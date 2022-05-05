HighCo : Shareholding as 04/30/2022

English French

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) April 30, 2022 22 421 332 2 028 732 25 033 983 23 005 251 March 31, 2022 22 421 332 1 915 712 24 894 051 22 978 339 February 28, 2022 22 421 332 1 911 781 24 919 046 23 007 265 January 31, 2022 22 421 332 1 881 298 24 937 775 23 056 477 December 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 878 130 24 955 648 23 077 518

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Platinum status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 1% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Cynthia LERAT

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 1 77 75 65 16

comfi@highco.com c.lerat@highco.com

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly gross profit

Q2 and H1 2022 Gross Profit: Thursday, 21 July 2022

Q3 and 9-months 2022 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 October 2022

2022 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)

2022 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Thursday, 25 August 2022

Earnings

2022 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 24 August 2022

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment