Poptential™ Free Curriculum Brings History Alive for Independence Day

INDIANAPOLIS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poptential™, a family of free social studies course packages that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling, provides teachers and students media-rich lessons on the American Revolution and Declaration of Independence, celebrated July 4. Click to tweet.



“While the Declaration of Independence was adopted 246 years ago, the heroes guiding the birth of our nation are brought to life in popular culture, which appeals to today’s digitally-savvy learner, and can make teaching more effective and relevant,” said Fred Fransen, CEO of Certell, Inc., the maker of Poptential.

Poptential courses, used by more than 30,000 teachers in 50 states, include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Curriculum packages are standards-based and developed by social studies teachers.

A study conducted by Project Tomorrow® shows that 90% of teachers using Poptential say it increases their effectiveness in the classroom, and 84% of students say the pop culture references help them learn.

Teachers can use Poptential to energize lessons on the American Revolution and Declaration of Independence in several ways:

Loyalty Test - In the years leading up to the American Revolution, three groups of thought emerged with regard to the idea of colonial independence: Loyalists, Patriots, and Colonists. Module 3 of Poptential's American History eBook includes a clip from the movie "The Patriot" illustrating the different sides debating going to war with England.

Fighting for Freedom in More Ways Than One – Module 3 of Poptential's American History eBook also includes a video by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discussing his Black Patriots documentary that highlights the efforts and actions of black Americans who fought for independence.

Constitutional Law – In 1775, the American colonists concluded that a new system of government based on constitutional law was necessary to relieve the 13 colonies from the economic burdens of British rule. Module 3.1 of Poptential's American History eBook includes a clip from the HBO series John Adams, highlighting his speech to the colonies that emphasizes the need for an American Revolution to establish a free country based on a republic of laws.

My Shot – The famous "shot heard 'round the world" that started the American Revolution is portrayed in an audio file from the musical Hamilton in Module 3.2 of Poptential's American History eBook.

Declaration of Independence – Leading to the War of Independence, the 13 colonies vote to declare independence, 12 for independence, and one abstention, proclaiming the United States' absolution from Britain and the American peoples' rights to institute a new government. Module 3.2 of Poptential's American History eBook features another clip from the John Adams series to bring to life the proclamation.



Poptential course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics, are available free at www.certell.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 30,000 teachers from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell is a finalist in the EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, was named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, is a 2021 Tech Edvocate finalist, and received the 2021 Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

