expenses 81,763 70,050 Corporate expenses 21,553 16,684 Stock-based compensation 1,780 3,675 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 946 (500 ) Depreciation and amortization 68,627 60,749 Gain on disposition of assets (563 ) (415 ) Total operating expense 330,932 281,958 Operating income 120,456 88,923 Other expense (income) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 21,604 Interest income (215 ) (174 ) Interest expense 26,786 28,154 Equity in earnings of investee (746 ) — 25,825 49,584 Income before income tax expense 94,631 39,339 Income tax expense 2,480 1,010 Net income 92,151 38,329 Preferred stock dividends 91 91 Net income applicable to common stock $ 92,060 $ 38,238 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 101,339,558 100,967,861 Diluted 101,540,213 101,138,042 OTHER DATA Free Cash Flow Computation: Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,246 $ 152,432 Interest, net (25,100 ) (26,609 ) Current tax expense (2,822 ) (2,030 ) Preferred stock dividends (91 ) (91 ) Total capital expenditures (28,759 ) (16,332 ) Free cash flow $ 134,474 $ 107,370





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA

(IN THOUSANDS)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,878 $ 99,788 Working capital deficit $ (164,023 ) $ (274,358 ) Total assets $ 6,093,863 $ 6,047,494 Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities) $ 3,129,974 $ 3,013,595 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,223,861 $ 1,217,089





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Selected Cash Flow Data: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 102,038 $ 83,318 Cash flows used in investing activities $ 83,342 $ 17,823 Cash flows used in financing activities $ 2,713 $ 144,088





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 102,038 $ 83,318 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 60,301 40,604 Total capital expenditures (28,759 ) (16,332 ) Preferred stock dividends (91 ) (91 ) Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 946 (500 ) Other 39 371 Free cash flow $ 134,474 $ 107,370 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 92,151 $ 38,329 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 21,604 Interest income (215 ) (174 ) Interest expense 26,786 28,154 Equity in earnings of investee (746 ) — Income tax expense 2,480 1,010 Operating income 120,456 88,923 Stock-based compensation 1,780 3,675 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 946 (500 ) Depreciation and amortization 68,627 60,749 Gain on disposition of assets (563 ) (415 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,246 $ 152,432 Capital expenditure detail by category: Billboards - traditional $ 8,132 $ 2,767 Billboards - digital 13,336 9,074 Logo 2,408 1,923 Transit 490 453 Land and buildings 1,489 974 Operating equipment 2,904 1,141 Total capital expenditures $ 28,759 $ 16,332





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results (a) : Net revenue $ 451,388 $ 370,881 21.7 % Acquisitions and divestitures — 9,801 Acquisition-adjusted net revenue $ 451,388 $ 380,682 18.6 % Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses(b) $ 238,589 $ 201,765 18.3 % Acquisitions and divestitures — 8,142 Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses $ 238,589 $ 209,907 13.7 % Outdoor operating income $ 212,799 $ 169,116 25.8 % Acquisition and divestitures — 1,659 Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income $ 212,799 $ 170,775 24.6 % Reported corporate expense $ 21,553 $ 16,684 29.2 % Acquisitions and divestitures — — Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses $ 21,553 $ 16,684 29.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,246 $ 152,432 25.5 % Acquisitions and divestitures — 1,659 Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA $ 191,246 $ 154,091 24.1 %





(a) Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2021 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2022. (b) Does not include expense (income) of $946 and $(500) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, related to capitalization contract fulfillment costs, net.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income: Net income $ 92,151 $ 38,329 140.4 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 21,604 Interest expense, net 26,571 27,980 Equity in earnings of investee (746 ) — Income tax expense 2,480 1,010 Operating income 120,456 88,923 35.5 % Corporate expenses 21,553 16,684 Stock-based compensation 1,780 3,675 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 946 (500 ) Depreciation and amortization 68,627 60,749 Gain on disposition of assets (563 ) (415 ) Outdoor operating income $ 212,799 $ 169,116 25.8 %





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense: Total operating expense $ 330,932 $ 281,958 17.4 % Gain on disposition of assets 563 415 Depreciation and amortization (68,627 ) (60,749 ) Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (946 ) 500 Stock-based compensation (1,780 ) (3,675 ) Acquisitions and divestitures — 8,142 Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense $ 260,142 $ 226,591 14.8 %





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES

AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted Funds from Operations: Net income $ 92,151 $ 38,329 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 65,526 57,963 Gain from disposition of real estate assets (454 ) (383 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (895 ) 153 Funds from operations $ 156,328 $ 96,062 Straight-line expense 915 775 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 946 (500 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,780 3,675 Non-cash portion of tax provision (342 ) (1,020 ) Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 3,101 2,786 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,471 1,371 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 21,604 Capitalized expenditures-maintenance (13,185 ) (7,904 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 895 (153 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 151,909 $ 116,696 Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 101,540,213 101,138,042 Diluted AFFO per share $ 1.50 $ 1.15





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES

AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Revised projected 2022 Adjusted Funds From Operations:

Year ended December 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 498,215 $ 506,215 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 254,500 254,500 Gain from disposition of real estate assets and investments (6,000 ) (6,000 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (2,620 ) (2,620 ) Funds From Operations $ 744,095 $ 752,095 Straight-line expense 3,800 3,800 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 1,500 1,500 Stock-based compensation expense 30,000 38,000 Non-cash portion of tax provision 600 600 Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 10,500 10,500 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,935 5,935 Capitalized expenditures—maintenance (65,000 ) (65,000 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 2,620 2,620 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 734,050 $ 750,050 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,000,000 102,000,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.88 $ 4.96 Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.20 $ 7.35

The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflects our expectations as of May 2022. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and we refer to the cautionary language regarding “forward-looking statements” included in the press release when considering this information.