CATALYST Summit 2022 Returns to Highlight Psychedelic Medicine’s Growing Role in the Medical Industry, Business Innovation and Society

Kingston, Ontario, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CATALYST Presents Foundation (“CATALYST”), the producer of Canada's premiere series of psychedelic medicine conferences, hosts its third annual CATALYST Summit 2022, as a hybrid event that can be attended online or in-person at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario from May 20-22, 2022. Drawing hundreds of key stakeholders such as domestic and international policymakers, business leaders, academic researchers, scientists, mental health practitioners, and consumers of psychedelic medicine, the conference will showcase Canada's psychedelic journey into medicine, society, and commerce through keynote presentations, intimate panel discussions, and networking events.

Partnering with key Canadian organizations and companies accelerating the psychedelic space such as Queen’s University, the Psychedelic Association of Canada, Kingston Economic Development, Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers, and WayFound Mental Health Group, CATALYST is building a space of community with support and collaboration from leading players. “CATALYST has already made a mark in helping to lessen the stigma, increase awareness, and bring an understanding of the potential of psychedelic medicines. We believe this connection with Queen's University, Health Canada, and the broad international community will only continue to increase as we expand as a cohesive group of like-minded companies and individuals seeking to bring new approaches to mental health and personal growth,” said CATALYST’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Harder.

CATALYST Summit 2022 will feature over 80 internationally recognized speakers such as Dr. Anthony Bossis, Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at New York University School of Medicine, Paul Stamets, world-renowned Mycologist and Author, representatives from Health Canada, Jane Philpott, a former Member of Parliament and the Health Minister and Dean of Health Sciences at Queen’s University, Crispin Blunt, Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom, Senator Larry Campbell, Dr. Rosalind Watts, Founder of Acer Integration and Clinical Track Lead of Synthesis Institute, and many more. “The lineup for 2022 is unprecedented in terms of the broad spectrum of knowledge and decades of experience in the intentional use of psychedelic medicines,” adds Harder.

With trailblazing research and ideas backed by data from international clinical trials and studies, CATALYST Summit 2022 topics include:

Standards, Ethics and Best Practices

Legal and Regulatory Frameworks

The Business of Psychedelics

Safe, Legal Medicine Sourcing for Therapeutic Use

Pre-Screening and After-Medicine Integration

Therapeutic Models and Protocols

The conference includes additional events such as the Psychedelic Industry Business Lunch focusing on Canadian psychedelic therapy, hosted on May 20, 2022, a showing of the recently released movie Psychedelia, and the Sacred Sound & Movement Medicine, a somatic integration movement ritual, hosted on May 21, 2022.

Tickets, sponsorship packages, volunteer opportunities, and more information about CATALYST Summit 2022 are available on the official event website at https://catalystpresents.ca/.

About CATALYST Presents Foundation

CATALYST Presents Foundation is a not-for-profit event management company based in Calgary, Alberta, that organizes premium, curated events designed to move the psychedelic medicine conversation forward in Canada. Proceeds from the company's events go to assist in paying for and subsidizing the cost of legal psychedelic-assisted therapy for palliative patients and military veterans in Canada. For more information, visit https://catalystpresents.ca/.

