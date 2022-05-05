Canada Prepaid Market Report 2022-2025: Major Drivers, Key Opportunities, & Recommendations for Issuers and Processors

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Prepaid Market: Rapid Growth and Developing Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report pulls from both primary and secondary data to develop an overview of the Canadian prepaid market. While relatively small, the market is growing rapidly and presents significant opportunities for prepaid issuers.

The report examines the driving forces behind the industry's remarkable growth and identifies recent market developments. After identifying some of the most compelling opportunities for involvement with the prepaid industry in Canada, the report concludes with recommendations for the reader.

While prepaid serves as an important tool for under-banked Canadians, this is insufficient to explain the incredible growth of the Canadian prepaid market. In 2021, the Canadian open-loop prepaid market reached an estimated $US 6.9 billion, up 80% from 2019.

The market is expected to nearly double within the next four years, forecast to reach US $13.7 billion by 2025. By comparison, the U.S. open-loop prepaid market has grown by 53% since 2019 and is projected to grow 29% by 2025, when it is expected to reach a total of US $735 billion.

As these data indicate, the U.S. prepaid market is much larger than that of its neighbor to the north, but the Canadian prepaid market is growing significantly faster.

Highlights of this report include:

An overview of the Canadian prepaid market

An exploration of the market's major drivers of growth

Key opportunities within the space

Recommendations for issuers and processors of prepaid cards

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Canadian Prepaid Market Overview

4. Reasons for Rapid Growth

5. Areas of Opportunity

6. Recommendations

7. Conclusion

8. References



