Global $3.6 Billion Livestock Identification Markets, 2022-2030 - Increased Focus of Livestock Farmers on Real-Time Identification and Tracking of Animals

The global livestock identification market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030

The growth of the livestock identification market can also be attributed to the growing number of livestock farms with the increasing consumption of meat, beet, and pork products worldwide.



Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2021

Livestock hardware offerings, including tags, sensors, readers and applicators, and boluses, are crucial in the livestock identification market. These devices enable livestock farmers to trace and identify livestock species from their farms accurately; farm owners can easily track and improve the performance of animals by maintaining their body conditions, recognizing illness/sickness, etc.

The crucial data collected through these devices helps farmers augment milk production and improve animal health and welfare through balanced feed. Also, the data is essential during the livestock exports. Owing to this, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2021, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the coming years.



In 2030, the cattle segment of species is expected to account for the largest share of the livestock identification market

In 2030, the cattle segment of species is expected to account for the largest share of the livestock identification market. The dominance can be attributed to the increased demand for visual identification and electronic identification tags to distinguish cattle in medium- and large-sized livestock farms.

Electronic tags are read with the help of RFID readers, and the associated software maintains accurate records of individual cattle on the farm. Manual identification and management of such farms is costly, time-consuming, and requires a huge number of resources to maintain the record of individual cattle.

Thus, adopting livestock identification solutions is beneficial to farm owners compared to manual identification and management approach.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is primarily studied for China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The livestock identification market in the region is mainly dominated by China and Australia. The countries have multiple large farms, generating huge demand for livestock identification solutions in the region.

Moreover, the rising awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of livestock identification solutions, including hardware, software, and services, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing population in different countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, is likely to augment the demand for meat and dairy products, which, in turn, will surge the requirement for livestock identification solutions. Therefore, the region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

Increased Global Population of Livestock to Fuel Market Growth from 2022 to 2030

Hardware Offerings to Account for Largest Share of Global Livestock Identification Market in 2030

Livestock Identification Solutions with Long Lifecycle to Account for Larger Market Share in 2030

Cattle Segment to Account for Largest Share of Livestock Identification Market in 2022 and 2030

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR in Global Livestock Identification Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Potential to Reduce Economic Losses and Livestock Mortality Rates due to Accurate and Efficient Animal Disease Traceability

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technology and IoT-Enabled Devices for Efficient Management of Livestock Farms

Increased Focus of Livestock Farmers on Real-Time Identification and Tracking of Animals

Restraints

Gradual Transition to Vegan Diet Affecting Market Growth in European Countries

High Cost of Electronic Identification Devices

Opportunities

Rising Number of Government Initiatives Encouraging Livestock Identification Technology Use

Growing Adoption of Livestock Identification Solutions in Developing Countries

Challenges

Significant Contribution of Livestock in Production of Greenhouse Gases

Limited Awareness About Benefits of Livestock Identification Solutions Among Ranchers and Farm Owners

Case Studies

Developing RFID Systems Compliant with National Livestock Identification System

Developing RFID Tags for Accurate Identification

Smart Tags for Seamless Transmission of Relationship Data for Accurate Identification of Livestock

Ai-Based Platform for Identification of Cows

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Radio Frequency Identification

Complementary Technologies

AI and Blockchain

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Tissue Sampling

Technology Adoption in Dairy Farms

