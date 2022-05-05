Annexon Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., president & chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats during the following May investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas; and,

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Miami, Fl.

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of complement medicines designed to stop the classical complement pathway at its start, C1q, to bring therapies to patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company’s proprietary complement-targeting platform utilizes well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative processes triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a broad portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway, which may provide more complete protection against complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline includes three clinical-stage drug candidates, ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration), as well as a robust early-stage pipeline of preclinical and discovery stage programs. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Contact:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

chelcie@thrustsc.com