Baozun Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

SHANGHAI, China, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN; HKEX: 9991) (the “Company” or “Baozun”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).



On May 4, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) identified the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer, following the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022.

Baozun understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used an auditor whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, a company will be delisted from a U.S. stock exchange only if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB's inability to inspect auditor's working paper.

Baozun has been closely monitoring the developments, while actively exploring possible solutions. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, and strive to maintain its listing status on both the Nasdaq Stock Market and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

