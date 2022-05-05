CGR Issues Report on Growing Sports Betting Industry (WNRS, DKNG, MGM, and PYRDF)

The number of people regularly betting on sports increased by 80% in 2021 and the total betting handle increased by 165% ($57 billion)



CapitalGainsReport.com, a leading firm providing research for retail investors, has published a report on the Sports Betting industry. The report outlines the industry's growth in 2021, future growth in the industry, and profiles several stocks in the industry.

Winners, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WNRS), a sports betting marketing affiliate has made two major announcements in the past week including approval from Google to run its ads.

a sports betting marketing affiliate has made two major announcements in the past week including approval from Google to run its ads. DraftKings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), an industry leader improved its revenue by nearly 50% in 2021.

an industry leader improved its revenue by nearly 50% in 2021. Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PYRDF), is the parent company of FanDuel, the second most popular sports betting app.

is the parent company of FanDuel, the second most popular sports betting app. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a gaming industry stalwart that just offered $607 million to purchase Swedish online gambling company LeoVegas.

Synopsis

The legal U.S. sports betting industry’s growth accelerated in 2021. According to Morning Consult, more than $52.7 billion was wagered throughout the year. The key driver behind this growth has been legal sports bets launching in 11 states and billions of dollars spent on marketing by gambling operators looking to attract new customers. With several states set to legalize sports betting and demographics under 44 years old making up a majority of the market, this growth should continue.

