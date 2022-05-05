LIZHI Provides Update on its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

GUANGZHOU, China., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).



On May 4, 2022, in connection with its implementation of the HFCAA, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer, following the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 27, 2022.

The Company understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder. This indicates that the SEC has determined that the Company has retained a registered public accounting firm, which cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the securities of a company will be delisted from a U.S. stock exchange if such company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB’s inability to inspect or investigate the registered public accounting firm completely.

The Company’s American depositary shares, each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares, have been listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LIZI” since January 17, 2020.

The Company will continue to monitor market developments and evaluate all strategic options.

About LIZHI INC.

